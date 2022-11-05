ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

mibiz.com

People in the News: Nov. 7, 2022

Hudsonville-based Grand Home Automation Inc., a residential and commercial technology integration firm, has named Brent Simcox as its new president. Simcox has served in various roles at the company for more than 20 years, including most recently as the head of the business development team. Grand Home Automation specializes in smart home technology and luxury lifestyle home integration, designing and installing amenities such as lighting, sound systems, shading systems and outdoor entertainment.
MUSKEGON, MI
wgvunews.org

Holland native named Michigan's Veteran of the Year

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency has named Travis Snyder Michigan’s 2022 Veteran of the Year. The Holland native served in the Marines from 2012-2018 and is currently enrolled at Grand Valley State University, where he is expected to complete a bachelor’s degree in communications this spring. Snyder serves...
HOLLAND, MI
kmyu.tv

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
mibiz.com

$8M north GR apartment project among recipients of state brownfield grants

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded a total of $1.73 million in brownfield grants for three redevelopments on contaminated properties in West Michigan. The brownfield grants include $1 million for the Boston Square Together project in Grand Rapids, $430,000 for a multi-building apartment project in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 110722

High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) High clouds will thicken tonight especially south of Grand Rapids, with lows in the lower 30s. (Nov. 7, 2022) Analysis: The election will be all about turnout. Which campaign can turn...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Photos: Mary Free Bed Foundation’s ‘Thrive Gala’ at DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Saturday, Nov. 5, was an evening for the community to come together for a great cause. The Mary Free Bed Foundation hosted its annual “Thrive Gala” at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids to raise proceeds to benefit Mary Free Bed’s Orthotics & Prosthetics + Bionics. Guests also attended to support the mission of “providing hope and freedom to individuals who need Mary Free Bed.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Zeeland Couple Critically Hurt in M-45 Crash

ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 8, 2022) – A Zeeland couple in their 70’s was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Cal Keuning, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) and 92nd Avenue around 3:15 PM. That was where the westbound vehicle, driven by a 71-year-old man with a 73-year-old woman as a passenger, slammed into a vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Zeeland man, who had stopped for a stop sign but then drove in front of the older man’s vehicle.
ZEELAND, MI
WOOD

Eight puppies rescued after wet, cold weekend

Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022) Eight 4-week old puppies are on the mend after an Ottawa County sheriff's deputy found them abandoned in a box on the side of the road over the weekend. (Nov. 7, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”

A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Ascension Borgess nurses, community members to rally outside hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 unionized nurses and community members are expected to rally outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Burgess hospital Saturday. The rally is the result of the expiration of nurses' contracts Friday at midnight, according to the MI Nurses Association Tuesday. Ascension Borgess job fair: Ascension Borgess to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1470 WFNT

Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral

A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

