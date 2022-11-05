One of the most notable things about the Dodgers organization is that, despite what some social media trolls will try to tell you, they’re not just a rich team that signs all the big free agents. They definitely are a rich team, and they do sometimes sign big free agents, but the best way to describe Los Angeles is that they’re really good at all the different ways of building a team. They draft well, they develop well, they identify talent from other organizations to trade for or pick off the waiver wire, and they mostly make smart decisions in free agency that are definitely aided by the fact that they essentially print money.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO