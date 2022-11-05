Read full article on original website
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Skymint celebrates new Michigan dispensary with giveaways
The dispensary chain will also debut its new beer-inspired vape cartridges with Shorts Brewing
5 races to watch on Nov. 8 Election Day in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – State, local and federal seats, tax proposals and more are on the Nov. 8 ballot in Kent and Ottawa counties. The contest Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be the first general election with new districts in play for federal, state and county seats. In the Grand...
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
mibiz.com
People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022
Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
wgvunews.org
Holland native named Michigan's Veteran of the Year
The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has named Travis Snyder Michigan’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. The Holland native served in the Marines from 2012-2018 and is currently enrolled at Grand Valley State University, where he is expected to complete a bachelor’s degree in communications this spring. Snyder serves...
kmyu.tv
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
mibiz.com
$8M north GR apartment project among recipients of state brownfield grants
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded a total of $1.73 million in brownfield grants for three redevelopments on contaminated properties in West Michigan. The brownfield grants include $1 million for the Boston Square Together project in Grand Rapids, $430,000 for a multi-building apartment project in...
Cannabis dispensary, restaurant and bar to open in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - A group of Michigan and Illinois-based entrepreneurs have partnered to launch Fields Cannary, a Muskegon space where people can enjoy food and entertainment while trying the latest cannabis products. The new business, scheduled to open the summer of 2023 at 420 S. Harvey St., is described as...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110722
High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) Analysis: The election will be all about turnout. Which campaign can turn...
WOOD
Photos: Mary Free Bed Foundation’s ‘Thrive Gala’ at DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Saturday, Nov. 5, was an evening for the community to come together for a great cause. The Mary Free Bed Foundation hosted its annual “Thrive Gala” at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids to raise proceeds to benefit Mary Free Bed’s Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics. Guests also attended to support the mission of “providing hope and freedom to individuals who need Mary Free Bed.”
Former Muskegon house converted into cannabis dispensary
Lucky’s Cannabis Co. has moved into a newly renovated two-story brick house
Rockford marching band wins state competition ahead of its Rose Bowl Parade performance
DETROIT, MI — A Grand Rapids-area high school marching band that is set to perform at the upcoming Rose Bowl Parade has earned another honor. After a long day of competition Saturday at Ford Field, the Rockford High School marching band took home top honors at the Michigan Competing Band Association state championship.
whtc.com
Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
WOOD
Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend
Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”
A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
5 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Deserve Their Own Food Network Special
It's officially Restaurant Week here in Grand Rapids. Now through Monday November 14th, you can find special deals on places to eat here in Grand Rapids in celebration of the amazing food scene we have. Of course, if you haven't already grabbed your digital pass to participate, You can get...
WWMTCw
Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
GR man in assisted living reunited with missing dog after two weeks
After more than two weeks of his dog being missing, a Grand Rapids man is now reunited with his little Chihuahua.
Dixon, Gibbs make last-minute West Michigan votes
The Tudor Dixon Bus Tour continued Saturday with freedom rallies in Zeeland, Jackson and Waterford Township.
Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral
A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
