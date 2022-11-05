Piscataway – The 15th-ranked Penn State women’s volleyball team topped Rutgers in three sets (25-18, 25-15, 26-24) at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Scarlet Knights kept pace with the Nittany Lions early in set one, staying within two points for the vast majority of the early going. However, a series of Rutgers attack errors, and Penn State block, would ignite an 8-4 Nittany Lion run that would allow Penn State to take at six-point lead at 16-10. The Knights attempted to mount a comeback but would get no closer than three for the rest of the set at 16-13, before Penn State used a 9-5 run to close out the set.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO