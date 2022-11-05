Read full article on original website
Related
San Diego Union-Tribune
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on Congress
Struggling to claw back power, Republicans are pushing state by state to break the Democrats' one-party hold on Washington
SFGate
Idaho Republican U.S. Sen. Crapo wins fifth term
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Senator Mike Crapo on Tuesday won a fifth term in the deeply conservative state that hasn’t elected a Democratic senator since 1974. “The first order of business is very clear — stop the spending spree,” Crapo told KTVB-TV at the Idaho Republican Party gathering on election night about his plans once the new Senate convenes. “We are going to stop blowing this economy out and pushing the inflation that is hurting every single American in every walk of life.”
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
SFGate
US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won't shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power.
Democrat John Fetterman wiped back tears in an emotional speech after winning key Senate race in Pennsylvania
Democrat John Fetterman beat Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania on Wednesday, overturning a Republican-held Senate seat.
Republican state Sen. Lisa Baker prevails in general election
Incumbent state Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, appeared to secure a fifth term Tuesday night, outpolling her Democratic challenger, Jacki
Fox News Voter Analysis: Battle for the House down to the wire
Many House and Senate midterm elections were inconclusive early Wednesday morning, as election results in Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania will decide if Democrats obtain Senate control.
Voices: The biggest loser in the US midterms? Donald Trump
There are plenty of votes to count yet, but even at this distance there’s no doubt who the biggest loser was in these US midterm elections – Donald J Trump.Rejoice! American democracy and the freedoms of the West are a little bit safer than they might have been. The great Republican Party, which at its best has produced outstanding statesmen and women, is a step closer to its salvation and rehabilitation, beginning to escape the gravitational pull of Trump.The feeling of relief isn’t just confined to Democrat partisans in America, but to his party’s underground resistance movement – and...
SFGate
Kevin McCarthy declares victory while 70+ House races remain uncalled
California Rep. Kevin McCarthy all but declared victory Tuesday night as Republicans seem poised to wrest control of the U.S. House of Representatives away from Democrats, but the minority leader's optimism may turn out to be premature — there are still 70 races left to be decided, according to the Associated Press. Even more remained uncalled at the time of McCarthy's remarks.
SFGate
Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in three states approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fourth state rejected the move. The measures approved Tuesday curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama, Tennessee and Vermont. In Oregon, “yes” was leading its anti-slavery ballot initiative, but the vote remained too early to call Wednesday morning.
Jimmy Kimmel Absolutely Smokes GOP For Bid To Retake Congress
The talk show host threw personal zingers at Herschel Walker and Matt Gaetz, too.
Democrats are likely to take most of Michigan's US House seats
All of the results from Michigan's 13 U.S. House races weren't final Wednesday morning, but it appeared that Democrats, while unlikely to keep control of the chamber, were poised to at least hold a majority in the state's delegation to Congress. Key to that likelihood were victories in two races that were considered tossups in the 3rd Congressional District in west Michigan and the 7th Congressional District in mid-Michigan and anchored in Lansing. ...
Comments / 0