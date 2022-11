Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com. Jeff Dunham announced newly added dates to his “Still Not Canceled Tour,” including a stop in Hershey, Pa., on April 13. Currently on his “Seriously Tour,” which visited GIANT Center in 2020, Dunham has been named Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour three years in a row and cited by Forbes as the third highest-paid comedian behind Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock. Dunham has been profiled in virtually every publication, platform and late-night variety show, including The Los Angeles Times, ABC’s Nightline, Variety, The New York Times, People, The Today Show, The Tonight Show and Late Night with David Letterman.

HERSHEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO