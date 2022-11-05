Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
Jacks Cookeville Expressway nearing end of construction
Cookeville – Located at 1378 W Broad St, Cookeville, Jacks Cookeville Expressway is nearing the end of construction. The convenience store will offer indoor shopping. No official announcement has been made on a grand opening date. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Hendersonville Tunnel Project balloons in cost to $28 million
The price tag on a new road project is about five times what it was six years ago.
wgnsradio.com
Christmas Tree Lighting on Downtown Murfreesboro Square Set for December 2nd
(Murfreesboro, TN) - In December, the lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place on the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.
wgnsradio.com
Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Week of Thanksgiving in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Highway Patrol aims to nab drunk drivers during the upcoming week of Thanksgiving. A sobriety checkpoint will be located on South Rutherford Boulevard between South Church Street and Highway 41…. Troopers hope to curb the number of accidents caused by intoxicated drivers on area roadways.
wgnsradio.com
Teams of officers try to stop aggressive driving on I-24
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding...
City of Gallatin not demolishing historic Hancock House
The owners of the home have 60 days to install a fence and clean up debris around the home.
wgnsradio.com
The Value of Property Throughout Rutherford County has Increased by Almost 450% in Ten Years
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Rutherford County’s growth rate has exceeded that of other counties in the Volunteer State, according to Rutherford County Assessor Property Rob Mitchell…. Mitchell said the growth locally has been fueled by location and prices…. The total appraised value of properties throughout Rutherford County has increased by almost...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Trousdale County (Trousdale County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Trousdale County. The crash happened on Highway 231 near Hunter’s Point Bridge at around 11 a.m. Rodney Clark, 65, was driving a 2007 Nissan Altima northbound when he crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with David Hammontree, 49, driving a 2009 GMC 750.
wgnsradio.com
Bumper-To-Bumper Traffic Inside Middle Point Landfill
(WALTER HILL, TN) There is actually bumper-to-bumper traffic inside the Middle Point Landfill as trailer trucks and dump trucks slowly wind their way up the two-lane gravel roadway that leads to the top of what is known by many as Mount Trashmore. Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr commented, "What you...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a hit-and-run crash in Nashville on Saturday night. The crash happened at E Due West Avenue. 38-year-old Garber Rodriguez was found dead on Sunday morning, according to metro police.
wgnsradio.com
Monday Gas Prices Show that Rutherford County has the 4th Lowest Average Fuel Prices in the State
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) On Monday morning, the average price of regular unleaded gas throughout Tennessee stood at $3.25 per gallon, making the Volunteer State the 6th least expensive state to buy gas in. Rutherford County has one of the lowest prices at the pump, averaging is $3.10 per gallon, which...
WSMV
Cheatham County blood drive to honor five teenagers in deadly crash
PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WSMV) - Blood Assurance will be inviting the public to donate blood in honor of five Cheatham County teenagers who were victims of a deadly crash in October. On Thursday, Nov. 10 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., a blood drive will be held inside the Pleasant...
TN Lottery: $100K winners in Mt. Juliet, McMinnville; $50K winner in Murfreesboro
While the top prize is not coming back to the Volunteer State, there were several winners of lesser prizes in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Free Meals for Those in Need on Saturday in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Linda Cothern helps to serve meals at a local church…. Cothern says that those in need of food are invited to visit Lighthouse Family Church in Murfreesboro for a free meal this Saturday from 12-Noon to 2-PM (Nov. 12, 2022)... Lighthouse Family Church is at 1108 West College...
1 killed in deadly crash in Trousdale County
A portion of Highway 231 was closed following a deadly crash in Trousdale County.
Williamson County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results for the races in Williamson County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
WKRN
Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash
In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
Putnam County, TN Election Results: November 8, 2022
Election results from Putnam County, Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Arrest Warrants Obtained in a Murfreesboro Police Stolen Vehicle Case
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) UPDATE: The Murfreesboro Police Department has made progress in a stolen car case. Police say that tips from the community led to two persons of interest being identified. Econo Lodge is where the theft was reported in mid-October. There, the keys to a 2013 Hyundai Elantra were found...
