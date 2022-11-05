Read full article on original website
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Somerville School Committee, city councilors endorse millionaire tax ballot questionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Open dialogues: Conservatism at TuftsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Peppers Artful Events in Northborough sold
Peppers Artful Events in Northborough has been sold to Gourmet Caterers of Boston. The deal was finalized Nov. 7, according to John and Susan Lawrence, who have owned the Northborough catering business for more than 35 years. Negotiations between the Lawrences and Gourmet Catering President Robert A. Wiggins and family began earlier this year. The Lawrences have agreed to stay with Peppers as full-time consultants through December, transitioning to part-time from January to June of next year,...
westfordcat.org
Letter to the Editor: Support the Library Expansion
Subscribe to our mailing list and consider following WestfordCAT on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for daily updates from Westford’s hometown source for news. On Tuesday, November 8, Westford residents will have the opportunity to vote for the proposed expansion and renovation of the J.V. Fletcher Library. This is a...
nbcboston.com
Popular Christmas Store in Abington to Close
A popular Christmas store in Abington, Massachusetts has announced that it will be closing its doors. The Christmas Place posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the owners of the store have decided to retire and will be closing both their holiday-themed store and The Pool Place, their swimming pool supply store. Both stores are located at 1500 Bedford St.
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
The Return of the Holiday Market at Snowport
It wouldn’t be the holiday season in Boston without Seaport’s iconic winter experience, Snowport. Returning for the fourth year and serving as the ultimate holiday destination for Bostonians and tourists alike, Snowport will once again feature The Holiday Market at Snowport, created with The Makers Show. The luminous, open-air market, which debuted in 2021, returns in 2022 with over 120 small businesses to shop from, doubling last year’s lineup. Visitors will also find an expanded dining area and enchanting holiday décor throughout. In addition to The Holiday Market, Snowport will offer outdoor iceless curling, large-scale winter games, the Tree Market at Snowport, and an annual holiday tree lighting and celebration, Light Up Seaport (December 2). Snowport begins on November 11, 2022. Further details and dates are below. Visit www.bostonseaport.xyz/snowport and follow @seaportbos to learn more.
westfordcat.org
From the Editor’s Desk: Local Media Needs Your Help
WESTFORD — As local newspapers continue to struggle amid massive budget cuts and layoffs, your local PEG station (short for Public, Education and Government) has continued to provide residents easy access to local government, showcase exciting student achievements and protect the first amendment rights of residents. Westford is not...
hot969boston.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
retrofitmagazine.com
An Increasingly Dense Boston Neighborhood Receives a Versatile New Public Courtyard with 21st Century Amenities within 19th Century Buildings
The Charles River Speedway is a multi-building reuse project that combines historic preservation and forward-thinking sustainable design. It repositions a 19th century stable and parks department into a versatile new public courtyard encircled by a brewery, brewpub, restaurants, retail, and informal indoor/outdoor event spaces. Historically, its neighboring sites along the Charles River were occupied by slaughterhouses and agricultural sites. The original buildings included a cow barn, trotting horse stalls and sulky storage among its more benign elements, as well as a small jail that gradually expanded as animals were moved from the site.
Travelers can fly from Boston to 2 new European destinations aboard PLAY this spring
The seasonal service begins in March and May. Bostonians can travel to two new European destinations aboard PLAY this spring, the airline announced Monday. Iceland-based PLAY will launch flights from Logan International Airport to Stockholm on March 31, 2023, and Hamburg on May 16, 2023. The seasonal service will end in October.
bostonchefs.com
Chicken & The Pig Opens at MarketStreet
The dining cycle has come full circle for Guy Ciolfi, the owner of the all-new fast casual restaurant Chicken & The Pig at MarketStreet. Facing restaurant shutdowns during the pandemic, Ciolfi decided to make a pivot from in-person dining at his successful Servizio Cafe & Corporate Catering Co. in Burlington, and bet the farm on a food truck. A little over a year later, his little truck that could has become so successful that it was time to find something a little more brick and mortar, and what better locale to put down some roots than in his hometown of Lynnfield?
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Bakeries in Boston
When it comes to baked goods, there are several options in Boston, but these eight bakeries stand out among the rest. They are known for their unique treats, talented chefs, and creative flavors. Their extensive menus will satisfy any sweet tooth. From traditional favorites to modern twists on old favorites, these bakeries have a little something for every type of sweet tooth. Find your favorite bakeshop, and you'll soon be back for more!
universalhub.com
For first time in centuries, native Americans use traditional fire technique to create canoe along the harbor, then paddle it into the water
For the past week, members of the Nipmuc and Massachusett tribes gathered daily at the Little Mystic Boat Ramp in Charlestown to burn a large pine log, then carve it out to create a mishoon or traditional canoe. Wraithe was there when they put the canoe into the water for...
westfordcat.org
New Solid Waste Ban: Weekend Wrap-Up
WESTFORD — Welcome to the Nov. 6 edition of Weekend Wrap-Up. Here, we highlight the most important news you may have missed this week in Westford. Textiles, mattresses can no longer be thrown away starting Tuesday. New solid waste bans are coming to Massachusetts. Starting Nov. 1 textiles and...
WCVB
Boston pet supply company embraces four-legged friends as customers and co-workers
BOSTON — At Chewy headquarters in downtown Boston, dogs are both the consumer and the co-worker. “We have one of the city’s first indoor dog parks, especially in a corporate setting,” Chewy Senior Public Relations Manager Meghan Quinn said. The recently renovated office has its own pooch...
The Former Goodwill Store in Derry, New Hampshire Now Houses Two Businesses
Earlier this year, back on March 31, the Goodwill Store on Manchester Road in Derry, New Hampshire closed after about a decade of service. Until recently, the massive building, part of the Pinkerton Place complex, has remained vacant with no real indication of what would be done. After just over...
nshoremag.com
Radio Personalities from the North Shore Reflect on the Region
When listening to Boston radio stations, you may be surprised to know that on nearly every channel, many of the friendly and familiar voices you hear belong to broadcasters who call the North Shore home. Some grew up here, while others were drawn to the beauty of the area and its proximity to Boston.
New England, This is Where You Can Find Some of the Best Cookies
Be honest, who doesn't love a perfect cookie? You know, the one that is slightly crispy on the outside and is soft and chewy in the middle. Unless you absolutely hate cookies, the answer is "no one." I personally cannot resist a good cookie not to mention, going to college...
Right on red? In Cambridge, not anymore.
City councilors voted Monday night to eradicate the practice. Drivers won’t be allowed to turn right at red lights in Cambridge. City Council members voted Monday night to ban the practice, becoming one of the few municipalities in the country to do so. The policy order was sponsored by...
Only 1 New England Landmark Made the Top 10 Must-See Places in the Country
So many places and landmarks across America are beautiful, iconic, and historic. So where do you begin to come up with those vacation choices or even more, those once-in-a-lifetime bucket list items? I will say that I think there are plenty of must-see places in New England for any traveler. However, when you're talking the country, I can see where that could be a tough list to create.
whdh.com
Revere firefighters extinguish blaze at Kelly’s Roast Beef’s flagship location
REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Revere firefighters worked quickly early Tuesday morning to extinguish a fire that broke out at the landmark Kelly’s Roast Beef location on Revere Beach Boulevard. The popular restaurant suffered some damage in the fire but it did not appear to be severe. Crews could be...
