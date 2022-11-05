COLUMBIA, Mo. – The No. 3-ranked University of Missouri wrestling team opened its season with a dominant victory over Lindenwood, 55-0. This was Mizzou's second Dual on the Diamond event, first since 2017. The Tigers (1-0) took all 10 bouts for the first time since Jan. 23, 2021. Redshirt...

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO