Editorial: What the hell is going on?
When Sunderland finally secured promotion with the memorable victory over Wycombe at Wembley in May, it felt like a big step towards the rebirth of the club being completed. As well as the financial benefits of hitting the playoff jackpot, the return of Championship football to Wearside would surely mean that match days at the Stadium of Light were to be looked forward to; that we could join together, unite behind the team and drive them on during a challenging season.
Tuesday November 8th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Champions League Round of 16 draw: Potential Chelsea opponents; how to watch
The draw for the Champions League Round of 16 will be starting shortly, so we don’t have to wait too long to find out which team we will be playing against next in the competition — though we’ll have to wait a fair while for the knockout rounds themselves, which will only start in mid-February, i.e. three months from now.
Watford 2-0 Reading: Stale Against The Hornets
A Joao Pedro brace was enough for Watford to consign Reading to their sixth defeat in eight games, with the favourites coming away with a deserved victory. The Royals failed to make a decent start to the tie and that cost them in the early stages, with that and poor defending leading to the hosts’ penalty with Ovie Ejaria hauling down Pedro.
Arsenal 1 - Chelsea 0 match report: statement win
Arsenal dominated Chelsea en route to a 1-0 win that vaults them over Manchester City back into the top spot in the Premier League. Don’t let that scoreline fool you: the Gunners smashed the home side. Arsenal totally controlled the match (~2 xG) and Chelsea hardly had a sniff (>.5 xG). It was the statement away win that was missing from the Gunners’ resume this season. They hadn’t beaten at top team in their ground before today. Now, Arsenal have. I’m reluctant to say it for karma reasons, but I think you have to consider Arsenal a title threat now.
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 315: Home Woes
Reading FC suffered a late defeat to Preston to follow up on a goalless draw at Luton, to keep the questions coming for Paul Ince and the team. Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas review a difficult week for the Royals with the matches featured in Recap, your Mailbag questions, a Newsbites chat about Club 1871 and Big Match Preview.
Match Report: Manchester City Women Down Reading
A couple of own goals and a Bunny Shaw header capped a dominant display by Manchester City as they continued their recent good form with a 3-0 win at Reading. Home captain Emma Mukandi scored two second half own goals in the space of seven minutes to send the blues on their way after and Shaw nodded home the third with 14 minutes remaining as the blues made it four consecutive league wins in a row.
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Kalvin Returns, Chelsea Preview, and More...
Manchester City are ready to start their League Cup journey against Chelsea FC. Sky Blue News has the latest to get you set for tonight’s match at the Etihad. GUARDIOLA UPDATES ON HAALAND’S FOOT INJURY - David Clayton - ManCity.com. The Norwegian came off the bench against Fulham...
Do you fancy Sunderland’s chances of bouncing back with a win at St Andrews on Friday?
Andrew Parrington says... I think Birmingham are going to be a tougher test than Cardiff. They have exceeded their pre-season expectations and their confidence seems to be high. Judging by our victory at Huddersfield and the weekend defeat to Cardiff, it does feel like we’re trying to limp towards the World Cup break.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Regrettable Defeat Against Leicester City
Yet again, Everton sputtered going forward. The Toffees’ two best chances fell to Alex Iwobi and Dominic Calvert-Lewin respectively, but the former dragged his effort wide while the latter couldn’t beat Danny Ward when through on goal. Otherwise, the Blues offered very little going forward despite being egged on by a packed Goodison Park under the lights. Either the decision-making or technical quality was lacking in each and every attack. Everton’s inability to score consistently is now becoming more than concerning. It seems at the moment that the brilliant attacking display against Crystal Palace was more of a one-off than a sign of good things to come. Hopefully, that isn’t the case.
Manchester City to Face Leipzig In Champions League
Manchester City will face German side RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw, made earlier today, saw the blues drawn as the first seeded team and will face Leipzig for the second time in their history. The two teams met in the group stage last...
Everton at Bournemouth: Carabao Cup Analysis | Will the Blues Progress?
Coming off a dispiriting setback at the weekend, in which Everton were beaten handily by Leicester, Frank Lampard’s charges are handed the chance to quickly rid themselves of that memory, with an EFL Cup tie versus Bournemouth on Tuesday night. The match will be the first of two battles with the Cherries within less than four day, as the south coast side will be the Merseysiders’ final league game before the break for the bizarrely-timed World Cup in Qatar later this month.
In their faces! Sunderland need a return to high tempo football to get back to winning ways
When Tony Mowbray first arrived at Sunderland, one of the first things he said really stood out in my mind. A veteran of North-East football, the former Middlesbrough boss was asked what sort of reception he was expecting to receive from the Sunderland fans. He said that our supporters were...
Sky Blue News: UCL Final 16 Draw, City Profits, Hemp Hurt, and More...
Manchester City head into their first League Cup action of the season tomorrow when they host Chelsea FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest as we build up to the match against the London Blues. CITY’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 DATES CONFIRMED - ManCity.com. As Group G...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 9
Let’s take a break from some non-Champions League, non-Premier League action. It’s been a long time, hasn’t it? So why not enjoy it?. Tottenham visit Nottingham Forest today. Before I became acquainted with English geography, I wondered why Nottingham Forest had a large tree in its crest....
Manchester City v Chelsea FC: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are set to host Chelsea FC tomorrow at the Etihad. It is the first appearance for each club in this season’s Carabao Cup, and for one of them, it will be their last. I was able to get some time with Dávid Pásztor of our sister site...
Manchester City vs. Chelsea, League Cup: Preview, team news, how to watch
The third round of the League Cup normally happens early on in the season, but one of the ways the EFL were able to accommodate the silliness of a midseason World Cup and the resulting reshuffle of the European football calendar was to move it back a couple months. The first two rounds took place as usual, back in August, but this is the round that sees Premier League teams with European commitments enter the competition, so we’ve had to wait all the way until now, with all the group stages in Europe completed, to play it.
EFL - Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle will be hosting Crystal Palace on Wednesday as part of the EFL Cup third round trying to advance in the competition and putting on a winning run toward the title. The Magpies' unbeaten streak stretches now for months with the last defeat at the hands of Liverpool happening all the way back on the last day of August.
CHN Radio Episode 187: Top 4 Guaranteed for Christmas
What’s good CHN Radio Fam?!? We are back at it with another episode of CHN Radio for ya! Josh and Elijah recap last week’s match against Southampton and look ahead to Newcastle’s matches against Crystal Palace in the League Cup and Chelsea in the Premier League this week.
On This Day (7th November 1996): Internet a leap forward at Roker
Those of you who are unfortunate/fortunate (delete as applicable) enough to be of a certain age, may have been in a position to experience the Internet before the full commercialisation in the mid-1990’s and will remember what was essentially a communication portal for primarily academia and well - let’s not beat about the bush - absolute filth.
