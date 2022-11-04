Read full article on original website
Related
wabe.org
LIVE: Georgia Votes 2022 election coverage
Watch local 2022 election coverage LIVE from Georgia. As 2022 Election results start coming in, Atlanta’s local NPR and PBS affiliate has you covered for the latest on local races. From Walker vs. Warnock in the special election for Georgia’s Senate seat to Kemp vs. Abrams in the gubernatorial, Georgia politics are front-and-center on the national stage this election cycle. As your source for local, nonprofit and independent news, WABE is here to provide updates and analysis from our award-winning journalists and local #gapol experts.
wabe.org
Warnock makes Election Day campaign stop at alma mater
Sen. Raphael Warnock held his last public campaign stop on familiar turf: his alma mater. Warnock, who is in a tight race with Republican Herschel Walker, spoke with students at Morehouse College Tuesday afternoon and urged them to rally their friends and classmates to the polls in the final hours of voting in Georgia’s midterm.
wabe.org
Clark Atlanta University political scientist weighs in on midterm polling, record early voting numbers
The precincts are open this election day, and midterm polls show a neck-and-neck U.S. Senate race between incumbent Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker, and between Governor Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. But Clark Atlanta University Political Science Professor Tammy Greer tells WABE’s “Morning Edition” she’s concerned that...
wabe.org
Election Day on the line: Georgia candidates for Senate, governor crisscross state with closing arguments.
Whether you kept your eyes on the skies, the road or the screen Monday, there’s a good chance they caught a peek of your favorite candidates as they crisscrossed the state in a last-minute bid for votes. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s bus took him to Macon and Columbus, while...
wabe.org
Undecided Gen Z voters explore diversity and dynamics of Georgia candidates
With 2022’s midterm election day looming, some undecided young voters in Georgia are still deciding which candidates will best represent their own social and political views, and in the case of voters in marginalized communities, themselves. According to the Center of Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement,...
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
wabe.org
USDA continues to expand pathways to Georgia’s agriculture industry
Arthur Tripp, the state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA), is working to continue providing a pathway to the agriculture industry. On Monday’s edition of “Closer Look” Tripp talked with program host Rose Scott about new federal funding that’s being allocated to support minority producers and Georgia’s agricultural industry through several initiatives, including the Increasing Land, Capital, and Market Access (Increasing Land Access) Program.
wabe.org
New study examines overcrowding in Fulton County; New funding available for Georgia’s agricultural industry; New partnership exposes students to STEM
Tahir Duckett, the executive director of the Center for Innovations in Community Safety at Georgetown Law, talks with “Closer Look” show host Rose Scott about a new study that examines overcrowding and incarceration trends in Fulton County. Then Arthur Tripp, the state executive director of the USDA Farm...
Comments / 0