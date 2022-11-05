Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
ksl.com
Double or nothing? No. 15 BYU draws rematch with Utah Valley in NCAA 1st round
PROVO — The rematch is set between BYU women's soccer and crosstown rival Utah Valley. The 15th-ranked Cougars will host the Wolverines in the first round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament on Friday at South Field (6 p.m. MST). It's the rematch of a near-annual regular-season contest, the most recent of which went 4-2 to Utah Valley on the same field on Sept. 10.
kslsports.com
Dalton Kincaid Determined To Play One Last Game At Rice-Eccles Stadium
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid was noticeably absent Saturday as the Utes took on Arizona at home, however, he says he’s going to do everything he can to play against Stanford this weekend for Senior Day at RES. Kincaid got banged up on the Utes’ last...
vanquishthefoe.com
Latest Bowl Projections for BYU
After losses to Liberty and East Carolina, things were looking bleak for BYU making a bowl game in 2022. With an assumed win over Utah Tech next week, they still needed to beat either Boise State on the blue turf or win on the road at Stanford. Now, with BYU’s...
Former BYU guard Alex Barcello has a new professional team
The Cougars’ leading scorer the past two seasons joins the defending Belgium champions, Filou Oostende.
ksl.com
Utah moves up to No. 13 in latest College Football Playoff rankings
SALT LAKE CITY — In the second week of the release of the College Football Playoff rankings, Utah got some good news. Utah got a convincing win on the field against Arizona on Saturday to move to 5-1 in Pac-12 play, and moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night on ESPN. The rankings don't likely mean much for the Utes, whose playoff opportunities have withered, but it keeps Utah in contention for a potential New Year's Six bid, though the Rose Bowl seems like the only option.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson
SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Shows Gratitude To Fans After Utah’s Win Over Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s no secret that 2022 hasn’t gone the way running back Tavion Thomas would have hoped it would. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has been mum as to exactly why Thomas hasn’t been as much of a force and missed games, opting instead to keep it in house. However, what we do know is that Thomas has been asked to work on things outside of football. It appears whatever Thomas was asked to do was to Utah’s satisfaction Saturday night as fans got to see the T-Train in action for the first time in several weeks.
kslsports.com
Day After Thoughts From BYU’s Slump-Busting Win Against Boise State
PROVO, Utah – BYU football put together a season-saving victory over Boise State on The Blue Turf. The final score was 31-28. Now that I’m back in Utah after a day of travel, here are some of my day after thoughts from the victory. That win meant a...
247Sports
Kalani Sitake inadvertently provided the diagnosis of the problems and gave away the solution to recent woes
BYU's win over Boise State caught just about everyone by surprise. When the game kicked off, BYU was a 10.5-point underdog playing on the blue turf at Boise State in a very difficult road environment. The Cougars had been reeling after four straight losses and few expected Kalani Sitake to be able to turn his squad's performance around in time to snap Boise State's four-game winning streak.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Falls A Spot In The AP Top 25 Poll
SALT LAKE CITY- We’re getting to the downward stretch of the 2022 college football season and Utah Football continues to what they need to but fell a spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The Utes went from No. 12 to No. 13 after putting on a dominating performance against Arizona Saturday night.
kslsports.com
Cam Rising Meets His Clone And It’s The Best Thing You’ll See On Twitter Today
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising was a popular Halloween costume choice amongst Ute fans this year. One young fan in particular really nailed the look and got to meet his hero after the Utes’ big win over Arizona Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. As you can...
ksl.com
Here's what preliminary election results say about education issues in Orem, Davis County
OREM — After many years of exploring the option, Orem residents on Tuesday got the long-awaited chance to vote on splitting from the Alpine School District. Preliminary election results released Tuesday night indicate that Orem Proposition 2 may not pass. As of Tuesday night, 72.78% of voters whose ballots...
ksl.com
New Utah storm may produce over 2 feet of mountain snow; power companies brace for outages
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest power provider is bracing for possible weather-related outages, as an atmospheric river is set to churn even more rain, snow and wind into the state to start the workweek. Rocky Mountain Power officials said Sunday that they are monitoring the latest storm system...
KUTV
Powerball jackpot grows to $2.3B after no winning tickets sold
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The largest Powerball jackpot is about to get even bigger. The drawing for the already-historical prize of $1.9 billion was pushed to Tuesday after one of the participating location failed to get its numbers in on time. Since all the entries legally must be included, officials moved the drawing date to ensure those who paid for their tickets would have their chance to win the money.
kslnewsradio.com
Power outages in South Jordan and Salt Lake Monday morning
SALT LAKE CITY — A power outage affected over 15,000 people in South Jordan Monday morning, while an outage in Salt Lake City affected 6,600 customers. According to the RMP outages webpage, Rocky Mountain Power resolved the outage in South Jordan around 8 a.m. RMP told Utah’s Morning News...
Storm lighter than hoped for, but still produced
Decent rain and snowfall with the storm — and the good news is that there is still a little bit in it before it leaves us Sunday evening. We have another system coming in and things are looking good for better totals.
Heavy winds in Utah cause damage, power outages
High winds left some residents in Salt Lake and Tooele counties without power and with damage to their homes Monday morning.
ksl.com
'He was an icon in Utah': Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68
SALT LAKE CITY — Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday. He was 68. Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4's senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
ksl.com
Utah business owner pays off West Jordan school's lunch credit
WEST JORDAN — The inflation crisis is taking a toll on families trying to afford to pay for their kids' lunches. That's what one West Jordan Elementary school is witnessing, and that's why the principal is so thankful for a donor who has stepped in to help. Westvale Elementary...
kjzz.com
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
Comments / 0