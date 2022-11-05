Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Mike Lindell spurs new headache for Idaho election officials: Obscure records requests
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — On Aug. 21, Idaho election offices received public records requests for an unusual set of voting data, known as a cast vote record. Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane, a 17-year election administrator, said he and other county officials hadn’t heard of a cast vote record — an electronic record of votes captured by ballot-counting machines — before the 2020 election.
Post Register
Preview of the Governors race in Idaho with Scott Logan
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A preview of the race for Governor here in Idaho with Scott Logan, a political correspondent for CBS2. Little should have this race well in hand, according to Logan, however, the interesting thing to watch with this particular race is how many votes independent Ammon Bundy will be able to muster.
The Shady Story of How “Idaho” Got its Name
The name "Idaho" was originally going to be the name of what is now Colorado. Boise Dev notes, "In 1860 when Colorado needed a name, mining lobbyist George M. Willing presented the name “Idaho” to Congress, claiming it was a Native American Shoshone word meaning “Gem of the Mountains.”
Remains of a missing Missouri POW from World War II identified
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Monday it had identified the remains of a Missouri man who served in World War II.
KHQ Right Now
Idaho elections being closely watched
Today is election day and in Idaho there are many issues oh the ballot being closely watched. John Webb is in Boise with what to expect.
uiargonaut.com
Our View: Bundy’s actions make for a dangerous governor
Let’s look at the views and past events of Ammon Bundy. The elections are here, and questionable candidates are on the ballot as per usual. Ammon Bundy is a candidate running for the position of governor in Idaho. During the primaries he ran as a Republican candidate but lost to incumbent Brad Little. Following the primaries, Bundy decided to run as an independent This means his name was still on the ballot, but he didn’t have access to the resources of the Republican party.
Record Setting Powerball Drawing Makes Big Winners in Idaho, Oregon and Washington
Thanks to one of 48 states participating in the Powerball failing to process their sales and play data in time for the Monday, November 7 drawing, social media erupted into a flurry of hilarious memes and eye-brow-raising conspiracy theories. After delaying the draw, the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Hunting for scorpions in the Idaho desert
Late at night, in places like Idaho's Bruneau Sand Dunes, adventurers armed with black lights wander around - overturning rocks and peeking into cracks in the dirt. They’re looking for scorpions, which glow in the dark and this activity is a growing hobby in places like Idaho. Adare Evans,...
90-year-old Idaho Woman Celebrates Successful Hunt Near Malta
MALTA, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho woman recently celebrated another successful hunt near Malta since she started hunting 81 years ago. The 90-year-old Mildred Bryant of New Plymouth scored a mule deer buck on a recent hunting trip in the Magic Valley, according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Bryant was featured by Idaho Fish and Game after she made her recent hunting trip to a friends ranch in Cassia County and shot a 3.4 buck at 224 yards. Her daughter and grandson helped her prepare for the hunt, “It was quite exciting,” she said. “We loaded up the buck and hauled it back to the shop to hang. Then gutted it out. We had some that night," she told Idaho Fish and Game. She had hoped to do the hunt sooner in 2021 for her 80th anniversary, but due to unforeseen circumstances it was pushed back. Bryant shot her first deer when she was 9-years-old growing up in Oregon. Bryan recounts her father wasn't very happy with her when she took his rifle without permission in defiance while he went into town without her, “My dad was so mad at me. He could’ve blistered my butt, but he didn’t. I remember I was starting to bawl, because I thought he wasn’t going to listen to me. But I needed to get the deer home.” Bryant said her latest buck's head will go right next to the 4x4 buck she shot 50 years ago. Read more about Bryant's story with Idaho Fish and Game HERE.
Why Hard Times May Revive Dying Rural Idaho
I guess if you live in King Hill, you’re thankful it’s not Richfield. Both have probably seen better days and decline is usually related to a sudden economic change. A rail line no longer passes through or a major highway changes course. On the plus side, real estate is often more reasonable. I visited a ghost town last summer in Nevada. Some people built a large and beautiful house on one end. While you look immediately at some run-down properties, the view beyond is of a beautiful valley unfolding for miles.
KIVI-TV
Idaho Veterans Parade honors our nation's heroes past and present
BOISE, Idaho — It has been three years since the Idaho Veterans Parade strolled past the Statehouse, the event got cancelled each of the past two years because of the pandemic. The parade gives people a chance to come out and thank veterans for their service while also allowing...
kmvt
Idaho ranks No. 1 in five ag commodities
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho ranked No. 1 in the nation in five different ag commodity categories last year: potatoes, barley, alfalfa hay, peppermint oil and food trout, according to the Idaho Farm Bureau. The state also ranked No. 2 in the United States in 2021 in sugar beets and...
How Innovative is Idaho Compared to Every Other State?
It’s pretty clear at this point that Idaho is growing rapidly, and employment is spiking like crazy — we’re even a large hub for new Information Technology (IT) jobs, and that’s surprisingly one of the main reasons why Idaho is growing so quickly — for the tech jobs!
Unheard Audio Exposes Dramatic Rift in Idaho’s Republican Party
Last week was a big week for every Idaho candidate running for office. Voters have had the privilege of finding out where their candidates stand through direct mail, commercials, and now through texts on phones. One interaction that the Idaho media overlooked was the dueling press releases between current Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon and former Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna.
Have a Fourth Grader? You Get a Free Christmas Tree in Idaho This Year!
When it comes to the family Christmas tree is your family Team Real Tree or Team Fake Tree? If you're #TeamRealTree all the way and happen to have a fourth grader, your tree could be free this year!. What's interesting about #TeamRealTree is that it has its own subdivisions. There...
The Truth About Winning The Powerball In Idaho
Welp - it's over, folks. According to sources, there is reportedly a winner for the $2 billion Powerball jackpot and just like that, the dreams of millions are shattered. There were a few winners in Idaho and surrounding states but not for the big prize. But, what would happen if you actually won the lottery? And no, I'm not talking about the infamous "lottery curse" that plagues winners with bad luck despite winning a tremendous amount of money instantly. We're talking about our dear old friend, Uncle Sam.
KIVI-TV
Round of low pressure system hits Idaho
The current low-pressure system that's hitting southern/central Idaho today has unsettled dynamics which contribute to some stormy conditions in the Gem State. As the cold front pushes northeast, we could see some lightning strikes and brief heavy rain/snow showers. Later this morning around 11 AM, the system will be gone...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 4
A Bonneville County teenager has been reported missing. Have you seen Nivaeh Rain Marie Nielsen?. Nivaeh Nielsen, 14, is missing from southeast Idaho. Her profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last date of contact is listed as November 4, 2022, according to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
It’s Almost Time For One Of Idaho’s Best Christmas Light Displays
It has become one of the Treasure Valley's favorite Christmas events. One that the entire state looks forward to every year. Caldwell's Winter Wonderland returns for 2022, beginning with its annual Opening Weekend Event happening November 18th through the 20th from 6-9pm. Over one million lights fill Indian Creek Plaza...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho General Election Live Updates
Polls are closed across Idaho and results will begin to come in shortly. Follow our live election results via the tables and maps below. They will be updated as results come in on election night. Boise State Public Radio will keep you updated on the election and election results on-air...
KIDO Talk Radio
Boise, ID
