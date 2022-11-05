ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
thecomeback.com

Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement

Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
WKYC

'For The Land': LeBron James pays tribute to Cleveland with shoes in loss vs. Cavs

LOS ANGELES — The Cleveland Cavaliers beat LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 on Sunday. But as far as James is concerned, it's all love for "The Land." Throughout Sunday's matinee matchup against his former team, James wore a Cleveland-inspired colorway of his signature Nike LeBron 20 sneaker. Dubbed "The Debut," the white shoe features a gold and red swoosh, reminiscent of the colors the Cavs wore during James' rookie season two decades ago.
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed deletes tweet backing Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving has faced a tremendous amount of criticism in the wake of his decision to show support for an antisemitic movie, but at least one NFL legend appears to be on his side. Former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed took to Twitter over the weekend to support Irving. In...
Akron Beacon Journal

25 years ago 'The Reign Man' came to Cleveland: Shawn Kemp and the Cavs

On Sept. 25, 1997, the Cavaliers made what might have been the biggest roster acquisition in the franchise's history when all-star forward Shawn Kemp came to Cleveland as part of a three-team trade. Kemp was a 27-year-old five-time all-star with the Seattle SuperSonics, who was named second-team All-NBA three straight seasons from 1993-94 to 1995-96. He had finished in the top-10 in the league in rebounds for three consecutive seasons. ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Dressed In Knicks Colors

The Jordan Two Trey continues to get dope new colorways. Hybrid sneakers haven’t always been super popular, however, Jumpman has succeeded with the Jordan Two Trey. This is a shoe that combines elements from numerous grey models, including the Air Jordan 7, Jordan 12, and even the Jordan 12.

