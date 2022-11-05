(Murfreesboro, TN) - In December, the lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place on the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO