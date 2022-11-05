Austin Theory utilized his Money in the Bank briefcast to cash in for a WWE United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Monday Night Raw. Rollins had issued an open challenge, which was answered by Bobby Lashley, who attacked and destroyed Rollins, but the match had never officially started. In the melee, Theory came out and cashed in, making him the first competitor to ever cash in the MITB briefcase for a title that was not the WWE or WWE Universal Championship.

