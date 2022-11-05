Read full article on original website
jerseysportingnews.com
Rowan field hockey wraps up regular season on strong note
Last week before the Rowan Profs field hockey team began play in the NJAC (New Jersey Athletic Conference) Tournament, Jersey Sporting News had an opportunity to speak with graduate student Kristiina Castagnola and sophomore forward Julia Patrone. Rowan finished the regular season by posting a 17-1 record with an undefeated...
jerseysportingnews.com
Princeton handles Dartmouth taking them one step closer to perfection
The Princeton Tigers football team set the tempo early, giving them a big win over Ivy League rival the Dartmouth Big Green (2-6) 17-14 at Princeton University in New Jersey. These two teams shared the Ivy League Championship with a record of 9-1 last season after Dartmouth defeated the Tigers at the end of the season.
jerseysportingnews.com
On Banner Night, Saint Peter's open Bashir Mason era with win over NJIT
On a night when Saint Peter's raised its Elite Eight banner to the rafters at Run Baby Run Arena, the Peacocks under the direction of new head coach Bashir Mason defeated NJIT, 73-59, on Monday night. In addition to Mason making his debut, Saint Peter's came in with six new...
jerseysportingnews.com
Monmouth routed by Delaware as once promising season slips away
NEWARK, DEL – On the second play of the game, Monmouth's star running back Jaden Shirden raced 69 yards for a touchdown giving the Hawks a quick 7-0 lead after Eric Bernstein's extra-point kick. Unfortunately for the Hawks, that was as good as it would get. Things rapidly spiraled...
jerseysportingnews.com
Jack Dugan explodes for 5 TD's to lift Westwood past Jefferson
The Westwood Cardinals rolled to a 40-3 win over the Jefferson Falcons (6-4) in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 2 Sectional Tournament Semifinals at Westwood Regional High School in Westwood. Westwood (10-0) blasted out of the gates with junior quarterback Robbie Carcich airing out a 51-yard touchdown pass to...
jerseysportingnews.com
Freehold Township goes back-to-back
Freehold Township girls' soccer and Manalapan Braves faced off Saturday in the NJSIAA CJ Group IV final, which was a big matchup for both teams as Freehold Township was seeking to go back-to-back. They played at Howell high school with a full house in attendance and the match did not disappoint. The pressure was on Manalapan's defense early as the Freehold offense was able to get shots off, but Leila Shaw made some nice saves in the beginning.
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After Crash on I-91 South in Middletown
One person has died after a crash on Interstate 91 south in Middletown late Saturday night. State police said a tractor-trailer was traveling near the exit 21 on ramp around 10 p.m. in the center lane of three. At the same time, a man from New York was driving a...
