IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA Civil Action File No: :2022-CV-2512 In re the Name Change of: LAQUICHA NAKAI BOZEMAN, Petitioner, NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME OF ADULT You are hereby notified that on the 3rd day of November, 2022, LAQUICHA NAKAI BOZEMAN filed a Petition in the Superior Court of Rockdale County, Georgia, Case No. 2022-CV-2512, to change her name. If granted, Petitioner's name will be change to NAKAI ECEM BOZEMAN. Notice is hereby given pursuant to law to any interested or affected party to appear in said Court and file objections to such name change. Objections must be filed with said Court within 30 days of the filing of said Petition. DEMMING, PARKER, HOFFMAN, CAMPBELL & DALY, LLC /S/ JANELLE N. RICHARDS Attorney for Petitioner's Georgia Bar No. 940357 2200 Century Parkway NE, Suite 800, Atlanta, Georgia 30345 (404) 636-4900 jrichards@deminglaw.com 916-86693 11/9 16 23 30 2022.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO