WWE's Campus Rush tour is at at Boise State University today, seeking to recruit potential NIL and WWE NXT talents. Tomorrow, they will be at The University of Arkansas. WWE taped Wendy Choo vs. Tamina Snuka and Xyon Quinn vs. Akira Tozawa last night for this Thursday's WWE Main Event broadcast on Hulu. It would be the first appearance for Quinn and Choo on Main Event.

BOISE, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO