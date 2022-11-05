ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 CPD officers, man injured in car crash on South Side

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

2 CPD officers, man injured in crash in Bronzeville 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two Chicago police officers and a man are hurt following a car crash on the city's South Side Saturday morning.

Police said around 3:15 a.m., two officers in a marked squad car were traveling westbound, in the 3500 block of South King Drive, when they collided with a Volkswagen sedan in the intersection.

Chicago fire officials said the two officers, 58 and 56, were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 37-year-old man, was transported to Insight Hospital in fair condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

