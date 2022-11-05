Asmongold gives Elon Musk a piece of advice to increase Twitter revenue amidst ‘paid verification’ controversy

After months of big promises and even bigger backtracking, Elon Musk finally owns Twitter. But, as many anticipated, after a week of finally being the biggest boy in the yard, Musk is now the ultimate physical embodiment of the “haha sowing, what the f*ck reaping” tweet. So far he has: started mass layoffs (over half the company) which has already prompted at least one class action lawsuit for violating the labor laws of several states (and possibly countries), proposed a new app function where people could pay to DM their favorite celebrities (gee I wonder how that could backfire), and claimed that advertisers were jumping ship to due pressure from “activists” and not ya know… the immediate garbage fire he created.

3 DAYS AGO