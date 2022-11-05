“Joy back in basketball” – Joe Tsai drops subliminal tweet after Brooklyn Nets win following suspension of “anti-semite” Kyrie Irving

Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.

WASHINGTON, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO