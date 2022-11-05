Read full article on original website
WAFF
Buses catch fire in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Fire Department is at the New Flyer bus depot after several commercial buses caught fire Monday morning. It happened around 9 a.m. Many people say they heard a large explosion. New Flyer buses released the following statement,. “New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”)...
WAFF
Victim transported to UAB hospital after getting shot at outdoor basketball court in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) -One victim was transported to UAB hospital on Sunday with a gunshot wound. Vestavia Hills Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to Shades Mountain Baptist Church for a call saying a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. The victim was transported to UAB...
WAFF
Cullman Co. Schools welcomes therapy dog to Hanceville Elementary
HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Hanceville Elementary School’s newest employee is unlike any other. He has several years of training and so many skills that administrators are even going to allow him to take naps on the job. But when the new employee is as precious a pup as Ghost, it is easy to see why so many students are eager to welcome him to Hanceville Elementary.
WAFF
New Cullman skate park to open Saturday
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand opening ceremony will be held Saturday in Cullman as Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism unveil a new skate park. The park is located between the police station and Depot Park on 2nd Ave. Northeast. The event will be held Saturday from 12 p.m....
WAFF
Aniah’s Law is on the ballot, opponents say it could disrupt Due Process
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An amendment is on Alabama ballots that could change the state’s bail process if passed. The amendment known as “Aniah’s Law” is named after a young woman from Homewood who was kidnapped and killed in Auburn in 2019. The man charged with...
WAFF
Stay at the Hartselle Guest House for your next staycation
HARTSELLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re visiting north Alabama and looking for a place to stay, there are plenty of local spots that will make you feel right at home. Hartselle Guest House is one of many that welcomes guests with a cozy feel and encompasses the...
WAFF
Election officials expecting ‘moderate’ voter turnout for Alabama midterms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Election officials are not expecting a large turnout at polling places on Tuesday, November 8. Leaders said since this isn’t a presidential election year, they expect around 45-50% of voters to participate. “We have 3,689,235 registered voters in the state of Alabama,” Secretary of State...
