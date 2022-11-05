“He defies the odds” Tennis Twitter lauds Novak Djokovic as the ‘Greatest’ after he managed to qualify for the ATP Finals without the need of Wimbledon points

Read full article on original website
ATP Rankings: Rune joins No 1 Alcaraz inside the top-10, Tsitsipas jumps to No 3, Auger-Aliassime to No 6
History has been made by Holger Rune! The Paris Masters champion becomes the first Danish man to ever officially rank inside the ATP’s top-10, thanks to his tremendous title run in Bercy, but he wasn’t the only one moving to a career-high inside the top-10. Scroll down for more details…
Teenager Rune upsets Djokovic to win Paris Masters
Danish teenager Holger Rune shocked six-time champion Novak Djokovic to clinch his first Masters title in Paris on Sunday after coming from a set down to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-5. He is the fifth first-time Masters winner this season and will be the first Danish man to break into the top 10 on Monday.
Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch
Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings forced to reassure players while admitting champ Rowan Ward ‘went on a tear’ in stunning win
KEN Jennings was forced to reassure two players as their competitor Rowan Ward scored a stunning win in Wednesday's match. The game show is now airing its special Second Chance competition instead of regular episodes. Writer Rowan from Chicago, Illinois went up against Do Park, a sportswriter from Minneapolis, Minnesota,...
World Cup: 6,000 Argentine fans banned from stadiums in Qatar
Violent fans involved in illegal associations and even those in debt for food dues are part of a list of 6,000 Argentines who will not be allowed to enter World Cup stadiums in Qatar, the Buenos Aires city government said on Monday. "The violent ones are here and in Qatar....
Point-counterpoint: Advantage Garcia or Sabalenka in the WTA Finals?
FORT WORTH, Texas -- In a tournament stuffed with surprises, Sunday’s semifinals produced two more. After round-robin play saw No.2 seed Ons Jabeur, No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.4 Coco Gauff all depart, No.7 Aryna Sabalenka stunned No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in the semifinals, winning for the first time in the past five matches. That ended Swiatek’s run of 15 consecutive wins against Top 10 opponents.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
“Rune has better backhand, Alcaraz has better forehand” – Novak Djokovic weighs in on the two teenagers in the ATP’s top-10
After a difficult loss to Holger Rune in Sunday’s Paris Masters final, Novak Djokovic had nothing but praise for 19-year-old Holger Rune. The 21-time major champion shook off the disappointment quickly as he looked ahead to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he will bid for his sixth title next week. As he took questions from the press he was willing to analyze the games of Rune and Carlos Alcaraz, two rapidly rising teens that also happen to be a combined 2-0 against Djokovic in 2022.
Caroline Garcia wins biggest title of her career at WTA Finals with victory over Aryna Sabalenka
Caroline Garcia capped off a remarkable six-month period in her tennis career as she won the WTA Finals with a 7-6 6-4 victory against Aryna Sabalenka in Fort Worth, Texas.
"One of the greatest challenges is consistency" - Djokovic breaks down his career ahead of ATP Finals
Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest of all time because he has been one of the most consistent performers over the years. He has undoubtedly been among the greatest for more than a decade, which is a must to be regarded as one of the best. When Djokovic won his first ATP Finals, then known as the Tennis Masters Cup, back in 2008, everything changed:
"Nadal and Djokovic, I think they have two seasons left" - Paris Masters tournament director on Next Gen stars taking over
The tournament director of the Paris Masters Pioline believes Djokovic and Nadal have two seasons left at the top of the game. Cedric Pioline got a pretty good look at many of the best young players competing at the Paris Masters this week. He also got to watch Holger Rune defeat Novak Djokovic in the final to give the Serbian only his second-ever defeat in the Paris Masters final.
Swiatek becomes only second player after Serena Williams to reach 11,000 points in WTA Rankings
Iga Swiatek has had an incredible 2022 year and this latest achievement just proves what kind of year she has had. We've had several different rankings systems over the years with the current one being adopted in 2009. The number of total points increased which allowed players to set some new records. Any time you have the words record and tennis in the same sentence, there is a high chance you'll also see Serena Williams in the same sentence.
Rune creates history by becoming first to beat 5 top 10 players to win an ATP title
With his stunning win over 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final on Sunday, Danish teen Holger Rune has become the first player in ATP history to beat five top 10 players to win an ATP title (outside of the ATP Finals). Rune began the week...
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10
Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
WTA Tour Finals: Caroline Garcia beats Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets to take title
France's Caroline Garcia claimed the biggest singles title of her career with a straight-set win against Aryna Sabalenka in the season-ending WTA Finals in Texas. The 29-year-old won 7-6 6-4 against the Belarusian seventh seed, 24. Garcia was outside the top 70 in June but will rise to a career-high...
A look inside the insane statistics that characterised Iga Swiatek’s 2022 season
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 was a thrill ride of epic proportions. The Polish juggernaut captivated the tennis world from start to finish and became the most dominant player in the game over the last 10 months, as she wrote the early chapters in what is sure to be a voluminous tome of statistics by the end of her career.
Report: Schauffele, Cantlay and one other PGA Tour player "join LIV Golf League"
It's not official, but according to an "insider" Xander Schauffele has agreed to join LIV Golf and will be the team captain of Torque GC in 2023. Of course, we have to take everything with a pinch of salt until there has been official confirmation, but @LIVTracking claims to have an "unblemished record" when it comes to announcing players joining the breakaway series.
Manchester United Suffer Blow as ‘Unbelievable’ Defender Ruled Out for Barcelona Clash
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will not be available to play in the first leg of their Europa League playoff clash against Barcelona in February. This is due to him being suspended for the game after picking up a booking in his side’s final group stage game, the 1-0 win over Real Sociedad.
