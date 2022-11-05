Read full article on original website
WWE SmackDown Brings In Over 2.1 Million Viewers This Week In Final Number
This week’s SmackDown viewership numbers are in. Brandon Thurston first reported the final numbers on November 7. SmackDown on 11/4 averaged 2.138 million viewers, while maintaining a 0.48 in the 18-49 key demo. The viewership number is up 8% from the preliminary numbers, while the demo rating is up 0.08 points.
IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Talks Paying Tribute to Kurt Angle With Both Wrestling Gear and Moveset
Josh mentions getting approval from Ken Shamrock to use the famous Ankle Lock, and Shamrock appreciated the respect that Josh showed when asking to use it. Alexander was a guest on the Kurt Angle Show and formally asked Angle if he could continue using the ankle lock. “I will keep...
IMPACT Wrestling and AAA Star Laredo Kid Provides Injury Update
The Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide star suffered an injury during his mach against El Hijo del Vikingo in Monterrey on October 23, and he had emergency surgery. After spending nine days in the hospital, Laredo Kid spoke publicly for the first time in an interview with the Laredo Morning Times.
Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW Plans
A stacked show is on deck for tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW. Tonight’s RAW will feature several high profile matches as well as a main event for the United States Championship. Fightful Select have the full rundown of tonight’s Monday Night RAW, you can read the report below.
Mia Yim Returns To WWE On Monday Night RAW, Solves The OC’s Rhea Ripley Problem
The OC were found by someone else. On Monday Night RAW, the OC and Judgement Day had a standoff once again. However, AJ Styles would reveal that The OC had been found by someone who wanted to solve their Rhea problem. Suddenly, a hooded figure attacked Rhea Ripley from behind and revealed herself to be the former Reckoning, Mia Yim.
The Young Bucks File For New Trademark As AEW Return Nears
The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. While they remain off AEW TV, it is believed The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega have returned from their suspension. On November 3, the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark “The Wayward Sons” for merchandising purposes and entertainment services.
WWE Already Know How Roman Reigns Will Lose WWE World Titles
Roman Reigns has been a WWE World Champion for over 2 years at this point. While fans have no idea who will beat Reigns, it seems Triple H has already thought of someone. WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport.com that Triple H already has an idea who will end Roman’s reign. “They...
RAW Producers And Backstage Notes For This Week’s Monday Night RAW
The producers for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW have been revealed. Fightful Select have now revealed the producers for this week’s Monday Night RAW, as well as several backstage notes from the taping on Monday. – Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble –...
RevPro Live In London 67 Results (11/6/22)
Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 67 event on November 6 from 229 The Venue in London, England. The event aired on RevPro On Demand. You can read the full results for the event below. – RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Luke Jacobs (c) def. Will Kaven. –...
Vince McMahon Once Had Plans For A Barbed Wire Death Match In WWE
Vince McMahon oversaw so many violent match types over the years such as the Hell in a Cell match, Inferno Match, Buried Alive match etc. There was still one dangerous match that never took place in a WWE ring, the Barbed Wire Death Match. Many fans may be shocked to...
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Results (11/5/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the first portion of its NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown event on November 5. Matches were taped on October 16 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Christopher Daniels...
Bandido Officially Signs Deal With AEW
The former Ring Of Honor champion is now All Elite. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bandido has signed his AEW contract. Following his promotional debut on Wednesday, September 28th Dynamite against ROH Champion Chris Jericho, the 27-year-old was initially offered a contract. Bandido has recently wrestled in...
Watch: Darby Allin Once Again Gets Viciously Attacked At A Signing
Darby Allin can’t escape being attacked at signings. Previously, Brody King attacked Darby Allin at several public events, putting him through tables and sets. Now, it seems to have happened again as Darby uploaded brutal footage of another attacks where Allin’s legs were chewed up by his attacker, who Allin suspected was a relative of Jeff Jarrett. It is not known if Darby will press charges.
Jake Paul Open To WWE Career After Crown Jewel Appearance
Jake Paul may join his brother Logan in signing a deal to appear for WWE in the future. Jake Paul made his first appearance inside a WWE arena at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Jake came out to save his brother, Logan Paul from a Bloodline beatdown during Logan’s match with Roman Reigns.
Tea & Tights Brit Wres Special – Catch Pro – Monday Night Catch Pro
It’s time for another episode of Bodyslam.net’s Tea & Tights podcast. This episode is a Brit Wres Special featuring Catch Pro Wrestling’s Monday Night Catch Pro. Another Brit Wres Special Preview for Catch Pro Wrestling as we Preview Monday Night Catch Pro this Monday the 7th of November, at the Bred Shed in Manchester, the show features NXT UK superstar Rampage Brown, Lizzy Evo defends her Catch Women’s titles, four more matches for their 2nd ever Catch Pro Enygma Series featuring some of best women’s wrestlers in the country, including Lana Austin, Emersyn Jayne, as well as some best up and coming talents in Harley Hudson and Lucia, plus North West Strong’s Joe Kessler defends his Catchweight Title, to help preview this incredible show I am joined by Catch Pro Owner Scotty.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (11/7/22)
All Elite Wrestling aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, November 7. You can read the full results from the show below. ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent) (c) def.. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay & Slim J) Athena...
WWE Never Considered AEW Entrant In 2022 Royal Rumble
However, speaking exclusively to GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes has now shed more light on the matter, shooting down rumors that anyone from AEW even being considered. “It was never on the table for it to be anybody from AEW. That that. I know for sure. They agreed to have Mickie James wearing...
WWE Yet To Contact Chelsea Green Regarding Possible WWE Return
There has been a lot of speculation regarding more former WWE stars joining the company. Tegan Nox and Mia Yim are two names rumored to be returning soon. Another name that has been reported since Triple H took over creative control of WWE is Chelsea Green, who was previously signed to the promotion and worked the NXT brand while signed to the promotion.
R-Truth Reveals Impending Quad Surgery In Video
R-Truth wrestled against Grayson Waller last week on NXT. While the match looked promising, R-Truth injured himself when he attempted to perform a top-rope dive on Waller. This resulted in the match being called off as R-Truth was deemed unable to compete. A week has since passed and R-Truth has...
CWE Point To Prove SK Tour Results (11/1/22-11/5/22)
Canadian Wrestling’s Elite held its Point To Prove SK Tour from November 1 through November 5 in Saskatchewan. You can read the full results for the tour below. Point To Prove SK Tour (11/1- Cote First Nation, SK) – CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Championship: “Chiseled” Chad Daniels (c)...
