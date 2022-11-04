Read full article on original website
funcheap.com
17,000 Lights Illuminate SF’s Iconic Embarcadero Center
Kick off the holiday season at the 36th Annual Building Lighting Ceremony & Carnival and watch as Embarcadero Center illuminates the San Francisco skyline with 17,000 holiday lights!. Friday, November 18, 2022 | 4-7p Embarcadero Center, San Francisco. FREE. Celebrate the official start of the holiday season with the 36th...
funcheap.com
“Oakland First Fridays” Street Festival
Oakland First Fridays is an immersive art and community experience on the first Friday of each month from 5-9 pm for five huge blocks on Telegraph Avenue from West Grand to 27th Street. Photography from @skyhighoakland via Oakland First Fridays. Oakland’s KONO district (Koreatown/Northgate) springs to life for this event,...
funcheap.com
Old-Fashioned Holiday Festivities at Museum (Los Altos)
Los Altos History Museum invites the public to “Catch the Spirit” of the holidays with music, tasty treats, and boutique shopping on Wednesday, November 16 from noon-4pm. Attendees may tour the historic J. Gilbert Smith House decorated for a 1930s Christmas, enjoy home-baked sweet and savory goodies on the porch, and shop for unique gifts in two boutiques. From 1:15-1:45 pm, choral group Schola Cantorum Silicon Valley will sing seasonal tunes.
funcheap.com
Win Tix: $50 Gift Card to Asian Art Museum’s “Holiday Artisan Market” (SF)
$50 Gift Card to Asian Art Museum's "Holiday Artisan Market" (SF) > Enter your details below including first/last name for the guestlist. Good Luck!. Contest ends at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 16 and winners will be contacted via email. Can't See the Contest Entry Form?. Some evil web browsers...
funcheap.com
Free Admission Hour “Japanese Tea Garden” at Golden Gate Park (SF)
Free Admission Hour “Japanese Tea Garden” at Golden Gate Park (SF) Please note that as of April 2022, admission the Japanese Tea Garden now is free for San Francisco residents with valid ID. Free hours for everyone (even non-residents) are 9-10am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The Japanese...
funcheap.com
Lower Pacific Heights Cleanup (SF)
Help us clean up trash in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood. Meet at the Starbucks on Divisadero St at Bush St (1750 Divisadero St). All supplies provided. Sign up on this TogetherSF Mobilize page or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer...
funcheap.com
Elixir’s 19th Anniversary Party (Mission Dist.)
Drink specials, live music, food by Deli Board’s Adam Mesnick, friends old and new, t-shirts, mayhem. Since 1858, celebrating 19 years as Elixir. Celebrating 19 years of business, 164 years of history and kicking off our 20th year of serving San Francisco. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with...
funcheap.com
Zoppé Italian Family Circus 2022 in Redwood City
The Zoppé Italian Family Circus is in full swing this November, where The Big Top shines in the Redwood City Library Parking Lot, much to the delight of fans old and new! Welcoming guests into their authentic one-ring circus tent, Zoppé brings 3 exceptional shows for you on Friday 11/11 in honor of our veterans who have given so much to this country. This year’s theme is Liberta, in celebration of Liberty and Freedom for all.
funcheap.com
“Friday Nights at OMCA with Off the Grid” Block Party + DJs (Oakland)
“Friday Nights at OMCA with Off the Grid” Block Party + DJs (Oakland) Reconnect with family, friends, and community at OMCA every Friday night – a weekly free outdoor experience with food trucks and music. These free events provide a gathering place to come together each week, including...
funcheap.com
Emerge Craft Fair w/ Creative Women-owned Businesses (SF)
EMERGE Craft Fair is a new market coming to San Francisco on Saturday, November 12 at the beautiful Groundfloor Club in the heart of the Mission District at 16th and Valencia. Inspired by the creativity and boldness of women in our community, this event showcases the artwork, crafts, designs, foods, and stories of unique local creators and small businesses.
funcheap.com
Napa Sea Scout Open House
The Napa Sea Scouts invite all interested youth and their families to attend a special day open house to learn more about our program. Tour our 90′ ship, join in some lawn activities, meet with Sea Scouts, and more. No previous boating experience required, just show up and get ready for an adventure!
funcheap.com
Le Marché Virtual Warehouse Sale (Nov. 11-13)
Come shop our bi-annual warehouse sale, featuring home decor from around the world—Up to 75% off retail!. Twice a year we gather together online and in-person to share our bounty of home decor treasures from Morocco to France, all at an amazing price. Shop candles, blankets, glassware, vintage pottery, linen scarves and more.
funcheap.com
“Nashville Honeymoon” Live Honkytonk at Zeitgeist’s Beer Garden (SF)
Nashville Honeymoon plays your favorite Country and Honky Tonk music. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories: **Annual Event**, 420, Eating & Drinking, Fun &...
funcheap.com
Book of Sand (A Fairytale) World Premiere (Oakland)
Oakland Theater Project’s 2022 Season culminates with the World Premiere of Book of Sand (a fairytale) from OTP Associate Artistic Director and award-winning playwright Lisa Ramirez. Based on Jorge Luis Borges’ 1975 short story, the tale follows a protagonist who is sold a mysterious book written in an unknown language, with an infinite number of pages—known as the Book of Sand because “neither the book nor the sand has any beginning or end.”
funcheap.com
Free Rooftop Zumba at Salesforce Park (SF)
High energy, flawlessly taught, easily learned, wildly addictive ZUMBA® has taken the world by storm. FITNESS SF brings you top-notch ZUMBA® instructors in the SF Bay Area! This program meets at TJPA’s Salesforce Park Main Plaza at 5 p.m. every Wednesday and is free and open to the public.
funcheap.com
Bay Area Chocolate: Beautiful Bonbons + Tasting at KQED (SF)
Taste delicious chocolate creations from independent chocolatiers in the Bay Area. Check, Please! Bay Area producer and reporter Cecilia Phillips talks with the makers behind The Xocolate Bar, Go To Chocolate, and Deux Cranes about how they craft their small-batch confections. We’ll enjoy bonbons, truffles, candy bars, and maybe a cluster or a bark. And OCHO will offer a special advance tasting of a new candy line. Yum!
funcheap.com
Comedy Blast at Neck Of The Woods with Danny Dechi & Friends
Hosted by Danny Dechi – Comedian and world’s only pencil musician. 406 Clement Street (cross 5th Avenue), San Francisco. Tue 11/15 Comedy Blast at Neck Of The Woods with Danny Dechi & Friends. Tue 11/22 Comedy Blast at Neck Of The Woods with Danny Dechi & Friends. Tue...
funcheap.com
“The Pacific Bonsai Expo” in Oakland (Nov. 12-13)
The Pacific Bonsai Expo is a juried exhibition featuring 70 outstanding bonsai displays and a selection of the community’s top bonsai vendors. Whether you are an avid bonsai enthusiast or bonsai-curious, this event will blow your mind. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events...
funcheap.com
Free Live Music Fridays Presenting Kill Bill Sax
Raised in Anchorage, Alaska from the age of 3, Bill began playing the saxophone in grade school, and decided to never stop. After graduating from Indiana University, Bill moved to Atlanta, where he sat in at local jam sessions, eventually picking up a touring gig as member of the Platinum Soul Band with the Universoul Circus. Bill then moved to NYC, where he became a fixture on the village r&b scene, working and performing with some of the best-known musicians on the scene. While sitting in with The Black Soul Experience at Manhattan’s Club Groove, frontman Antwon Robinson shouted impromptu “Kill Bill!,” and the name stuck.
funcheap.com
Poem Jam & Book Talk “What Unseen Thing Blows Wishes Across My Surface?” (SF Main Library)
San Francisco Poet Laureate emerita Kim Shuck and special guests celebrate the release of Shuck’s new book. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled, details can change after they are added to our calendar, and errors do occur. Cost: FREE. Categories:...
