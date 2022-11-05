Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Grade Report: Georgia's Offense out Duels Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs reclaimed their label as the best team in college football after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers 27-13. In a game that came down to which offense would perform better, Georgia took the win and came out of the gates swinging. In the first half, the Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points and quickly jumped out on the Volunteers to lead 24-6 at halftime. Due to a downpour of rain and them holding a solid lead, there wasn't much action in the second half, but Georgia's offense did what was needed to secure a win.
Henry County Daily Herald
Top Recruits Respond to Insane Environment and Win Over Tennessee
The University of Georgia is fresh off of arguably the biggest home win in school history over the formerly No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. For the first time ever, Sanford Stadium hosted the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked football teams in the AP Poll. So, with all of the college...
Henry County Daily Herald
University of Georgia sets date for Vince Dooley's public Celebration of Life Service
The University of Georgia Athletic Association will hold a Celebration of Life Service for former head football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley, it was announced Monday. The event is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. inside Stegeman Coliseum. 14 years later, the effects of the 2008 bailout...
Henry County Daily Herald
Five Henry County football teams prepping for playoffs
Five Henry County football teams open the Georgia High School Association state playoffs this week. Two of those five, Dutchtown and Stockbridge, won region championships and earned home games for the first round, as did Eagle’s Landing Christian as a No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, Ola and Hampton kick off the postseason with road games.
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge man to spend life plus 65 years in prison for murder
McDONOUGH– A Stockbridge man will spend life in prison plus 65 years after a jury convicted him of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. A Henry County jury returned a guilty verdict on Nov. 4 against James Blake McAllister, 41, after deliberating for about three hours. McAllister was convicted of one count of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as one count each of possession of an illegal firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and tampering with evidence.
Henry County Daily Herald
Incumbents come out ahead in Henry races for County Commission seats
Residents of Henry County sought to fill three open seats for the Board of Commissioners during the Nov. 8 midterm election. Republican incumbent Derrell Anglyn III won the county seat for District 3 against Democrat challenger Sarita Dyer. The face-off resulted with Anglyn collecting nearly 54% of ballots, leaving Dyer with nearly 45% of votes.
Henry County Daily Herald
$20,000 reward for information leading to arrest of man accused of killing 1, shooting Henry County Sheriff's Office officer
McDONOUGH — The search continues for a man suspected of shooting a Henry County Sheriff’s Office detention officer and killing another person Friday afternoon. Law enforcement is looking for Brentson Bernard Thomas, 32, who was last seen at the Hadden Place Apartment Complex in McDonough wearing gray sweatpants and a dark-colored hoodie.
