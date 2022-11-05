Read full article on original website
Dodgers Rumors: One Insider Thinks LA Will Lead the Chase for Carlos Correa
Jon Heyman ranked his top 30 free agents for the New York Post, sharing a little information about each player along with a list of interested teams and an “outside expert’s” salary prediction. There’s not a ton of information on each player — on some, you could make a strong case that there’s not any information — but the team and money predictions are interesting.
Dodgers Offseason: MLB Insider Says Rangers are ‘Waiting Patiently’ to Hear From Clayton Kershaw
With free agency starting earlier this week, Clayton Kershaw is officially off the Dodgers roster. The question is, how long will that be the case? Could Kershaw really consider retiring or even playing somewhere other than Los Angeles?. MLN Network’s Jon Morosi says the Rangers, who pursued Kershaw in free...
Dodgers Offseason: Is There Any Chance Danny Duffy Comes Back?
The Dodgers traded for Danny Duffy at the trade deadline in 2021, knowing he was hurt. The hope was to get him back for the stretch run that season, but it never happened. We don’t just mean it didn’t happen in 2021. As of this moment, it has still never happened — Duffy has been a Dodger for over 15 months and thrown zero pitches for them due to a series of injuries.
Dodgers Roster: LA Claims Outfielder from Miami Marlins
The end of the World Series marks the beginning of the official MLB off-season, but even with free agency two days away it doesn’t stop the Dodgers from making some early moves. The Dodgers add some depth into the outfield by claiming Marlins outfielder Luke Williams to their roster.
Dodgers News: Trea Turner’s Agent Sends Highlights Reel to Teams
Remember Oliver Perez’s binder? The one where Scott Boras said Perez was the next Sandy Koufax? That was in 2008, and Boras was unsurprisingly not correct in his assessment of Perez. While Oliver did play another 13 years (and counting?) in the big leagues — more than Koufax played in his entire career — he threw just 466.1 innings in those 13 years and posted a 4.34 ERA.
Dodgers Offseason: Insider Feels LA Will Keep a Closer Eye on Payroll for Next Season
Over at The Athletic, they’ve put together a list of “free agency and trade predictions” for each of the 30 MLB teams. The predictions mostly come from beat writers who cover the teams, and the Dodgers prediction comes from Fabian Ardaya, who does a great job covering Los Angeles for the site.
Dodgers Fans React to Proposed Shohei Ohtani Trade Package
Shohei Ohtani is the preeminent unicorn player in baseball. The Dodgers love unicorns. And the Dodgers would love to have Shohei in blue on the mound and at the plate. The two-way superstar is coming off a season where he posted a 2.33 ERA over 28 starts and hit 34 home runs with an .875 OPS over 666 plate appearances. He’s also heading toward his final season under contract with the Angels, leading to a whole mess of trade speculation this offseason.
Dodgers: Edwin Rios Could Be on the Trade Block for Los Angeles
Every Dodger fan thought that the 2022 season would be like a Disney ending; instead, we got a horror film where all our hopes and dreams were shattered unexpectedly. Many questions remain at the forefront of the Dodgers, and we’ll be getting some answers soon. One player that many...
Dodgers: Dusty Baker Wins First World Series As Astros Manager
Everyone loves Dusty, but the Astros team itself…not so much. It’s been a tough situation to root for Dusty Baker, who’s spent 41 years in the MLB both as a player and amanger, but also rooting for the team that cheated us out of a World Series title just 5 years ago.
Dodgers Roster News: LA Declining Option on Oft-Injured Danny Duffy
For the Dodgers, it’s the end of an era that never began. Moreover, it was announced that the club is going to officially decline the 2023 contract option of left-handed pitched Danny Duffy, making him a free agent. MLB.com’s Juan Toribio was among those to report. #Dodgers are...
Dodgers News: A Pair of LA Minor Leaguers Earn Major Recognition in Triple-A
We all know how stacked the Dodgers’ farm system is. It’s just oozing with talent, full of guys ready to enter the big leagues and take off. However, before they’re able to do that, they get to spend time raking in the minor leagues. And that’s exactly what two Dodgers did this season.
Dodgers: World Series Reactions, Players Hit the Free Agent Market, Youth Movement Incoming? | Blue Heaven Podcast
The World Series is finally over and so too is the 2022 Major League Baseball season. For Dodgers fans, it was a great ride right up until October when things started going off track. Then things fully derailed as the Astros were crowned as World Series champions over the weekend.
Dodgers News: Kasten ‘Assumes’ Organization Can Do Things to Get Better
Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten talked with Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times this weekend, covering a wide range of topics. One of the most notable area of discussion was the idea of Los Angeles improving a team that won 111 games in 2022 but then lost in stunning fashion in the NLDS.
Dodgers News: Stan Kasten Does Not See 2022 as a Failure
It’s hard to look at a team like the Dodgers and not say World Series or bust. When you dominate the regular season the way they did — winning a franchise-record 111 wins and setting the fourth-best run differential in MLB history of +334 — you expect a lot from a team. At the very least, you expect them to get out of the first round of the playoffs.
Dodgers: 10 LA Free Agents Have Hit The Market
The MLB is officially in the off-season now. Last night was the final game of the 2022 season, and some teams may be looking a little different entering the 2023 campaign. That includes the Dodgers; Los Angeles has a ton of question marks in the off-season, and we’ll be getting some answers soon.
Dodgers News: Stan Kasten Suggests Youth Movement May Be On The Way in LA
One of the most notable things about the Dodgers organization is that, despite what some social media trolls will try to tell you, they’re not just a rich team that signs all the big free agents. They definitely are a rich team, and they do sometimes sign big free agents, but the best way to describe Los Angeles is that they’re really good at all the different ways of building a team. They draft well, they develop well, they identify talent from other organizations to trade for or pick off the waiver wire, and they mostly make smart decisions in free agency that are definitely aided by the fact that they essentially print money.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Named Finalist for NL Manager of the Year Award
First, Trea Turner’s agency drops a video about his elite defense and how he’s slump-proof. Then Dave Roberts is named a finalist for Manager of the Year. It’s like Monday was designed to elicit derisive laughter from bitter Dodgers fans. But like it or not, Roberts was,...
Dodgers News: LA Open As Early Favorites for 2023 World Series
With the 2022 MLB season ending last night, it’s time to look forward to the next season. After a historic 2022 season that ended in the worst way possible, the Dodgers are still an excellent team who will be in the mix for the commissioner’s trophy in 2023, and Vegas recognizes that.
MLB News: Mets Completely Blow Up the Free Agent Market With Edwin Diaz Deal
Mets closer Edwin Diaz had a dominant season in 2022, posting a 1.31 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 62 innings and saving 32 of 35 opportunities. He figured to be the top reliever on the free-agent market this offseason, but any teams who were looking at him will need to pivot to Plan B, as he’s staying in New York on a record-breaking contract.
Dodgers Fans React to Houston Winning Its First “Real” World Series
After the Dodgers lost the NLDS to their division rival, the only thing that could’ve been worse ended up happening; the Astros* went on to win the World Series. Their first real one excluding the one they had to resort to cheating to win over the Dodgers back in 2017.
