Orem, UT

ksl.com

Double or nothing? No. 15 BYU draws rematch with Utah Valley in NCAA 1st round

PROVO — The rematch is set between BYU women's soccer and crosstown rival Utah Valley. The 15th-ranked Cougars will host the Wolverines in the first round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament on Friday at South Field (6 p.m. MST). It's the rematch of a near-annual regular-season contest, the most recent of which went 4-2 to Utah Valley on the same field on Sept. 10.
PROVO, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

Latest Bowl Projections for BYU

After losses to Liberty and East Carolina, things were looking bleak for BYU making a bowl game in 2022. With an assumed win over Utah Tech next week, they still needed to beat either Boise State on the blue turf or win on the road at Stanford. Now, with BYU’s...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Utah moves up to No. 13 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

SALT LAKE CITY — In the second week of the release of the College Football Playoff rankings, Utah got some good news. Utah got a convincing win on the field against Arizona on Saturday to move to 5-1 in Pac-12 play, and moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night on ESPN. The rankings don't likely mean much for the Utes, whose playoff opportunities have withered, but it keeps Utah in contention for a potential New Year's Six bid, though the Rose Bowl seems like the only option.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson

SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Tavion Thomas Shows Gratitude To Fans After Utah’s Win Over Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s no secret that 2022 hasn’t gone the way running back Tavion Thomas would have hoped it would. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has been mum as to exactly why Thomas hasn’t been as much of a force and missed games, opting instead to keep it in house. However, what we do know is that Thomas has been asked to work on things outside of football. It appears whatever Thomas was asked to do was to Utah’s satisfaction Saturday night as fans got to see the T-Train in action for the first time in several weeks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Kalani Sitake inadvertently provided the diagnosis of the problems and gave away the solution to recent woes

BYU's win over Boise State caught just about everyone by surprise. When the game kicked off, BYU was a 10.5-point underdog playing on the blue turf at Boise State in a very difficult road environment. The Cougars had been reeling after four straight losses and few expected Kalani Sitake to be able to turn his squad's performance around in time to snap Boise State's four-game winning streak.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Falls A Spot In The AP Top 25 Poll

SALT LAKE CITY- We’re getting to the downward stretch of the 2022 college football season and Utah Football continues to what they need to but fell a spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes went from No. 12 to No. 13 after putting on a dominating performance against Arizona Saturday night.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Powerball jackpot grows to $2.3B after no winning tickets sold

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The largest Powerball jackpot is about to get even bigger. The drawing for the already-historical prize of $1.9 billion was pushed to Tuesday after one of the participating location failed to get its numbers in on time. Since all the entries legally must be included, officials moved the drawing date to ensure those who paid for their tickets would have their chance to win the money.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Power outages in South Jordan and Salt Lake Monday morning

SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage affected over 15,000 people in South Jordan Monday morning, while an outage in Salt Lake City affected 6,600 customers. According to the RMP outages webpage, Rocky Mountain Power resolved the outage in South Jordan around 8 a.m. RMP told Utah’s Morning News...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

'He was an icon in Utah': Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68

SALT LAKE CITY — Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday. He was 68. Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4's senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Utah business owner pays off West Jordan school's lunch credit

WEST JORDAN — The inflation crisis is taking a toll on families trying to afford to pay for their kids' lunches. That's what one West Jordan Elementary school is witnessing, and that's why the principal is so thankful for a donor who has stepped in to help. Westvale Elementary...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

