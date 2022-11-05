Read full article on original website
Ever Seen A Snapping Turtle This Big? See Picture taken in Central Minnesota!
Will never forget the day my oldest brother came running into the house, in the middle of summer yelling. You all have to come outside and see what's making its way up on the yard!. Mom, dad, my other two brothers and I ran out onto the deck, and there...
Do Squirrels In Minnesota, Iowa, & SD Use Plastic Bags In Nests?
In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota I've noticed this fall that high in the trees that a lot of squirrels' nests seem to have plastic shopping bags in them. What's Up?. This fall I've been traveling from South Dakota through Minnesota and into Iowa. I was recently stopped at a...
Have You Been to the Best Rural Town in Minnesota?
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota Not Big on Fast Food
There is no shortage of places to satisfy your cravings for fast food in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. But when it comes to the largest cities in these three states, the love of grabbing lunch or dinner on the go pales in comparison to the rest of the country.
How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?
How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much. There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.
KFIL Radio
Costco vs. Sam’s Club – Which One is the Favorite in Minnesota?
Which bulk-buying store is the best in Rochester - Costco, or Sam's Club? This is a debate that many struggle with as they try to decide where to do their bulk shopping in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Many people have their favorite and have some very strong opinions on why their pick is #1.
Young SE Minnesota Hunter Airlifted After Fall from Tree Stand
Nelson, WI (KROC-AM News)- A young hunter from Wabasha was airlifted from a Wisconsin property he was hunting at after he fell from his tree stand over the weekend. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the property east of Wabasha shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. A news release indicates 16-year-old Garret Pavelka told first responders he fell about 20 feet after a limb he was holding while climbing into the stand broke off of the tree.
What The Heck! This Daytime Minneapolis Carjacking Was Caught On Video!
I recently saw this video about a daylight carjacking caught on a home's security camera. It's just a reminder that you should always be paying attention to your surroundings!. Yesterday morning I was watching WCCO before football started and two of the guests were Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and the new Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. Both Frey and O'Hara talked about Operation Endeavor, a law enforcement operation that is currently in place to curb crime across the city, and how it seems to be working with double-digit reductions in various crime categories.
fox9.com
Missing girl Madison Sellers last seen in Minneapolis
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have issued an alert for a 16-year-old girl in Blaine who has been missing since last week. In the alert shared by the Minnesota BCA, police say Sellers was last seen leaving a home in Blaine around 6:35 a.m. on Thursday, November 3. At the time, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.
Up to a foot of snow possible in parts of Minnesota
The latest forecast in what is set to be a very interesting weather week in Minnesota looks at:. Rain developing later today: periods of rain through Thursday. Severe weather possible Thursday as northern Minnesota sees heavy snow!. 6-12” possible in northern MN Thursday into Friday: just a coating south.
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
U of M researchers seeking to cut down state's number of car-deer crashes
MINNEAPOLIS -- November is peak time for car-deer crashes in Minnesota. Researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and Duluth are on a mission to reduce the number of deer-car collisions on Minnesota roads with a new study happening right now.More than $20 million in insurance claims are filed every year because of car-deer crashes, but experts said that number is higher because many crashes are not reported.The $200,000 study funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation aims to make the roads safer, save drivers money and potentially save lives.The study officially started in spring of 2021.Ron Moen, an associate...
mprnews.org
'Blood moon' expected Tuesday morning: When to see it in Minnesota
If you’re staying up really late Monday, or getting up really early Tuesday, don’t forget to look up. An eerie red ‘blood moon’ lunar eclipse is expected, and it might be a while before we’ll get to see one like it again. MPR News host...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season
Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
knsiradio.com
Hunters See Success in Central Minnesota During Opening Deer Hunting
(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
Should Homeowners in Iowa, S Dakota Do This Before Winter Comes?
It's that time of year that homeowners across the Midwest and country prepare for Winter with several preventative chores. Raking leaves, cleaning gutters, and making sure homes are insulated properly are just a few things on the to-do list these days. In areas with a lot of snow and ice,...
Two Minnesota Cities Post the Best Unemployment Rates in America
As a nation, we are seeing fewer and fewer people out of work. The latest numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that 3.3 percent of Americans were without work in September of 2022, which is an improvement of nearly 1.5 percent from the previous September's unemployment rate (4.6%).
Minnesota Had Four Big Powerball Winners Monday, Jackpot Reportedly Won
There was a little drama Monday as the record Powerball jackpot climbed over the $2 billion mark. Usually, the drawings are held at 9:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, but there was a delay on November 7. The delay was reportedly due to one of the 48 participating lotteries...
Soaking rainstorms to be followed by first major snow across Minnesota
Plus a look at the wind on Sunday, and the expected precipitation levels this week.
