Asmongold gives Elon Musk a piece of advice to increase Twitter revenue amidst ‘paid verification’ controversy

Tesla’s Elon Musk faces trial, again—this time over his $56 billion paycheck that’s the ‘largest in human history’
Elon Musk faces trial over a 2018 pay package worth as much as $55.8 billion—too generous, according to plaintiff Richard Tornetta. The multitasking CEO faces yet another trial before the very Delaware judge who forced him to honor his contract with Twitter’s board to purchase the social media company. This time, however, it’s about something much more personal: his own pay.
More than 50 Tesla employees are helping Elon Musk handle matters at Twitter
The new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, has authorized 50 employees from his other companies, such as Tesla, SpaceX, and the Boring Company, to help him handle matters at the social media company, according to a report by CNBC. In addition to the employees, Musk has friends and advisors who...
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
Musk tells people upset about Twitter verification fee to ‘continue complaining’
Newly minted Twitter CEO Elon Musk is standing by his plan to have users pay a monthly subscription fee for a verification badge, telling upset users to “keep complaining.”. “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8,” Musk tweeted late Tuesday, adding a joke from “Monty...
Every Advertiser to Pull Out of Twitter Since Musk's Takeover—Full List
Since Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter last week, at least six major companies have stopped advertising on the platform over concerns about how the billionaire will affect content moderation policies on the app. During the rocky process of acquiring the platform, marked by U-turns, controversies, and lawsuits, Musk pledged to...
Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Retained Stake in Company After Elon Musk Acquisition, Filings Show
Dorsey's decision saved the Tesla mogul about $1 billion in his takeover of the social media platform. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is betting that Elon Musk can turn the social platform’s fortunes around. According to securities filings Monday evening, Dorsey opted to roll his ownership stake in the company...
How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it
Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Tesla is now the third most valuable car brand as Elon Musk falls from the US$200 billionaires list
Tesla has shot up to third place in the world's most valuable car company brand rankings for this year, thanks to a combination of a rapid market capitalization rise and the ever-growing name recognition value of Elon Musk's electric vehicle company. The Interbrand ranking puts Toyota at a first place, just as last year, with a 10% increase in brand value to nearly US$60 billion, while Mercedes-Benz is placed second with US$56 billion and a similar 10% increase from 2021.
Elon Musk tells advertisers 'Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape'
Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal. In a post on Twitter addressed to...
Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine
Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
As Musk Focuses on Twitter, His $56 Billion Tesla Pay Goes to Trial
WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - As Elon Musk is engulfed in his overhaul of Twitter, the entrepreneur is headed to trial to defend his record $56 billion Tesla Inc pay package against claims it unjustly enriches him without requiring his full-time presence at the carmaker. A Tesla shareholder is seeking to...
Elon Musk Could Be Fined Half a Million Dollars Every Day Over Twitter Cull
Twitter is being sued over the mass layoffs ordered by new owner Elon Musk, as employees are reportedly being fired with less notice than required by California law. On Friday, only a week after Musk has officially taken over the company, Twitter began what the new owner described as the layoff of thousands of employees, about half of Twitter's entire 7,500-person workforce.
Twitter’s Human Rights Lawyer Says Elon Musk Axed the Entire Human Rights Team
Twitter’s now-former human rights lawyer said that as part of the drastic job cuts order by Elon Musk, the company has shut down the entire Human Rights department and laid off the team. “Yesterday was my last day at Twitter: the entire Human Rights team has been cut from...
We wanted to ask Elon Musk about Twitter, Trump, and Tesla. But he seemed kinda busy, so we went with the next best thing: an AI version of him.
If you could ask Elon Musk anything, what would you ask?. Since his recent acquisition of Twitter, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has been more media-averse than ever. So I decided to try the next best thing: I sat down to interview an artificial-intelligence version of Musk. Chatbots aren't...
Elon Musk Declares Comedy “Legal” on Twitter, Immediately Suspends Accounts Who Make Fun of Him
After months of big promises and even bigger backtracking, Elon Musk finally owns Twitter. But, as many anticipated, after a week of finally being the biggest boy in the yard, Musk is now the ultimate physical embodiment of the “haha sowing, what the f*ck reaping” tweet. So far he has: started mass layoffs (over half the company) which has already prompted at least one class action lawsuit for violating the labor laws of several states (and possibly countries), proposed a new app function where people could pay to DM their favorite celebrities (gee I wonder how that could backfire), and claimed that advertisers were jumping ship to due pressure from “activists” and not ya know… the immediate garbage fire he created.
Elon Musk's Twitter laid off more than 90% of staff in India — now only about 12 employees remain, report says
Elon Musk's Twitter slashed 90% of employees in India over the weekend, sources told Bloomberg. Twitter had about 200 staff in the country but now only about 12 remain, per the report. About 70% of the layoffs in India were in the product and engineering team, it added. Twitter has...
Turkey's president says he wants to discuss Twitter's $8 blue tick fee with Elon Musk to see if he can avoid paying it, a report says
Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, may talk to Elon Musk about Twitter's verification fee, per ATV. Erdogan told ATV he could "carry out some diplomacy" with Musk, too. Musk has doubled down on verified users paying $8 a month for a blue tick and other features. The president of Turkey...
Facebook Oversight Board has advice for Elon Musk
Representatives of Facebook's independent Oversight Board have advice for Elon Musk as he decides the future of speech rules on Twitter: He should "start with the principle of not doing harm," they told Axios in an interview on stage at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday. Why it...
Elon Musk Begins Charging $7.99 Fee To Twitter Users
Elon Musk has made good on his promise to charge Twitter users a fee ... and he's now trying to lure other customers with a celebrity sales pitch. Musk -- who purchased the social media giant for $44 billion last month -- has officially launched Twitter Blue for $7.99 a month to users with verified accounts.
