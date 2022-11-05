“Joy back in basketball” – Joe Tsai drops subliminal tweet after Brooklyn Nets win following suspension of “anti-semite” Kyrie Irving

Read full article on original website
Related
John Salley Supports His Friend Nia Long, Explains Why Ime Udoka Will Never Coach In NBA Again
Former NBA player John Salley is certain that Ime Udoka will never get a job of a head coach in the league.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving is being used to promote hatred.
NBA Fans Find Out Shaquille O'Neal's Theater Showed The Documentary Kyrie Irving Shared On Social Media
NBA fans investigated and found out a theater Shaquille O'Neal owns played the documentary Kyrie Irving shared.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Allegedly May Have Stepped In To Stop The Nets Hiring Ime Udoka
Adam Silver might have played a role in the Nets not hiring Ime Udoka yet.
Kyrie Irving May Not Play In The NBA Again, Says NBA GM
An NBA GM suggested Kyrie Irving's NBA career might be over.
Report: Nets suspended star Kyrie Irving meets with NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Brooklyn Nets suspended star Kyrie Irving took a step forward in his bid to get reinstated after reportedly meeting with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday morning. The Athletic’s Shams Charania described the meeting as a “productive and understanding visit.”. Irving was suspended last Thursday for at least...
Forces inside NBA urging Brooklyn Nets owner to ‘back off’ Ime Udoka pursuit
A new report claims that there are some influential forces inside the NBA that are pushing Brooklyn Nets owner Joe
NBC New York
Report: Nets Owner Joe Tsai Urged to Halt Intended Hire of Ime Udoka
Report: Nets owner Joe Tsai urged to halt hire of Celtics’ Udoka originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. After the Brooklyn Nets moved on from former head coach Steve Nash, the team reportedly turned to Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka as their lead candidate to take over. However, Nets...
Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste
Stephen Curry's car collection is classy and amazing.
NBA Executive Thinks LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are In Decline: "LeBron Doesn't Even Look Like A Main Option Right Now."
An NBA executive suggests LeBron James and Anthony Davis are declining.
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
Saturday Night Live Hilariously Mocks Kyrie Irving Controversy: "For Now On, He Will Pretend To Not Be Anti Semitic"
Saturday Night Live trolled Kyrie Irving in a hilarious sketch.
The Nets Reportedly Know Kyrie Irving Is Unlikely To Fulfill Their Six Conditions To Return, Which In Turn Could Get Him Released
The Nets reportedly knew that Kyrie Irving was unlikely to finish all six conditions when making their list.
LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message
LeBron James displays kind messages on his sneakers during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kentavious-Caldwell Pope Has An Honest Message For LeBron James
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sent a message for LeBron James.
ESPN
LeBron James honors late rapper Takeoff with pregame outfit
LeBron James paid tribute to the late Kirshnik Khari "Takeoff" Ball with his pregame outfit on Sunday. Takeoff, who was a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston on Tuesday. He had been attending an event with his uncle and fellow Migos member Quavo.
Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"
Robert Horry revealed that the Lakers had him play 1-on-1 against Magic Johnson during his tryout with the team and that Magic got the better of him.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Out Indefinitely Amid ACL Recovery
The star forward only has played in two games so far this season.
Brooklyn Nets owner being advised not to hire Ime Udoka
Ime Udoka, the head coach who was suspended by the Boston Celtics for engaging in an improper relationship with a married subordinate, may not be able to rehabilitate his career just yet. The owner of the Brooklyn Nets, Joe Tsai, is reportedly being strongly advised to resist the urge to...
NBA Insider Says Ime Udoka Is Kevin Durant's Preferred Head Coach For The Nets
Kevin Durant reportedly wants Ime Udoka as his next head coach.
Comments / 0