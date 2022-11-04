Read full article on original website
fortworthreport.org
Facing criticism of endorsements, Mercy Culture expands role in Tarrant County politics beyond Sunday services
Since its 2019 launch, leaders of Mercy Culture Church in northeast Fort Worth have not shied away from the political spotlight. A church elder ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, and another leader is running to represent parts of Fort Worth, Arlington and Haslet in the Texas legislature. Now, amid...
Beto O'Rourke's Chances vs. Greg Abbott, According to Texas Governor Polls
Voters go to the polls on Tuesday to decide if Greg Abbott will remain as Governor of Texas.
texasstandard.org
Experts call Arlington term length proposal a ‘longshot,’ citing long, bitter fight over limits
If approved, city council members and the mayor would receive three additional years in office than currently allowed by term limits that won voter approval in 2018. Current term limits cap elected officials at 12 years, meaning Arlington officials can serve no more than six years on city council and six years as mayor.
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake: Arizona ‘Will Show Texas How’ to Declare an Invasion
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she said, “on day one,...
fortworthreport.org
Election Day is here. How might Tarrant County politics change after midterms?
When voters go to the polls today, they’ll lend their voices to some of the most important elected offices in Tarrant County. Their choices will decide whether Tarrant County is a political battleground as political observers have described it or if it continues to be the most populous Republican county in Texas.
dallasexpress.com
Write-in Candidate Will Take County District Court Race
The race for the 301st State District Court of Dallas County is unusual, as all three contenders are running as write-in candidates. All three candidates running as “write-ins” means voters will not see any names on the ballot for the race and will have to manually “write in” the name of their preferred candidate to cast their vote.
dmagazine.com
Collin County Judge Race May Have Become a Slap Fight
Monday’s Collin County Commissioners Court meeting lasted a little more than 11 minutes, but it may have ended—depending on who you talk to—with someone getting slapped. Joshua Murray, the Democratic candidate for Collin County Judge, said in a statement last night that after he spoke during public comment at yesterday’s meeting, he left the courtroom but came back when he realized he had left his sunglasses behind.
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
fortworthreport.org
Low early voting turnout in Tarrant County echoes statewide trend
When would-be voters drove into the parking lot of the Charles Griffin Subcourthouse, two warring sides greeted them: Democrat supporters on the right, and Republican supporters on the left. It’s common to see groups supporting candidates or parties holding signs outside polling places. On Nov. 3, tensions rose when supporters...
fox7austin.com
2022 Midterm Elections: Texas Governor Abbott goes for third term
AUSTIN, Texas - This Election Day, Nov. 8, voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ governor for the next four years. As the chief executive of the state, the governor’s duties include making policy recommendations, signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature, and appointing the leaders of some state agencies.
fortworthreport.org
Making plans? North Texas author can help with new book ‘100 Things to Do in Texas Before You Die’
In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, E. R. Bills, author of “100 Things to Do in Texas Before You Die,” spoke with Cristo Rey intern Rosalinda Franco about the inspiration for the book and what new items were added to the second edition. For a Fort Worth-specific bucket list, check out reporting fellow Izzy Acheson’s piece.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday
Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas County DA John Creuzot Faces Familiar Challenge in Former DA Faith Johnson
Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot is facing a familiar challenge on Election Day: His predecessor, Faith Johnson. Creuzot, a Democrat, and Johnson, a Republican, are the only two candidates in the race. Creuzot was elected in 2018, when he defeated Johnson as the incumbent, and is seeking his second term.
fortworthreport.org
Made in Tarrant: Electric vehicle charging station manufacturer opens in Arlington
Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on manufacturers and small businesses in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. What: Wallbox, a manufacturer of electric vehicle charging stations. Company founded: 2015. Where:. 2240 Forum Dr. Arlington 76010. Contact: 817-723-0443. Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a provider of electric vehicle...
Voter turnout in Denton County reaches 36% ahead of Nov. 8 election
Early voting ended Nov. 4 with 218,077 ballots cast in Denton County. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Voter turnout during the nearly two weeks of early voting in Denton County for the Nov. 8 election was about 36%, according to county election figures. Between Oct. 24-Nov. 4, 218,077 voters cast in-person ballots...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth teen is cross country state champion
Angel Sanchez is a junior at Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School in Fort Worth. He's also the new 4A cross country state champion.
7 stereotypes Americans wrongly project on Texans
Whether you embrace or are embarrassed about certain stereotypes about Texas, once you enter the state it's easy to see how diverse and full of life the people and places in Texas can be.
buffalonynews.net
It's Not "Politics as Usual" Texas Congressional Candidate Joins Ex-Wife on Her Popular Dallas Radio Show and Offers a Unique Personal Twist
DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / One Life Radio, a Holistic Wellness show founded and hosted by Bernadette Fiaschetti daily at Noon on Talk Radio 1190 in Dallas, TX and KMET ABC News Talk in Southern California, welcomed Congressional candidate Antonio Swad to the show on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. In addition to appearing on the air together, Ms. Fiaschetti and Mr. Swad have a personal connection, having been previously married to one another and are the co-founders of the Pizza Patron and Wingstop restaurant concepts.
dmagazine.com
Jury Awards $21 Million to a Man in Vegetative State After Surgery at Baylor University Medical Center
A Dallas County jury has just awarded the family of Carlos Rojas $21 million after he was left in a vegetative state following his leg surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in 2017. Rojas’ mother, Wilda Jennifer Rojas Graterol, filed the suit in 2021 against a registered nurse anesthetist, a...
Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes
At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
