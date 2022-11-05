ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Rumors: One Insider Thinks LA Will Lead the Chase for Carlos Correa

Jon Heyman ranked his top 30 free agents for the New York Post, sharing a little information about each player along with a list of interested teams and an “outside expert’s” salary prediction. There’s not a ton of information on each player — on some, you could make a strong case that there’s not any information — but the team and money predictions are interesting.
Dodgers Offseason: Is There Any Chance Danny Duffy Comes Back?

The Dodgers traded for Danny Duffy at the trade deadline in 2021, knowing he was hurt. The hope was to get him back for the stretch run that season, but it never happened. We don’t just mean it didn’t happen in 2021. As of this moment, it has still never happened — Duffy has been a Dodger for over 15 months and thrown zero pitches for them due to a series of injuries.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner’s Agent Sends Highlights Reel to Teams

Remember Oliver Perez’s binder? The one where Scott Boras said Perez was the next Sandy Koufax? That was in 2008, and Boras was unsurprisingly not correct in his assessment of Perez. While Oliver did play another 13 years (and counting?) in the big leagues — more than Koufax played in his entire career — he threw just 466.1 innings in those 13 years and posted a 4.34 ERA.
Dodgers Fans React to Proposed Shohei Ohtani Trade Package

Shohei Ohtani is the preeminent unicorn player in baseball. The Dodgers love unicorns. And the Dodgers would love to have Shohei in blue on the mound and at the plate. The two-way superstar is coming off a season where he posted a 2.33 ERA over 28 starts and hit 34 home runs with an .875 OPS over 666 plate appearances. He’s also heading toward his final season under contract with the Angels, leading to a whole mess of trade speculation this offseason.
Dodgers News: Stan Kasten Does Not See 2022 as a Failure

It’s hard to look at a team like the Dodgers and not say World Series or bust. When you dominate the regular season the way they did — winning a franchise-record 111 wins and setting the fourth-best run differential in MLB history of +334 — you expect a lot from a team. At the very least, you expect them to get out of the first round of the playoffs.
Dodgers: 10 LA Free Agents Have Hit The Market

The MLB is officially in the off-season now. Last night was the final game of the 2022 season, and some teams may be looking a little different entering the 2023 campaign. That includes the Dodgers; Los Angeles has a ton of question marks in the off-season, and we’ll be getting some answers soon.
Dodgers News: Stan Kasten Suggests Youth Movement May Be On The Way in LA

One of the most notable things about the Dodgers organization is that, despite what some social media trolls will try to tell you, they’re not just a rich team that signs all the big free agents. They definitely are a rich team, and they do sometimes sign big free agents, but the best way to describe Los Angeles is that they’re really good at all the different ways of building a team. They draft well, they develop well, they identify talent from other organizations to trade for or pick off the waiver wire, and they mostly make smart decisions in free agency that are definitely aided by the fact that they essentially print money.
