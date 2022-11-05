ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Family of Garrett Walker files lawsuit against Gray Lady Bar, The Goal Line

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of Garrett Walker filed a lawsuit on Nov. 7, 2022 against the Gray Lady Bar and The Goal Line in Tuscaloosa. Twenty-year-old Walker was last seen leaving the Gray Lady in downtown Tuscaloosa just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Security camera footage shows Garrett walking on the sidewalk on Greensboro Avenue, heading north toward the Black Warrior River, at approximately 1:07 a.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Native, Alabama State Student Receives Prestigious PR Scholarship

A native of Birmingham who is now an Alabama State University senior has been awarded one of the nation’s premier student communication’s recognitions. Briana Woodley is one of ten recipients of the University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Summit Scholarships.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD hosts surprise 50th anniversary party for longtime officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officer Butch Boackle is celebrating his 50th anniversary with the Birmingham Police Department. BPD hosted a surprise anniversary celebration for Boackle on Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. It clearly wasn't a surprise party Officer Boackle was expecting either. In fact, he had to be coaxed in to walking through the door of his 50th anniversary party.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Saturday Symposium at Stillman College to Discuss Problems that Lead to Incarceration

Restoration Prison Ministries, Inc. will host a community symposium Saturday to address issues in the Tuscaloosa community that lead to citizens becoming incarcerated. The theme for the symposium is "Tuscaloosa United 4-Life 'Working Better Together.'" According to a press release, the organization's mission is to "help the formerly incarcerated transition...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Former Alabama LB has one message for the Crimson Tide going forward

Alabama head coach Nick Saban wants the program to get better, but it starts with him. The seven-time national champion looks to improve all areas to finish the season strong, but one of his former players wants him to focus on one thing in particular. Tim Williams, a native of Baton Rouge, La., came to the University of Alabama in its 2013 recruiting class. He has been one of the most vocal players on Twitter about how the defense must return to what it once was.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win

The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Aliceville, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Northridge High School basketball team will have a game with Aliceville High School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00.
ALICEVILLE, AL
AL.com

Alabama sinks to lowest coaches poll ranking since 2015

Alabama fell out of the top 10 of the AFCA coaches poll for the first time in more than seven years, earning a No. 11 ranking in the latest poll released Sunday. The Tide’s 32-31 overtime loss Saturday to LSU, its second of the season, caused Alabama to fall five spots from its No. 6 ranking in the coaches poll last week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama cruises to season-open win over Alabama A&M

The Alabama women’s basketball team cruised to a season-opening win Monday night, 97-51 over Alabama A&M. In the first part of doubleheader in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama scored the game’s first 11 points and sprinted to a 29-8 lead after the opening quarter. Fans wanted the Crimson Tide to go for triple digits but instead dribbled out the clock to stick with 98.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

