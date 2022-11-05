Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Genesis Electrified GV70 Coming To LA Auto Show, Enters Production Next Month
Genesis has announced plans to showcase the Electrified GV70 at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Set to go into production in Montgomery, Alabama this December, the Electrified GV70 will be the first Genesis model built in the United States as well as the first Genesis made outside of South Korea.
Carscoops
Tesla Mistakenly Installed Curved Export Mirrors On A Few Dozen Model S EVs
The recall of 40,000 Teslas due to potential loss of power steering assist might be making headlines, but there is also a smaller recall issued by the US automaker affecting 53 units of the 2021 Tesla Model S over “incorrect mirrors”. Those parts were intended for export vehicles but were accidentally fitted on US-spec Teslas.
Carscoops
Chevy Won’t Make A New Corvair So This French Tuner Built One From A Camaro
When Dodge, Ford, and Chevrolet reimagined the designs of their ’60s pony cars, the Challenger, Mustang, and Camaro for the modern day, they found a way to marry retro design with modern bulky vehicles. Now, a French company called NewRide wants to give the Chevrolet Corvair that same treatment.
Carscoops
2024 BMW M5 Hybrid Super Sedan Rendered Into Reality
This story contains an illustration for the next M5 made by Sugar Design who is neither related to nor endorsed by BMW. A new generation of BMW M5 is in the works and these renderings provide us a hint at what it could look like. Our eagle-eyed spy photographers have...
Carscoops
2023 Ford Transit Trail, Xpeng AeroHT Flies, And Tesla Says No To Aftermarket Tow Hitches: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A Tesla user in the UK has found out that his Model X can no longer activate “Tow Mode” because the tow hitch he fitted isn’t sold by Tesla. Scott Helme says that his tow bar was installed by a “reputable company,” but that doesn’t matter to Tesla, with the carmaker saying that activating tow mode would be a liability for them. Making matters worse, Tesla’s own tow-hitch is out of stock, and the company is unsure when it will return. We’ve reached out to Tesla regarding this incident and will update this story if we hear back.
Autoblog
Dozens of commuters get flat tires on California highway
Getting a flat tire is a real downer anytime, but a flat tire on your morning commute is a terrible way to start the day. Many drivers found that out the hard way on a California highway this week, causing a scene as dozens of cars pulled over to change their tires.
Carscoops
Artist Imagines Exotic Hypercars Left To Rot In An EV Future
There is something intriguing about discovering precious objects that were abandoned for decades. This is the feeling that Italian 3D artist Dizzy Viper evokes with a new series of renderings depicting all sorts of modern-era hypercars left to rot, presumably in a post-apocalyptic EV-occupied future. Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport with...
Carscoops
Ford Mustang Raptor R Is An Imaginary Jacked-Up Pony That We’d Love To See In Reality
The following story includes renderings of a fictional Mustang Raptor R created by Oscar Vargas that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. Ford will be absent from this year’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, but an independent digital artist envisioned something many fans would like to see, at least in the form of a one-off concept. The Ford Mustang Raptor R is an off-road-prepped version of the iconic muscle car, looking ready to conquer the outback.
Carscoops
Someone Paid $130,000 For A 50-Mile 2022 Bronco Raptor That Was Worth $80,000 New
The second-hand market for the new Ford Bronco remains a fascinating thing, as a one-owner, Shadow Black 2022 Ford Bronco with just 50 miles (80 km) on the odometer has shown, by selling for $130,000 on Bring a Trailer. Although we know that a brand-new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor starts...
Carscoops
Could Dodge’s Seventh Final Call Car Be A Challenger Six-Pack?
Dodge wants to send the Challenger and its V8 engines off in style with a still-secret final “Last Call” model that sounds like it could be the most powerful factory V8 Chrysler muscle car ever produced. CEO Tim Kuniskis has already admitted that the model’s planned SEMA debut...
Carscoops
Aehra SUV Unveiled As An Aggressive And Aerodynamic Ultra Premium EV
Economic headwinds have put a damper on the EV startup craze, but that hasn’t stopped Milan-based Aehra from unveiling the design of their first vehicle. Simply known as the SUV at this point, the model is being billed as an ultra premium electric vehicle that is a “peerless vision of effortlessly elegant futurism.”
Carscoops
Honda e:N2 Concept Unveiled In China, Could Preview A Future EV
Honda unveiled a new electric concept car in China, previewing its future production models. The Honda e:N2 Concept is a follow-up to the futuristic e:N prototypes unveiled last year, looking more refined and production-ready while incorporating the latest Honda Sensing 360 ADAS suite. According to the automaker, the concept was...
Carscoops
YouTuber Wrecks Brand New $109k GMC Hummer EV After Just 9 Miles
The GMC Hummer EV is a very capable off-roader but as this YouTuber recently discovered, it isn’t idiot-proof. The YouTuber in question, going by the name of Mondi, picked up the keys to the all-electric pickup truck in Edition 1 guise earlier this month. He documented the pick-up process at his local dealership but soon after rolling out of the showroom, his excitement got the better of him.
Carscoops
Manhart Previews Tuned BMW M3 Touring With 641 HP
The BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe duo were recently joined by the M3 Touring, combining similar performance credentials with extra practicality. Manhart has already played around with the M3 sedan, so it was about time for them to announce their tuning kit for the estate which is called MH3 650 Touring.
Carscoops
100,00th Porsche Taycan Rolls Off Zuffenhausen Line, Only A Million To Go To Catch the 911
It took Porsche 18 years to build its 100,000th car, a 1968 911 “soft window” Targa police car produced in December 1966. But the four-door Taycan has hit that same century marker only three years after the first electric sedan rolled off the Zuffenhausen line, and despite having to battle Covid restrictions and semiconductor shortages.
Carscoops
Tesla Has A 73% Share Of California’s EV Market But It Is Slowly Shrinking
Tesla continues to dominate the electric vehicle market in California but its market share is slowly declining. New vehicle registration data from the California Energy Commission reveals that Tesla had a 73 percent share of California’s EV market from January to September. That’s down slightly from the 75 percent share it had in 2021 and the 79 percent share Tesla enjoyed in 2020.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Costs Less, Forfeits MPG for Power
The 2023 Toyota Corolla has a revised hybrid powertrain that now makes 134 hp (up 13) and 156 pound-feet of torque (up 51). The hybrid Corolla's newfound power hurts its fuel economy, with combined EPA ratings that are between 5 and 7 mpg lower. While the hybrid now starts at...
Carscoops
Caterham Introduces New Mid-Range Seven 340 With 170 HP 2.0-Liter Duratec Engine
Caterham announced today that it is bringing a new model to its lineup in Europe and Japan. The new Seven 340 will be powered by the 2.0-liter Duratec engine for more power and low-end torque. The new model will replace the Seven 275, which Caterham described as “immensely popular,” so...
