Tarrant County, TX

arizonasuntimes.com

Lake: Arizona ‘Will Show Texas How’ to Declare an Invasion

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake reiterated her commitment to declare an invasion at the Arizona-Mexico border at a news conference on Friday. She said once she’s governor, “Arizona would show Texas how to do it.”. If elected, and after being sworn in, she said, “on day one,...
ARIZONA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Write-in Candidate Will Take County District Court Race

The race for the 301st State District Court of Dallas County is unusual, as all three contenders are running as write-in candidates. All three candidates running as “write-ins” means voters will not see any names on the ballot for the race and will have to manually “write in” the name of their preferred candidate to cast their vote.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Collin County Judge Race May Have Become a Slap Fight

Monday’s Collin County Commissioners Court meeting lasted a little more than 11 minutes, but it may have ended—depending on who you talk to—with someone getting slapped. Joshua Murray, the Democratic candidate for Collin County Judge, said in a statement last night that after he spoke during public comment at yesterday’s meeting, he left the courtroom but came back when he realized he had left his sunglasses behind.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
fortworthreport.org

Low early voting turnout in Tarrant County echoes statewide trend

When would-be voters drove into the parking lot of the Charles Griffin Subcourthouse, two warring sides greeted them: Democrat supporters on the right, and Republican supporters on the left. It’s common to see groups supporting candidates or parties holding signs outside polling places. On Nov. 3, tensions rose when supporters...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

2022 Midterm Elections: Texas Governor Abbott goes for third term

AUSTIN, Texas - This Election Day, Nov. 8, voters will decide who will serve as Texas’ governor for the next four years. As the chief executive of the state, the governor’s duties include making policy recommendations, signing and vetoing bills passed by the legislature, and appointing the leaders of some state agencies.
TEXAS STATE
fortworthreport.org

Making plans? North Texas author can help with new book ‘100 Things to Do in Texas Before You Die’

In the latest installment of our occasional conversations with Fort Worth newsmakers, E. R. Bills, author of “100 Things to Do in Texas Before You Die,” spoke with Cristo Rey intern Rosalinda Franco about the inspiration for the book and what new items were added to the second edition. For a Fort Worth-specific bucket list, check out reporting fellow Izzy Acheson’s piece.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday

Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
DENTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

Made in Tarrant: Electric vehicle charging station manufacturer opens in Arlington

Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on manufacturers and small businesses in Tarrant County. Submit your business here. What: Wallbox, a manufacturer of electric vehicle charging stations. Company founded: 2015. Where:. 2240 Forum Dr. Arlington 76010. Contact: 817-723-0443. Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a provider of electric vehicle...
ARLINGTON, TX
buffalonynews.net

It's Not "Politics as Usual" Texas Congressional Candidate Joins Ex-Wife on Her Popular Dallas Radio Show and Offers a Unique Personal Twist

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2022 / One Life Radio, a Holistic Wellness show founded and hosted by Bernadette Fiaschetti daily at Noon on Talk Radio 1190 in Dallas, TX and KMET ABC News Talk in Southern California, welcomed Congressional candidate Antonio Swad to the show on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. In addition to appearing on the air together, Ms. Fiaschetti and Mr. Swad have a personal connection, having been previously married to one another and are the co-founders of the Pizza Patron and Wingstop restaurant concepts.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Two Fatalities Confirmed Following Deadly Texas Tornadoes

At least 18 tornadoes ripped through the south-central region of the country this weekend. These deadly weather systems left two dead and dozens injured as they ripped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, leaving devastation in their wake in areas throughout both south-central US states. According to reports, at least...
OKLAHOMA STATE

