Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW RETURN TO PHILLY ON SALE TOMORROW, FUSION TV PREVIEW FOR THURSDAY
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow for MLW's return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for "Blood and Thunder 2023" on 1/7/23 at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. *Grayson Waller interviews WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. *JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. *Five-minute challenge: Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. *Andre...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV NEXT FRIDAY, CURRENT LINEUP
Impact Wrestling will present their next PPV on Friday 11/18. The 20022 Over Drive PPV, live Louisville, Kentucky, will feature:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *Bully Ray vs. Moose. *X-Division Championship Tournament...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OMOS COMES HOME, NEW WWE MERCH PLAYS OFF OLD CLASSIC STORYLINE AND MORE
WWE's Omos Surprises Family In Nigeria For First Time In 14 Years | TMZ Sports. WWE Shop has a new Mustafa Ali, "Always" T-shirt and Rhea Ripley "I'm Your Mami" T-shirt that is an obvious takeoff of Eddie Guerrero's "I'm Your Papi" T-shirt from the old Rey Mysterio-Dominik-Eddie Guerrero soap storyline.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR TONIGHT'S WWE RAW
WWE announced this afternoon that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will hold an Open Challenge on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA POWERRR ON FITE.TV PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
*NWA Champion Trevor Murdoch & Thom Latimer & Tyrus vs. Doug Williams & Pope & JR Kratos. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille & KiLynn King vs. Allysin Kay & Marti Belle. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING NEWS AND NOTES
PJ Black cut the following promo on advancing in the X-Division Championship tournament:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
YOUNG ROCK SEASON THREE PREMIERE AUDIENCE IS...
11/4/2022 - 1,811,00. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE 24/7 CHAMPION CROWNED
Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Championship on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Unlike most 24/7 title defense segments that end up reverting with a win putting the belt back on the previous champion, this was not presented as a comedy deal. Instead, it was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE FIRST WARGAMES MATCH AT SURVIVOR SERIES IS...
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair challenged Damage CTRL to end their rivalry at Wargames during tonight's Monday Night Raw, sparking a brawl that saw Nikki Cross attack and align with Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, laying out Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. At the end of the segment,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS EXIT SAUDI ARABIA
For those who have asked, WWE's talents all left Saudi Arabia without any issues. Some flew private while others took group flights back to the United States, stopping in Paris or London along the way. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW FULL GEAR ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT SET FOR THIS WEEK'S DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE BROADCASTS AND MORE
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA from the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUPS THE NEXT TWO WEEKS
Grayson Waller announced that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breaker and Von Wagner will be on his talk show on this Tuesday's NXT episode on the USA Network:. Waller also noted Breaker will defend against Wagner on 11/15. Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCE TAGS FOR SUPER TAG LEAGUE, SUPER JUNIOR LEAGUE, CHRIS BEY HEADING TO JAPAN FOR FIRST TIME, LANCE ARCHER RETURNS & MORE
New Japan Pro Wrestling released the list of competitors for the 2022 World Tag League tournament:. *The 2021 World Tag League winners, Bishamon, Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI. *House of Torture's EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi. *Los Ingobernables De Japon's Tetsuya Naito & SANADA. *United Empire's Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan. *Be-Bop Tag...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RAW STARS FACING OFF AT SMACKDOWN IN INDY, CAMPUS RUSH TOUR HITS BOISE, DREW AND MORE
WWE's Campus Rush tour is at at Boise State University today, seeking to recruit potential NIL and WWE NXT talents. Tomorrow, they will be at The University of Arkansas. WWE taped Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka and Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa last night for this Thursday's WWE Main Event broadcast on Hulu. It would be the first appearance for Quinn and Choo on Main Event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
POLYNESIAN PRO WRESTLING TO BE SPOTLIGHTED ON TONIGHT'S 'TALES FROM THE TERRITORIES'
Vice TV's Tales from The Territories will premiere its sixth episode at 10 PM EST. Tonight's episode is titled Polynesian: Wrestling's Island Dynasty. Promotional material from the episode notes, "Polynesian Pro Wrestling was formed by High Chief Peter Maivia, grandfather of Dwayne Johnson, and later run by his grandmother Lia, one of the first female wrestling promoters."
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW SEASON OF 'DARK SIDE OF THE RING' IS COMING
For those who have asked about a fourth season of Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, it is forthcoming, although exactly when is unknown. WWE Hall of Famer Hacksaw Duggan was recently interviewed by the DSOTR team for a future installment, PWInsider.com can confirm. The series, which has completed...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FILES NEW TRADEMARK RELATED TO PPV TITLE
WWE filed a trademark on "TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs" on 11/2. The trademark was specifically for goods and services in the realms of "Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts."
Pro Wrestling Insider
TRAILER RELEASED FOR GARGANO & LARAE PPV
Stonecutter Media has released the official trailer for their latest PPV, Gargano and LeRae: Wrestling Love, featuring the WWE stars' matches from their time in CZW:. GARGANO & LERAE: WRESTLING LOVE! IN NOVEMBER ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND ON DEMAND!. They’re two of the greatest wrestlers of their generation. They’ve won championships...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW SAYS 'THANKS' TO SUPERFAN VLADIMIR ABOUZEIDE
MLW and New York City honors one of the greatest superfans in the history of pro wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0