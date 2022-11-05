Read full article on original website
Related
10 Annoying Pests You Need to Watch Out for in Colorado
Colorado is a beautiful place to be, but even states like ours have to deal with pests. There are plenty of creepy crawlies and furry "friends" roaming throughout the Centennial State. Read on to see 10 common ones you need to watch out for in Colorado:. 1. Black Widow Spider.
All 64 Colorado Counties Ranked By Size Smallest to Largest
When we say Mesa County is the 4th largest county in Colorado, it is to say that Mesa county is the 4th largest based on land area. How many square miles are within Mesa County? 3,328 to be exact according to USA.com. Using land area as our ranker we can...
Polis declares victory in Colorado governor's race
DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis secured a second term on Tuesday after defeating a challenge from Republican Heidi Ganahl, according to results from The Associated Press and NBC News. In his victory speech, which came shortly after NBC called the race, Polis began by thanking both Ganahl and...
Colorado votes on decriminalizing "magic mushrooms"
Colorado voters are deciding Tuesday whether theirs will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms.A ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated "healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under the supervision of a licensed "facilitator." The measure would establish a regulated system for using substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogenic chemicals found in some mushrooms. It also would allow private personal use of the drugs.If passed, the initiative would take effect toward the end of 2024. It also would permit...
Researchers track earthquakes across CO, warn of possible massive one
140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
Have You Ever Tried the Fruit From this Colorado Cactus?
Prickly pear margaritas are commonly featured on cocktail menus at many bars and restaurants throughout Colorado, but have you ever tried the bright pink juice straight from the source?. Prickly pear cacti pop up in places from Mexico to Canada, and two types of the Opuntia species grow in the...
Voters decide on free meals for Colorado’s K-12 students
DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding whether to vote for or against Prop FF, which would change the way free lunches work in Colorado schools. A “yes” vote for Prop FF would provide free meals to all K-12 students within participating districts and increase pay for school food preparation workers. It would also subsidize Colorado-grown and Colorado-produced food.
A blue Colorado in a red wave? | ELECTION 2022
In a year when Republicans are poised to pick up high-profile races, could Colorado become the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave on Election Day?. In Arizona, the Republican gubernatorial candidate is slightly favored to win. In Nevada, the race for governor is considered a tossup, and Republicans even have the chance to pick up the governor's mansion in Oregon because of that state's unusual three-way race.
Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report
Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
Missing Montana 4-year-old, his father may be in Colorado, police say
Police in Montana say a 4-year-old and his father, who has not communicated with the boy's mother since Oct. 9, may be in Colorado.
Colorado Election updates | GOP election night party underway in Greenwood Village
Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the Colorado state Capitol. Follow Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette here for live updates. ...
Griswold reelected as Colorado secretary of state, NBC reports
DENVER — Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold defeated Republican challenger Pam Anderson in Tuesday’s election to decide who will be the next Colorado secretary of state, according to The Associated Press. Griswold said after her victory that she knows how important it is for every Coloradan to have their...
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
Two Colorado hotels nominated among 'best holiday hotels' in country
USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'. Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included...
Is it too late to buy a Powerball ticket in Colorado?
The Powerball is having yet another drawing for the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history after no one matched the numbers drawn on Saturday.
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
See What You Missed at the Colorado Festival of Horror
Halloween comes once a year but for some, it's more of a lifestyle than a holiday. Horror enthusiasts may celebrate extra hard every Halloween, but many of them live and breathe what many reserve for October 31st. As with almost anything, there is an annual gathering for these types of...
Colorado change of address fraud up 1,700% in 5 years
Contact Denver7 has been shining a light on change of address fraud after people reached out saying their mail had been forwarded to new addresses even though they did not request an address change.
K99
Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 2