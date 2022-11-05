ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Climate activists block private jets at Amsterdam airport

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago

EDE, Netherlands — (AP) — Hundreds of climate protesters blocked private jets from leaving Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Saturday in a demonstration on the eve of the COP27 U.N. climate meeting in Egypt.

Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion protesters sat around private jets to prevent them leaving and others rode bicycles around the planes.

Dewi Zloch of Greenpeace Netherlands said the activists want "fewer flights, more trains and a ban on unnecessary short-haul flights and private jets.”

Military police said they arrested a number of protesters for being on the airport’s grounds without authorization.

Responding Friday to an open letter from Greenpeace, Schiphol's new CEO Ruud Sondag said the airport is targeting “emissions-free airports by 2030 and net climate-neutral aviation by 2050. And we have an duty to lead the way in that,” but conceded it needed to happen faster.

More than 120 world leaders will attend this year’s U.N. climate talks at the Red Sea coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh starting Sunday.

Thorny issues up for discussion at the Nov. 6-18 talks, including further cutting greenhouse gas emissions and boosting financial aid for poor countries struggling with the impacts of climate change.

___

Follow AP's climate and environment coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Italy stops 35 migrants from getting off rescue ship in port

CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — Italian authorities prevented 35 migrants they did not deem vulnerable from getting off a humanitarian rescue ship in Sicily on Sunday as Italy's new far-right-led government takes a hard line against charity maritime rescue ships operating in Italian waters. Humanitarian groups and two...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Climate protesters target Warhol art in Australian gallery

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Climate protesters in Australia on Wednesday scrawled graffiti and glued themselves to an Andy Warhol artwork depicting Campbell's soup cans but didn't appear to damage the piece because it's encased in glass. It was the latest incident in which climate protesters have targeted...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Italy backs down on 3 migrant ships, 4th heads to Corsica

ROME — (AP) — A European humanitarian group said Wednesday its migrant rescue ship was heading toward the French island of Corsica in hopes that France will offer its 234 passengers a safe port, after Italy backed down and allowed migrants from three other rescue ships to disembark on Italian soil.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Kenya Airways pilots' strike set to end after 4 days

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Pilots working for Kenya’s national airline are set to resume work on Wednesday after a court ordered them to end their four-day strike. The court on Tuesday also ordered Kenya Airways not to intimidate pilots who participated in the strike called by their union following the failure to resolve a dispute over a retirement savings fund.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Bangladesh balances energy needs with climate, conservation

RAMPAL, Bangladesh — (AP) — Fish, rice, mangrove trees and the lush delta wetlands where the massive Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers drain into the Bay of Bengal. It’s not luxury. But for the farmers and fishermen who live by the world’s largest mangrove forest, it’s more than enough. Now, the environment is at risk.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Damage in 5.7-magnitude quake off Italy’s Adriatic coast

ROME — (AP) — A moderate earthquake shook Italy’s northeastern coast early Wednesday, causing some cracks in buildings and prompting at least one health clinic to evacuate. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Premier Giorgia Meloni was in constant contact with Italy’s civil protection agency monitoring...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Chinese maker announces 300 orders for new jetliner

BEIJING — (AP) — A state-owned Chinese commercial jet manufacturer set up to try to compete with Boeing and Airbus says it has secured orders for 300 of its first long-range jetliners from Chinese leasing companies. Orders for the single-aisle C919 were announced Thursday by Commercial Aircraft Corp....
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Australian PM hopes for meeting with China's Xi at summit

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Wednesday a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping would be a “positive thing” if one can be arranged on the sidelines of one of the leaders’ summits to be held in Southeast Asia this month.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
121K+
Followers
135K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy