FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
jerseysportingnews.com
Freehold Township goes back-to-back
Freehold Township girls' soccer and Manalapan Braves faced off Saturday in the NJSIAA CJ Group IV final, which was a big matchup for both teams as Freehold Township was seeking to go back-to-back. They played at Howell high school with a full house in attendance and the match did not disappoint. The pressure was on Manalapan's defense early as the Freehold offense was able to get shots off, but Leila Shaw made some nice saves in the beginning.
jerseysportingnews.com
Princeton handles Dartmouth taking them one step closer to perfection
The Princeton Tigers football team set the tempo early, giving them a big win over Ivy League rival the Dartmouth Big Green (2-6) 17-14 at Princeton University in New Jersey. These two teams shared the Ivy League Championship with a record of 9-1 last season after Dartmouth defeated the Tigers at the end of the season.
jerseysportingnews.com
Princeton continues their winning ways against Yale
Princeton University women's volleyball took the court against Yale University in an Ivy League matchup that saw the Tigers win in four sets. This extends Princeton's win streak to six, and their overall record is now 19-3. Princeton was led by freshman Lucia Scalamandre who had 14 kills and a...
jerseysportingnews.com
On Banner Night, Saint Peter's open Bashir Mason era with win over NJIT
On a night when Saint Peter's raised its Elite Eight banner to the rafters at Run Baby Run Arena, the Peacocks under the direction of new head coach Bashir Mason defeated NJIT, 73-59, on Monday night. In addition to Mason making his debut, Saint Peter's came in with six new...
jerseysportingnews.com
Monmouth routed by Delaware as once promising season slips away
NEWARK, DEL – On the second play of the game, Monmouth's star running back Jaden Shirden raced 69 yards for a touchdown giving the Hawks a quick 7-0 lead after Eric Bernstein's extra-point kick. Unfortunately for the Hawks, that was as good as it would get. Things rapidly spiraled...
jerseysportingnews.com
No. 15 Penn State Tops Rutgers Volleyball
Piscataway – The 15th-ranked Penn State women’s volleyball team topped Rutgers in three sets (25-18, 25-15, 26-24) at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights kept pace with the Nittany Lions early in set one, staying within two points for the vast majority of the early going. However, a series of Rutgers attack errors, and Penn State block, would ignite an 8-4 Nittany Lion run that would allow Penn State to take at six-point lead at 16-10. The Knights attempted to mount a comeback but would get no closer than three for the rest of the set at 16-13, before Penn State used a 9-5 run to close out the set.
jerseysportingnews.com
Jack Dugan explodes for 5 TD's to lift Westwood past Jefferson
The Westwood Cardinals rolled to a 40-3 win over the Jefferson Falcons (6-4) in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 2 Sectional Tournament Semifinals at Westwood Regional High School in Westwood. Westwood (10-0) blasted out of the gates with junior quarterback Robbie Carcich airing out a 51-yard touchdown pass to...
