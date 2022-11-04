ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wabe.org

LIVE: Georgia Votes 2022 election coverage

Watch local 2022 election coverage LIVE from Georgia. As 2022 Election results start coming in, Atlanta’s local NPR and PBS affiliate has you covered for the latest on local races. From Walker vs. Warnock in the special election for Georgia’s Senate seat to Kemp vs. Abrams in the gubernatorial, Georgia politics are front-and-center on the national stage this election cycle. As your source for local, nonprofit and independent news, WABE is here to provide updates and analysis from our award-winning journalists and local #gapol experts.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Warnock makes Election Day campaign stop at alma mater

Sen. Raphael Warnock held his last public campaign stop on familiar turf: his alma mater. Warnock, who is in a tight race with Republican Herschel Walker, spoke with students at Morehouse College Tuesday afternoon and urged them to rally their friends and classmates to the polls in the final hours of voting in Georgia’s midterm.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Clark Atlanta University political scientist weighs in on midterm polling, record early voting numbers

The precincts are open this election day, and midterm polls show a neck-and-neck U.S. Senate race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker, and between Governor Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. But Clark Atlanta University Political Science Professor Tammy Greer tells WABE’s “Morning Edition” she’s concerned that...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Undecided Gen Z voters explore diversity and dynamics of Georgia candidates

With 2022’s midterm election day looming, some undecided young voters in Georgia are still deciding which candidates will best represent their own social and political views, and in the case of voters in marginalized communities, themselves. According to the Center of Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement,...
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

USDA continues to expand pathways to Georgia’s agriculture industry

Arthur Tripp, the state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), is working to continue providing a pathway to the agriculture industry. On Monday’s edition of “Closer Look” Tripp talked with program host Rose Scott about new federal funding that’s being allocated to support minority producers and Georgia’s agricultural industry through several initiatives, including the Increasing Land, Capital, and Market Access (Increasing Land Access) Program.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

New study examines overcrowding in Fulton County; New funding available for Georgia’s agricultural industry; New partnership exposes students to STEM

Tahir Duckett, the executive director of the Center for Innovations in Community Safety at Georgetown Law, talks with “Closer Look” show host Rose Scott about a new study that examines overcrowding and incarceration trends in Fulton County. Then Arthur Tripp, the state executive director of the USDA Farm...
FULTON COUNTY, GA

