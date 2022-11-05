ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jerseysportingnews.com

Freehold Township goes back-to-back

Freehold Township girls' soccer and Manalapan Braves faced off Saturday in the NJSIAA CJ Group IV final, which was a big matchup for both teams as Freehold Township was seeking to go back-to-back. They played at Howell high school with a full house in attendance and the match did not disappoint. The pressure was on Manalapan's defense early as the Freehold offense was able to get shots off, but Leila Shaw made some nice saves in the beginning.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
jerseysportingnews.com

Princeton handles Dartmouth taking them one step closer to perfection

The Princeton Tigers football team set the tempo early, giving them a big win over Ivy League rival the Dartmouth Big Green (2-6) 17-14 at Princeton University in New Jersey. These two teams shared the Ivy League Championship with a record of 9-1 last season after Dartmouth defeated the Tigers at the end of the season.
PRINCETON, NJ
jerseysportingnews.com

Princeton continues their winning ways against Yale

Princeton University women's volleyball took the court against Yale University in an Ivy League matchup that saw the Tigers win in four sets. This extends Princeton's win streak to six, and their overall record is now 19-3. Princeton was led by freshman Lucia Scalamandre who had 14 kills and a...
PRINCETON, NJ
jerseysportingnews.com

On Banner Night, Saint Peter's open Bashir Mason era with win over NJIT

On a night when Saint Peter's raised its Elite Eight banner to the rafters at Run Baby Run Arena, the Peacocks under the direction of new head coach Bashir Mason defeated NJIT, 73-59, on Monday night. In addition to Mason making his debut, Saint Peter's came in with six new...
NEWARK, NJ
jerseysportingnews.com

Monmouth routed by Delaware as once promising season slips away

NEWARK, DEL – On the second play of the game, Monmouth's star running back Jaden Shirden raced 69 yards for a touchdown giving the Hawks a quick 7-0 lead after Eric Bernstein's extra-point kick. Unfortunately for the Hawks, that was as good as it would get. Things rapidly spiraled...
NEWARK, DE
jerseysportingnews.com

No. 15 Penn State Tops Rutgers Volleyball

Piscataway – The 15th-ranked Penn State women’s volleyball team topped Rutgers in three sets (25-18, 25-15, 26-24) at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights kept pace with the Nittany Lions early in set one, staying within two points for the vast majority of the early going. However, a series of Rutgers attack errors, and Penn State block, would ignite an 8-4 Nittany Lion run that would allow Penn State to take at six-point lead at 16-10. The Knights attempted to mount a comeback but would get no closer than three for the rest of the set at 16-13, before Penn State used a 9-5 run to close out the set.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
jerseysportingnews.com

Jack Dugan explodes for 5 TD's to lift Westwood past Jefferson

The Westwood Cardinals rolled to a 40-3 win over the Jefferson Falcons (6-4) in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 2 Sectional Tournament Semifinals at Westwood Regional High School in Westwood. Westwood (10-0) blasted out of the gates with junior quarterback Robbie Carcich airing out a 51-yard touchdown pass to...
