Colorado voters are deciding Tuesday whether theirs will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms.A ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated "healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under the supervision of a licensed "facilitator." The measure would establish a regulated system for using substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogenic chemicals found in some mushrooms. It also would allow private personal use of the drugs.If passed, the initiative would take effect toward the end of 2024. It also would permit...

COLORADO STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO