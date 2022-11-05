ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buses catch fire in Anniston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Fire Department is at the New Flyer bus depot after several commercial buses caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. Many people say they heard a large explosion. New Flyer buses released the following statement,. “New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”)...
Cullman Co. Schools welcomes therapy dog to Hanceville Elementary

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville Elementary School’s newest employee is unlike any other. He has several years of training and so many skills that administrators are even going to allow him to take naps on the job. But when the new employee is as precious a pup as Ghost, it is easy to see why so many students are eager to welcome him to Hanceville Elementary.
New Cullman skate park to open Saturday

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand opening ceremony will be held Saturday in Cullman as Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism unveil a new skate park. The park is located between the police station and Depot Park on 2nd Ave. Northeast. The event will be held Saturday from 12 p.m....
Stay at the Hartselle Guest House for your next staycation

HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re visiting north Alabama and looking for a place to stay, there are plenty of local spots that will make you feel right at home. Hartselle Guest House is one of many that welcomes guests with a cozy feel and encompasses the...
