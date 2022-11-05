ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Kentucky to host Winton Woods RB for official visit

Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods running back Trey Cornist (5-foot-11, 209) is scheduled to take an official visit to Kentucky this weekend. Cornist, a former Georgia Tech commitment, landed an offer from the Wildcats Nov. 1. He also recently added offers from Kansas State and Michigan State. Tight ends coach and...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Colin Goodfellow out for the season with serious injury

Kentucky starting punter Colin Goodfellow is out for the season with a serious injury, head coach Mark Stoops announced during his weekly press conference Monday. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Backup Wilson Berry was listed as the starter on UK's...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy