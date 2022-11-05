HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville Elementary School’s newest employee is unlike any other. He has several years of training and so many skills that administrators are even going to allow him to take naps on the job. But when the new employee is as precious a pup as Ghost, it is easy to see why so many students are eager to welcome him to Hanceville Elementary.

