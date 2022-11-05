Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A Tesla user in the UK has found out that his Model X can no longer activate “Tow Mode” because the tow hitch he fitted isn’t sold by Tesla. Scott Helme says that his tow bar was installed by a “reputable company,” but that doesn’t matter to Tesla, with the carmaker saying that activating tow mode would be a liability for them. Making matters worse, Tesla’s own tow-hitch is out of stock, and the company is unsure when it will return. We’ve reached out to Tesla regarding this incident and will update this story if we hear back.

4 DAYS AGO