Murfreesboro, TN

ucbjournal.com

Jacks Cookeville Expressway nearing end of construction

Cookeville – Located at 1378 W Broad St, Cookeville, Jacks Cookeville Expressway is nearing the end of construction. The convenience store will offer indoor shopping. No official announcement has been made on a grand opening date. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Christmas Tree Lighting on Downtown Murfreesboro Square Set for December 2nd

(Murfreesboro, TN) - In December, the lighting of the Christmas Tree will take place on the historic downtown Murfreesboro Square in front of the local courthouse. The annual tradition will be held on Friday, December 2nd starting at 5:30 PM with a LIVE Nativity scene by Southeast Baptist Church, followed by choirs from Providence Christian Academy and MTCS, the event will be great for families both local and visiting.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for Week of Thanksgiving in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Highway Patrol aims to nab drunk drivers during the upcoming week of Thanksgiving. A sobriety checkpoint will be located on South Rutherford Boulevard between South Church Street and Highway 41…. Troopers hope to curb the number of accidents caused by intoxicated drivers on area roadways.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Teams of officers try to stop aggressive driving on I-24

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Extra law enforcement officers will concentrate on traffic laws to stop aggressive driving Wednesday on Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway in Murfreesboro during “Operation Fall Brakes.”. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies will stop drivers who are speeding...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

The Value of Property Throughout Rutherford County has Increased by Almost 450% in Ten Years

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Rutherford County’s growth rate has exceeded that of other counties in the Volunteer State, according to Rutherford County Assessor Property Rob Mitchell…. Mitchell said the growth locally has been fueled by location and prices…. The total appraised value of properties throughout Rutherford County has increased by almost...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Bumper-To-Bumper Traffic Inside Middle Point Landfill

(WALTER HILL, TN) There is actually bumper-to-bumper traffic inside the Middle Point Landfill as trailer trucks and dump trucks slowly wind their way up the two-lane gravel roadway that leads to the top of what is known by many as Mount Trashmore. Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr commented, "What you...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Free Meals for Those in Need on Saturday in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) Linda Cothern helps to serve meals at a local church…. Cothern says that those in need of food are invited to visit Lighthouse Family Church in Murfreesboro for a free meal this Saturday from 12-Noon to 2-PM (Nov. 12, 2022)... Lighthouse Family Church is at 1108 West College...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash

In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
FRANKLIN, TN

