WATCH: “It was never mean spirited,” Fans react as Aryna Sabalenka points out to ‘annoying’ fan at WTA Finals 2022

Caroline Garcia denies Sabalenka to cap comeback year with WTA Finals crown
Caroline Garcia has continued her remarkable resurgence by winning the WTA Finals, the biggest title of her career. The French player defeated Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 with a serving masterclass in the tournament final in Fort Worth. Garcia was ranked outside the top 70 in mid-June but has since...
wtatennis.com
'It's crazy': Swiatek reflects on her season after WTA Finals exit
FORT WORTH, Texas -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek's remarkable 2022 season is over. The top seed at the WTA Finals bowed out to Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1, taking just her ninth loss in an season that spanned over 11 months. "I'm not gonna lie to you,...
wtatennis.com
Point-counterpoint: Advantage Garcia or Sabalenka in the WTA Finals?
FORT WORTH, Texas -- In a tournament stuffed with surprises, Sunday’s semifinals produced two more. After round-robin play saw No.2 seed Ons Jabeur, No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.4 Coco Gauff all depart, No.7 Aryna Sabalenka stunned No.1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-1 in the semifinals, winning for the first time in the past five matches. That ended Swiatek’s run of 15 consecutive wins against Top 10 opponents.
tennisuptodate.com
"It’s definitely a lot of giant happiness" - Garcia sums up emotions after sealing WTA Finals glory
Caroline Garcia finished off her WTA Finals campaign by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the final to lift the trophy. The debutant proved better than everybody else playing very aggressive tennis and coming up with her best when she needed to. It was the perfect way to end a resurgence that nobody saw coming, but one that will see Garcia finish the year as number four in the world after being ranked number 74 in January.
wtatennis.com
'Losing sucks': How Pegula, Gauff hope to bounce back from WTA Finals exit
FORT WORTH, Texas -- For Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Daria Kasatkina, their 2022 campaigns were the best seasons of their careers. Just making it to the WTA Finals is a phenomenal achievement and reward for an outstanding season. But each of the four found it difficult to...
nodq.com
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
wtatennis.com
Flashback 50 Years: Chris Evert wins the first WTA Finals
The first WTA Finals, billed as the Virginia Slims Championships and held in a country club in Boca Raton, Florida, in October 1972 marked a watershed in more ways than one. The fledgling event offered a six-figure prize money purse, including an unprecedented paycheck of $25,000 for the champion, and an enticing 16-woman field that brought together Slims trailblazers and players who were aligned with the sport’s establishment, which controlled the majors and other traditional events on the calendar.
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek becomes only second player after Serena Williams to reach 11,000 points in WTA Rankings
Iga Swiatek has had an incredible 2022 year and this latest achievement just proves what kind of year she has had. We've had several different rankings systems over the years with the current one being adopted in 2009. The number of total points increased which allowed players to set some new records. Any time you have the words record and tennis in the same sentence, there is a high chance you'll also see Serena Williams in the same sentence.
tennisuptodate.com
"I'm an only child so I crave that connection" - Andreescu looking forward to team connection at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Bianca Andreescu is happy to be able to play at the Billie Jean King Cup because she enjoys team-based competition. Bianca Andreescu has not played in the Billie Jean King Cup since 2019 and which was the year when she won the US Open. The Canadian player had solid weeks leading up to the final week of the season and she hopes to take that good form further at the competition.
Post Register
Content former No 1 Ash Barty rules out tennis comeback
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former world No. 1 Ash Barty has emphatically ruled out ever making a comeback to tennis, or switching to another sport. Launching her autobiography at Melbourne Park — scene of her Australian Open triumph in January just two months before her shock retirement announcement — the 26-year-old said she had no desire to return to high-level sport, and was sure she never would.
tennisuptodate.com
Teams confirmed for World Tennis League including Swiatek, Bouchard, Zverev, Thiem, Djokovic, Kyrgios and Andreescu
The final lineup of the World Tennis League has been announced with players such as Kyrgios, Swiatek, Zverev and Thiem among those taking part. While the season is coming to a conclusion, the next one is not far away. As usual, it starts before the year concludes and for a very solid group of players, it will start in Dubai from December 19th till the 24th. The World Tennis League is a team event consisting of teams that have both ATP and WTA players fighting it out in round-robin groups.
tennismajors.com
With one breathtaking season, Iga Swiatek reshaped the future of women’s tennis. Now that it’s over, it’s time to rest
This spring, when Ashleigh Barty’s sudden retirement threw the sport into disarray, many tennis fans and pundits lamented the loss of a woman who was seen to be the next dominant force in a sport seemingly in perpetual shortage of such an entity. Not since the wave of Serena Williams’ greatness had crested and begun to recede several years ago, had there been a player in possession of such talent – and such moxie.
tennisuptodate.com
"Her aura is unique, both my siblings are" - Sakkari relishing time spent with sister Amanda during WTA Finals
Maria Sakkari spoke fondly about her relationships with her siblings as her younger sister Amanda is in Texas supporting her. Amanda is four years younger than Sakkari and she is a student in New York. This week, she replaced the Big Apple with Texas to watch her bigger sister play. Sakkari has looked really strong this week going 3-0 in the round-robin stage.
