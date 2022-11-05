ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Idaho Republican U.S. Sen. Crapo wins fifth term

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo on Tuesday won a fifth term in the deeply conservative state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1974. “The first order of business is very clear — stop the spending spree,” Crapo told KTVB-TV at the Idaho Republican Party gathering on election night about his plans once the new Senate convenes. “We are going to stop blowing this economy out and pushing the inflation that is hurting every single American in every walk of life.”
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won't shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: The biggest loser in the US midterms? Donald Trump

There are plenty of votes to count yet, but even at this distance there’s no doubt who the biggest loser was in these US midterm elections – Donald J Trump.Rejoice! American democracy and the freedoms of the West are a little bit safer than they might have been. The great Republican Party, which at its best has produced outstanding statesmen and women, is a step closer to its salvation and rehabilitation, beginning to escape the gravitational pull of Trump.The feeling of relief isn’t just confined to Democrat partisans in America, but to his party’s underground resistance movement – and...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Kevin McCarthy declares victory while 70+ House races remain uncalled

California Rep. Kevin McCarthy all but declared victory Tuesday night as Republicans seem poised to wrest control of the U.S. House of Representatives away from Democrats, but the minority leader's optimism may turn out to be premature — there are still 70 races left to be decided, according to the Associated Press. Even more remained uncalled at the time of McCarthy's remarks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
OREGON STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats are likely to take most of Michigan's US House seats

All of the results from Michigan's 13 U.S. House races weren't final Wednesday morning, but it appeared that Democrats, while unlikely to keep control of the chamber, were poised to at least hold a majority in the state's delegation to Congress. Key to that likelihood were victories in two races that were considered tossups in the 3rd Congressional District in west Michigan and the 7th Congressional District in mid-Michigan and anchored in Lansing. ...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy