SALT LAKE CITY- It’s no secret that 2022 hasn’t gone the way running back Tavion Thomas would have hoped it would. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has been mum as to exactly why Thomas hasn’t been as much of a force and missed games, opting instead to keep it in house. However, what we do know is that Thomas has been asked to work on things outside of football. It appears whatever Thomas was asked to do was to Utah’s satisfaction Saturday night as fans got to see the T-Train in action for the first time in several weeks.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO