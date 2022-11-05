ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
K99

10 Annoying Pests You Need to Watch Out for in Colorado

Colorado is a beautiful place to be, but even states like ours have to deal with pests. There are plenty of creepy crawlies and furry "friends" roaming throughout the Centennial State. Read on to see 10 common ones you need to watch out for in Colorado:. 1. Black Widow Spider.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Polis declares victory in Colorado governor's race

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis secured a second term on Tuesday after defeating a challenge from Republican Heidi Ganahl, according to results from The Associated Press and NBC News. In his victory speech, which came shortly after NBC called the race, Polis began by thanking both Ganahl and...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado votes on decriminalizing "magic mushrooms"

Colorado voters are deciding Tuesday whether theirs will become the second state, after Oregon, to create a legalized system for the use of psychedelic mushrooms.A ballot initiative would decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for those 21 and older and create state-regulated "healing centers" where participants can experience the drug under the supervision of a licensed "facilitator." The measure would establish a regulated system for using substances like psilocybin and psilocin, the hallucinogenic chemicals found in some mushrooms. It also would allow private personal use of the drugs.If passed, the initiative would take effect toward the end of 2024. It also would permit...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Researchers track earthquakes across CO, warn of possible massive one

140 years ago, Colorado had its biggest earthquake ever with a magnitude of 6.6. Researchers say another massive earthquake could cost the state billions in repairs. With Colorado's biggest earthquake rocking across multiple states, it is unlikely that an earthquake of that magnitude would occur but researchers believe it could still happen today.On average, Colorado could see 50 to 70 earthquakes a year with most being minimal. Researchers believe earthquake study is essential so they could pinpoint when the next massive one could happen. "What research has done is compiled all of our information and mapped it out," said Matt Morgan, Director...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Have You Ever Tried the Fruit From this Colorado Cactus?

Prickly pear margaritas are commonly featured on cocktail menus at many bars and restaurants throughout Colorado, but have you ever tried the bright pink juice straight from the source?. Prickly pear cacti pop up in places from Mexico to Canada, and two types of the Opuntia species grow in the...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Voters decide on free meals for Colorado’s K-12 students

DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding whether to vote for or against Prop FF, which would change the way free lunches work in Colorado schools. A “yes” vote for Prop FF would provide free meals to all K-12 students within participating districts and increase pay for school food preparation workers. It would also subsidize Colorado-grown and Colorado-produced food.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

A blue Colorado in a red wave? | ELECTION 2022

In a year when Republicans are poised to pick up high-profile races, could Colorado become the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave on Election Day?. In Arizona, the Republican gubernatorial candidate is slightly favored to win. In Nevada, the race for governor is considered a tossup, and Republicans even have the chance to pick up the governor's mansion in Oregon because of that state's unusual three-way race.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city among worst 'places for witches' in country, according to report

Looking to live the life of a witch? A couple Colorado spots might be for you, but there's one city you should probably steer clear from. A recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove compared the 200 largest cities in the United States across 18 different metrics related to witchcraft. This included factors like the number of local tarot readers, access to a coven, and how many local metaphysical supply stores there are.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Election updates | GOP election night party underway in Greenwood Village

Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the Colorado state Capitol. Follow Colorado Politics, The Denver Gazette and The Colorado Springs Gazette here for live updates. ...
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
9NEWS

Griswold reelected as Colorado secretary of state, NBC reports

DENVER — Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold defeated Republican challenger Pam Anderson in Tuesday’s election to decide who will be the next Colorado secretary of state, according to The Associated Press. Griswold said after her victory that she knows how important it is for every Coloradan to have their...
COLORADO STATE
K99

See What You Missed at the Colorado Festival of Horror

Halloween comes once a year but for some, it's more of a lifestyle than a holiday. Horror enthusiasts may celebrate extra hard every Halloween, but many of them live and breathe what many reserve for October 31st. As with almost anything, there is an annual gathering for these types of...
COLORADO STATE
K99

K99

Windsor, CO
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k99.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy