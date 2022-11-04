The Zoppé Italian Family Circus is in full swing this November, where The Big Top shines in the Redwood City Library Parking Lot, much to the delight of fans old and new! Welcoming guests into their authentic one-ring circus tent, Zoppé brings 3 exceptional shows for you on Friday 11/11 in honor of our veterans who have given so much to this country. This year’s theme is Liberta, in celebration of Liberty and Freedom for all.

