There are plenty of votes to count yet, but even at this distance there’s no doubt who the biggest loser was in these US midterm elections – Donald J Trump.Rejoice! American democracy and the freedoms of the West are a little bit safer than they might have been. The great Republican Party, which at its best has produced outstanding statesmen and women, is a step closer to its salvation and rehabilitation, beginning to escape the gravitational pull of Trump.The feeling of relief isn’t just confined to Democrat partisans in America, but to his party’s underground resistance movement – and...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO