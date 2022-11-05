Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
NATALYA SHOWS OFF BROKEN NOSE AT THE HANDS OF SHAYNA BASZLER
Natayla tweeted the following aftermath of the broken nose she suffered on Friday's Smackdown broadcast:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST MATCH ANNOUNCED FOR TONIGHT'S WWE RAW
WWE announced this afternoon that WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will hold an Open Challenge on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW RETURN TO PHILLY ON SALE TOMORROW, FUSION TV PREVIEW FOR THURSDAY
Tickets will go on sale tomorrow for MLW's return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia for "Blood and Thunder 2023" on 1/7/23 at MLW2300.com. Scheduled for Thursday's edition of MLW Fusion, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Arez vs. La Estrella vs. Lince Dorada. *Scarlett...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAKE PAUL-WWE UPDATE
For those who have asked whether there are any plans for Jake Paul, who has evolved into a major draw for boxing, to do more with WWE following Crown Jewel, PWInsider.com is told that while there are no current concrete plans, there is a lot of interest on both sides to do something when the time is right.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED RAW, SMACKDOWN LINEUPS
The updated lineup for tomorrow's Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA:. *The fallout of Crown Jewel. Locally advertised is Matt Riddle vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match. The updated lineup for Friday Night Smackdown in Hartford, CT features:. *WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE FIRST WARGAMES MATCH AT SURVIVOR SERIES IS...
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair challenged Damage CTRL to end their rivalry at Wargames during tonight's Monday Night Raw, sparking a brawl that saw Nikki Cross attack and align with Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, laying out Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. At the end of the segment,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AUSTIN THEORY CASHES IN MONEY IN THE BANK AND....
Austin Theory utilized his Money in the Bank briefcast to cash in for a WWE United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw. Rollins had issued an open challenge, which was answered by Bobby Lashley, who attacked and destroyed Rollins, but the match had never officially started. In the melee, Theory came out and cashed in, making him the first competitor to ever cash in the MITB briefcase for a title that was not the WWE or WWE Universal Championship.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STARS EXIT SAUDI ARABIA
For those who have asked, WWE's talents all left Saudi Arabia without any issues. Some flew private while others took group flights back to the United States, stopping in Paris or London along the way. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RETURNING TO WWE ON RAW IS...
Mia Yim returned to WWE, under that name, aligning herself with AJ Styles and The Good Brothers tonight when she attacked Rhea Ripley, evening the odds against Judgement Day. Yim was released by WWE just a little over a year ago under the Vince McMahon regime and had a strong return run in Impact Wrestling that ended several weeks ago when her deal expired and she chose not to continue on.
Pro Wrestling Insider
VIDEO: MLW PAYS TRIBUTE TO VLADIMIR THE SUPERFAN
MLW has released their tribute to legendary superfan Vladimir Abouzeide online in advance of it airing on this Thursday's MLW Fusion - enjoy!. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
PRO WRESTLING GUERRILLA RETURNING TO LOS ANGELES TONIGHT WITH 'DINK'
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla will return tonight to The Globe Theater in Los Angeles for DINK, named in honor of a well known PWG fan, Alan "Dink" Denkenson, who recently passed away:. *PWG Champion Daniel Garcia vs. Jonathan Gresham. *Lio Rush vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey. *Aramis & Bandido &...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW FULL GEAR ELIMINATOR TOURNAMENT SET FOR THIS WEEK'S DYNAMITE & RAMPAGE BROADCASTS AND MORE
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS from Boston, MA from the Agganis Center:. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed & IWGP, AAA, ROH Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland & The Gunn Club. *AEW Full Gear Eliminator Tournament: Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page. *Best...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE AUDIENCE FOR MIKE TYSON APPEARANCE IS...
The 11/4 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT brought in 455,000 overnight viewers, up from last week's 378,000 overnight viewers. In the 18-49 demo, AEW garnered a 0.14, up from 0.12 last week. Rampage was 20th for cable broadcasts on Friday evening. Date AEW RAMPAGE AEW People 18-49 Rating. 08/18/21...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OMOS COMES HOME, NEW WWE MERCH PLAYS OFF OLD CLASSIC STORYLINE AND MORE
WWE's Omos Surprises Family In Nigeria For First Time In 14 Years | TMZ Sports. WWE Shop has a new Mustafa Ali, "Always" T-shirt and Rhea Ripley "I'm Your Mami" T-shirt that is an obvious takeoff of Eddie Guerrero's "I'm Your Papi" T-shirt from the old Rey Mysterio-Dominik-Eddie Guerrero soap storyline.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. *Grayson Waller interviews WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. *JD McDonagh vs. Axiom. *Five-minute challenge: Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp. *Andre...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM WILKES-BARRE, PA
Before tonight's Raw, WWE taped the following matches for Thursday's Main Event:. *Wendy Choo pinned Tamina Snuka with a schoolboy after Tamina missed a splash into the buckles. *Xyon Quinn pinned Akira Tozawa with a running right hand. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING OVER DRIVE PPV NEXT FRIDAY, CURRENT LINEUP
Impact Wrestling will present their next PPV on Friday 11/18. The 20022 Over Drive PPV, live Louisville, Kentucky, will feature:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Frankie Kazarian. *Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Rhino and Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers & Matt Cardona. *Bully Ray vs. Moose. *X-Division Championship Tournament...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE NXT LINEUPS THE NEXT TWO WEEKS
Grayson Waller announced that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breaker and Von Wagner will be on his talk show on this Tuesday's NXT episode on the USA Network:. Waller also noted Breaker will defend against Wagner on 11/15. Scheduled for Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT:. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW VIDEOS
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH SET FOR TOMORROW'S WWE NXT
JD McDonagh vs. Axiom has been added to tomorrow's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network. *WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance vs. Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons. *Grayson Waller interviews WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Von Wagner. *Five-minute challenge: Brutus Creed...
Comments / 0