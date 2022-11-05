It’s time for another episode of Bodyslam.net’s Tea & Tights podcast. This episode is a Brit Wres Special featuring Catch Pro Wrestling’s Monday Night Catch Pro. Another Brit Wres Special Preview for Catch Pro Wrestling as we Preview Monday Night Catch Pro this Monday the 7th of November, at the Bred Shed in Manchester, the show features NXT UK superstar Rampage Brown, Lizzy Evo defends her Catch Women’s titles, four more matches for their 2nd ever Catch Pro Enygma Series featuring some of best women’s wrestlers in the country, including Lana Austin, Emersyn Jayne, as well as some best up and coming talents in Harley Hudson and Lucia, plus North West Strong’s Joe Kessler defends his Catchweight Title, to help preview this incredible show I am joined by Catch Pro Owner Scotty.

10 HOURS AGO