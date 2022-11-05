Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBA Fans Find Out Shaquille O'Neal's Theater Showed The Documentary Kyrie Irving Shared On Social Media
NBA fans investigated and found out a theater Shaquille O'Neal owns played the documentary Kyrie Irving shared.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Claims Kyrie Irving Is Being Used: "Kyrie Has To Understand What's Happening..."
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says Kyrie Irving is being used to promote hatred.
Stephen Curry’s Elegant Car Collection: The Greatest Shooter Has Great Taste
Stephen Curry's car collection is classy and amazing.
Channing Frye says Donovan Mitchell played like a ‘little piggy’ on the Jazz: ‘He was so hungry and thirsty for shots’
Cleveland Cavaliers newcomer Donovan Mitchell has been scary good in his first seven games for the team. Former Cavs champion Channing Frye recently revealed what he has noticed about the positive changes in the former Utah Jazz star’s game. “For him to score 30 like that is two things,”...
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
thecomeback.com
Floyd Mayweather makes major Kyrie Irving statement
Corporate sponsors like Nike are distancing themselves from suspended Brooklyn Nets star point guard Kyrie Irving after Irving’s social media share of a controversial, antisemitic movie. Irving is set to lose $2.2 million if his suspension lasts for five games as he must meet a series of team-specified conditions...
Report reveals Lakers’ stance on Kyrie Irving trade
The Brooklyn Nets would probably love to trade Kyrie Irving in the wake of the latest off-court drama he has created, but the question is whether there are any suitors. It sounds like the Los Angeles Lakers can be crossed off the list. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic,...
WKYC
'For The Land': LeBron James pays tribute to Cleveland with shoes in loss vs. Cavs
LOS ANGELES — The Cleveland Cavaliers beat LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 on Sunday. But as far as James is concerned, it's all love for "The Land." Throughout Sunday's matinee matchup against his former team, James wore a Cleveland-inspired colorway of his signature Nike LeBron 20 sneaker. Dubbed "The Debut," the white shoe features a gold and red swoosh, reminiscent of the colors the Cavs wore during James' rookie season two decades ago.
LeBron James Posts A Picture Of His Beautiful Sneakers With A Simple Message
LeBron James displays kind messages on his sneakers during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
LeBron James praises Cavs while taking hilarious shot at ‘grandpa’ Kevin Love
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James had a fantastic dig at Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love following the Lakers’ loss to Cleveland on Sunday. James praised the Cavs for their play so far this season, and he called Love a “grandpa” watching over the team that is led by young stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.
Amar'e Stoudemire Explains Why Kyrie Irving Needs To Apologize: "As An Israelite, It's Our Job To Be A Holy Nation"
Amar'e Stoudemire clarified what he thinks Kyrie Irving needs to be sorry about.
Shocking News About Ben Simmons Before Nets-Mavs Game
Ben Simmons will come off the bench in Monday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.
Kevin Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman says he and the Nets superstar want to own and operate an NBA team
Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant, who are involved in sports ownership in soccer and pickleball through their company 35V, have their eyes set on the NBA one day.
Ed Reed deletes tweet backing Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving has faced a tremendous amount of criticism in the wake of his decision to show support for an antisemitic movie, but at least one NFL legend appears to be on his side. Former Baltimore Ravens star Ed Reed took to Twitter over the weekend to support Irving. In...
Chicago Bulls are learning to adjust when defenses clamp DeMar DeRozan
The Chicago Bulls are learning how to play when defenses put all their focus on star forward DeMar DeRozan
Cleveland Cavaliers flip script on LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers in 114-100 win
LOS ANGELES -- It looked like another one of those showings against former franchise face LeBron James, who has owned his old team since bolting to Los Angeles in 2018 and sending Cleveland tumbling down into the NBA’s underbelly. Not this time. Not anymore. The Cavaliers overcame a groggy...
25 years ago 'The Reign Man' came to Cleveland: Shawn Kemp and the Cavs
On Sept. 25, 1997, the Cavaliers made what might have been the biggest roster acquisition in the franchise's history when all-star forward Shawn Kemp came to Cleveland as part of a three-team trade. Kemp was a 27-year-old five-time all-star with the Seattle SuperSonics, who was named second-team All-NBA three straight seasons from 1993-94 to 1995-96. He had finished in the top-10 in the league in rebounds for three consecutive seasons. ...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Dressed In Knicks Colors
The Jordan Two Trey continues to get dope new colorways. Hybrid sneakers haven’t always been super popular, however, Jumpman has succeeded with the Jordan Two Trey. This is a shoe that combines elements from numerous grey models, including the Air Jordan 7, Jordan 12, and even the Jordan 12.
Comments / 0