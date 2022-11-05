Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (11/7/22)
All Elite Wrestling aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, November 7. You can read the full results from the show below. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent) (c) def.. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay & Slim J) Athena...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE and Impact Star to Debut for AEW Tonight, Thirteen Matches Set for AEW Dark
Thirteen matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. The undefeated tag team of Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will be back in action tonight, going against AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will also be in action as they face The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth and Cezar Bononi.
bodyslam.net
Tony Schiavone Wants AEW To Do More With Renee Paquette: “She’s Wonderful”
Tony Schiavone wants to see AEW use Renee to the best of her ability. While speaking during an AdFreeShows episode of Ask Tony Anything, Tony Schiavone made it clear that he hopes AEW does more with Renee Paquette. “She’s wonderful, she’s such a pro, she is so good on camera...
bodyslam.net
MJF’s Return To This Week’s AEW Dynamite Announced
MJF will be returning this week for AEW Dynamite. MJF has not been on AEW TV since The Firm attacked him and Jon Moxley two weeks ago. AEW have announced that he will speak on this Wednesday’s Dynamite. MJF, of course, is scheduled to face Jon Moxley at AEW...
bodyslam.net
MJF Joins Cast Of “The Iron Claw”
MJF will get his break in Hollywood. Deadline reports that AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman, also known as MJF, has joined the cast of A24’s ‘The Iron Claw’, a movie about the Von Erich wrestling family. MJF has been looking for a way to break into Hollywood and this could be his chance. The feature length film has already had multiple castings in large roles such as Zac Efron.
wrestlinginc.com
Omos Reportedly Set To Make Major Announcement
Former WWE "Raw" Tag Team Champion Omos is having an eventful week, starting with his "battle of the giants" match against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel and wrapping up with his first visit home to Nigeria in 14 years. As first reported by TMZ, Omos followed up WWE's trip to Saudi Arabia by returning to his family's home in Lagos with a camera crew. A video captures relatives greeting Omos with hugs and kisses, while some even grow emotional at the sight of the WWE star they grew up with.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Rampage See’s Viewership Uptick
This week’s AEW Rampage numbers are in. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 455,000 viewers on November 4. This number is up from the 378,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.14, which is up from the 0.12 demo that the show drew last Friday.
Has WWE narrowed down the choices for who will eventually defeat Roman Reigns?
There aren’t many sure things in pro wrestling, but here’s one of them: Roman Reigns won’t be Undisputed WWE Universal Champion forever. It definitely feels like he might at times, which is a testament to the way WWE has booked Reigns during his current run at the top of the company. He feels unbeatable, not only due to his own in-ring dominance, but because he has the Bloodline backing him. Even in the rare moments Reigns looks vulnerable, his family closes ranks behind him and ensures he stays winning. RelatedRoman Reigns hasn't been pinned since 2019. The person who did it may...
bodyslam.net
Mia Yim Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW, Solves The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
The OC were found by someone else. On Monday Night RAW, the OC and Judgement Day had a standoff once again. However, AJ Styles would reveal that The OC had been found by someone who wanted to solve their Rhea problem. Suddenly, a hooded figure attacked Rhea Ripley from behind and revealed herself to be the former Reckoning, Mia Yim.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Seth Rollins issues an open challenge for the United States title
Two days after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, WWE Raw will begin the build to their next big show, Survivor Series on Nov. 26. The theme of this year's Survivor Series is War Games, bringing the big spectacle of the classic NWA match to the WWE main roster after years of it being a major attraction for the NXT brand.
bodyslam.net
PWG DINK Results (11/6)
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla held its PWG DINK event from Globe Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on November 6. You can read the full results for the show below. Dark Order (Stu Grayson & Evil Uno) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) Masha Slamovich defeated Jordynne Grace.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Getting Him Into Pro Wrestling
Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle have shared the ring on a number of occasions over the years in both WWE and TNA. Recently, both men have praised each other for different reasons. During a recent episode of "SHAK Wrestling", Shakiel Mahjouri informed "The All Mighty" of some praise that Angle gave Lashley.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Cashes In His Money In The Bank Contract On WWE Raw
In a shocking turn of events, Austin Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the closing stages of the 11/7 "WWE Raw," but it was for a shot at United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, when the show went off the air, Theory had lost possession of his briefcase, with no title to show for it.
bodyslam.net
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Talks Paying Tribute to Kurt Angle With Both Wrestling Gear and Moveset
Josh mentions getting approval from Ken Shamrock to use the famous Ankle Lock, and Shamrock appreciated the respect that Josh showed when asking to use it. Alexander was a guest on the Kurt Angle Show and formally asked Angle if he could continue using the ankle lock. “I will keep...
bodyslam.net
WWE NXT Results – 11/8/22
This week’s episode of WWE NXT took place on Tuesday November 8th, 2022 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The event aired live on the USA Network. Below are the quick results for WWE NXT – 11/8/22:. Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes. Elektra Lopez defeated Sol...
bodyslam.net
Bandido Officially Signs Deal With AEW
The former Ring Of Honor champion is now All Elite. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bandido has signed his AEW contract. Following his promotional debut on Wednesday, September 28th Dynamite against ROH Champion Chris Jericho, the 27-year-old was initially offered a contract. Bandido has recently wrestled in...
bodyslam.net
RAW Producers And Backstage Notes For This Week’s Monday Night RAW
The producers for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW have been revealed. Fightful Select have now revealed the producers for this week’s Monday Night RAW, as well as several backstage notes from the taping on Monday. – Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble –...
bodyslam.net
The Young Bucks File For New Trademark As AEW Return Nears
The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. While they remain off AEW TV, it is believed The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have returned from their suspension. On November 3, the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark “The Wayward Sons” for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Once Had Plans For A Barbed Wire Death Match In WWE
Vince McMahon oversaw so many violent match types over the years such as the Hell in a Cell match, Inferno Match, Buried Alive match etc. There was still one dangerous match that never took place in a WWE ring, the Barbed Wire Death Match. Many fans may be shocked to...
