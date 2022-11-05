Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
JERICHO, OSPREAY AND ALI RESPOND TO BRAUN STROWMAN'S TWEET
Chris Jericho, Will Ospreay and Mustafa Ali responded to Braun Strowman's comment about giant wrestlers being better than high flyers. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MEET SAMMY & TAY FOR A GREAT CAUSE, AEW DARK PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT AND MORE
Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti will be appearing at the Hearts of Reality charity event in Celebration, Florida the weekend of 12/8-12/10, helping to raise money for the Give Kids the World Village. Scotty 2 Hotty will also be appearing, along with a ton of reality TV personalities. For full details, click here.
Pro Wrestling Insider
R-TRUTH SUFFERED TORN QUAD, UNDERGOING SURGERY
R-Truth announced he suffered a torn quadraceps while wrestling Grayson Waller on WWE NXT and underwent surgery today:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT SMACKDOWN WORLD CUP WINNER RECEIVES, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT TWO WEEKS OF YOUNG ROCK, GARGANO AND MORE
The Smackdown World Cup tournament winner will receive a shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Among those backstage at Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA last night were former WWE star Gene Snitsky and independent standout Adena Steel. Set for the next two week's of NBC's Young Rock are the following:. Friday...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
WWE will broadcast Monday Night Raw tonight on the USA Network from The Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA, featuring:. *The fallout of WWE Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. If anyone is attending, we...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING ANNOUNCE TAGS FOR SUPER TAG LEAGUE, SUPER JUNIOR LEAGUE, CHRIS BEY HEADING TO JAPAN FOR FIRST TIME, LANCE ARCHER RETURNS & MORE
New Japan Pro Wrestling released the list of competitors for the 2022 World Tag League tournament:. *The 2021 World Tag League winners, Bishamon, Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI. *House of Torture's EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi. *Los Ingobernables De Japon's Tetsuya Naito & SANADA. *United Empire's Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan. *Be-Bop Tag...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW RETURN TO PHILLY ON SALE TOMORROW, FUSION TV PREVIEW FOR THURSDAY
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow for MLW's return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for "Blood and Thunder 2023" on 1/7/23 at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS EXIT SAUDI ARABIA
For those who have asked, WWE's talents all left Saudi Arabia without any issues. Some flew private while others took group flights back to the United States, stopping in Paris or London along the way. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FILES NEW TRADEMARK RELATED TO PPV TITLE
WWE filed a trademark on "TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs" on 11/2. The trademark was specifically for goods and services in the realms of "Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts."
Pro Wrestling Insider
AUSTIN THEORY CASHES IN MONEY IN THE BANK AND....
Austin Theory utilized his Money in the Bank briefcast to cash in for a WWE United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw. Rollins had issued an open challenge, which was answered by Bobby Lashley, who attacked and destroyed Rollins, but the match had never officially started. In the melee, Theory came out and cashed in, making him the first competitor to ever cash in the MITB briefcase for a title that was not the WWE or WWE Universal Championship.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED RAW, SMACKDOWN LINEUPS
The updated lineup for tomorrow's Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA:. *The fallout of Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. The updated lineup for Friday Night Smackdown in Hartford, CT features:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dark - Elevation:. *The Best Friends & Rocky Romero with Danhausen vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Angelico with The Bunny. *ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Ari Daivari & Slim J & VSK. *Abandon vs. Amy...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SMACKDOWN WORLD CUP COMMENCES FRIDAY, WOMEN'S TAG TITLES ON THE LINE TOMORROW ON WWE NXT AND MORE
Beyond tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw taping, WWE has a busy broadcast schedule this week. Scheduled for tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. *Grayson Waller interviews WWE NXT Champion...
Pro Wrestling Insider
COMPLETE 11/6 PRO WRESTLING GUERRILLA 'DINK' RESULTS FROM LOS ANGELES, CA
Excalibur welcomes the crowd to Pro Wrestling Guerilla and pays a lovely tribute to Alan “Dink” Denkenson. He talks about Dink’s love of pro wrestling and the arts. Excalibur gives in essence a eulogy and it’s very moving. Crowd chants “Dink." Excalibur gives the rules...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE 24/7 CHAMPION CROWNED
Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to win the WWE 24/7 Championship on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. Unlike most 24/7 title defense segments that end up reverting with a win putting the belt back on the previous champion, this was not presented as a comedy deal. Instead, it was...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BY THE NUMBERS 662
This week, we welcome back MLW Fusion into the family. This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes, MLW Fusion was 75 minutes. Only officially announced 24/7 Title Matches will be considered for this column. When looking at the matches, if there...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW BLOOD AND THUNDER TICKETS FOR JANUARY ON SALE THIS MORNING
Tickets for the 1/7/23 MLW Blood and Thunder event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA will officially go on sale this morning at 10 AM EST at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for the event are the following talents:. MLW Champion Alex Hammerstone. Jacob Fatu. Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club.
Pro Wrestling Insider
OMOS COMES HOME, NEW WWE MERCH PLAYS OFF OLD CLASSIC STORYLINE AND MORE
WWE's Omos Surprises Family In Nigeria For First Time In 14 Years | TMZ Sports. WWE Shop has a new Mustafa Ali, "Always" T-shirt and Rhea Ripley "I'm Your Mami" T-shirt that is an obvious takeoff of Eddie Guerrero's "I'm Your Papi" T-shirt from the old Rey Mysterio-Dominik-Eddie Guerrero soap storyline.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW SAYS 'THANKS' TO SUPERFAN VLADIMIR ABOUZEIDE
MLW and New York City honors one of the greatest superfans in the history of pro wrestling. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
All Elite Wrestling tweeted the following from last night's AEW Dark: Elevation:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Comments / 0