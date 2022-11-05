George Russell thinks Lewis Hamilton could possibly ‘have won every race’ in the past like Max Verstappen in 2022 ‘if he had a different teammate’

Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Daniel Ricciardo in talks with Merc, Red Bull over reserve 2023 role
Daniel Ricciardo is in talks with Mercedes and Red Bull about a reserve driver role for the 2023 season. Ricciardo has already confirmed he will not be racing next year, with McLaren buying out the final year of his contract after an underwhelming season. The Australian driver was underwhelmed by...
SkySports
Sao Paulo F1 Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying. the sprint and race live on Sky Sports F1
The third and final Sprint of the season once again sees a change to the weekend format with qualifying on Friday, the mini grid-setting race on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday. The key times are:. Qualifying starts at 7pm on Friday, with build-up from 6pm. The Sprint starts...
What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying work?
Following its success in 2021 Formula One season, the F1 Commission approved plans to run the F1 sprint format at three Grand Prix this season. As it was last year, the F1 sprint is a 100km dash with no mandatory pit stops and drivers racing flat-out to the chequered flag. It was introduced last season with the result determining the grid for the weekend’s main event, the Grand Prix on Sunday.For the 2022 season, the points system has been tweaked, with the top eight drivers scoring points, where previously it was just the top three finishers. It’s also now...
Buy Michael Schumacher’s Championship-Winning Ferrari F1 Car for $9.5M
RM Sotheby'sThe F2003-GA was one in a long run of the most successful Ferrari Formula 1 cars ever made. This is your chance to own the chassis that Michael Schumacher won the 2003 title with.
Max Verstappen criticises sprint race concept ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen has criticised the sprint race concept ahead of the final Saturday dash of the season this weekend in Brazil. The two-time world champion won both sprints in Imola and Austria earlier this season, as well as the first ever sprint race at Silverstone last year. But despite his successes, the Red Bull star believes the fact that the finishing order in Saturday’s 100km dash sets up the grid for the grand prix on Sunday results in drivers unwilling to take risks. “Every time I do these [sprint] races, it’s about ‘don’t get damage, make sure you stay...
tennisuptodate.com
"If Nadal’s team used their body to hide to make some drink in this manner, All tennis world would tear him apart" - Nadal fans call double standards in Djokovic 'magic potion' gate at Paris Master
Novak Djokovic created headlines at the Paris Masters with the return of his potion which was mixed on the stands with his team hiding it from cameras. The video of the team preparing the drink went viral on social media and created much outrage among Nadal fans. As journalist Ben Rothenberg pointed out, the whole situation looks suspicious and even more so with the behaviour of his fans.
Road & Track
F1's Old Boss Bernie Ecclestone Was a Crank
Does this issue’s assessment of the current state of racing seem too positive? Well, have we got the antidote for you! Prepare yourself for a dose of Bernard Charles Ecclestone, one-time Formula 1 supremo and perpetual crank:. This story originally appeared in Volume 13 of Road & Track. On...
Sir Lewis Hamilton Joins Idol Ayrton Senna In Brazilian Citizenship
In between testing the AMG One, getting the Mercedes Formula 1 team back on its feet, and battling it out with Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton has somehow found time to be named an honorary citizen of Brazil. Lewis dedicated the reception of his citizenship to his idol and now a...
ESPN
'I feel like I'm one of you' - Lewis Hamilton made honorary citizen of Brazil
Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was made an honorary citizen of Brazil on Monday by the country's lower house of Congress and dedicated it to his boyhood idol, the late Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna. "I feel like now I'm one of you," the Mercedes driver said...
Hamilton becomes honorary citizen of Brazil before race
Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton became a Brazilian driver on Monday. Hamilton received honorary citizenship at Brazil’s Congress chamber in Brasilia in front of hundreds of raucous fans. He’s in the country for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend. Congressman Andre Figueiredo first made the suggestion last...
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad player reactions: Neymar, Antony, Richarlison and others share emotional videos after being named to roster
The dreams of 26 Brazilian players came true on November 7 when Tite revealed his final squad for the 2022 World Cup. While a number of the players named have featured at previous tournaments, another appearance remains just as special. For those making their World Cup debut, meanwhile, the emotions...
Sporting News
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for race week
The penultimate race of the 2022 F1 season takes us back to Brazil and the famous Interlagos circuit which has seen plenty of action over the years. From Ayrton Senna’s first F1 victory on home soil in 1991 to Sebastian Vettel's dramatic world championship win in 2012, the Brazilian Grand Prix often delivers the drama.
racer.com
Gasly aiming for the front with Alpine move
Pierre Gasly says the time was right to leave the Red Bull set-up and join Alpine because he believes he should be fighting with the likes of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell at the front of the grid. Alpine has signed Gasly to replace Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso...
racer.com
INTERVIEW: The 'Guenther Steiner effect'
Unless you’re Alpine, it was hard not to be impressed by Haas at last month’s United States Grand Prix. From a cool photoshoot in a saloon bar to Stars and Stripes on the livery, Haas was embracing America. But then, that was perhaps a little easier to do as it announced its major new title sponsor – Dallas-based MoneyGram – ahead of the race weekend.
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Top Wet Weather Drivers of All Time
Who are the top drivers in wet conditions? Ranking F1’s greatest wet weather drivers of all time and a look at their best performances. Wet races are regarded as the ultimate skill test for a race driver. That’s when Formula One’s titans shine. It’s no surprise if you opened this article already knowing who’s on the list. These drivers are in a league of their own. They engraved their names in the history of F1 for a reason, and we are here to honour them now and forever. Here is a run through some of the best wet weather drivers in F1 history.
Liverpool put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group
Premier League side Liverpool have been made available to purchase by FSG, the American consortium that owns them
Comments / 4