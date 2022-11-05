ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Police Seeking Missing 49-Year-Old Woman

Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a missing woman who may have gotten lost on her way home from Northport Thursday. In a Friday afternoon social media post, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department said 49-year-old Wanda Gordon was last seen in Northport at 2 p.m. Thursday and she planned to drive back to her home in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Woman Reports Fake Shooting After Negligent Discharge Injury

A woman who told police she had been shot by an unknown assailant was actually the victim of her own negligence, investigators told local media Wednesday afternoon. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police officers were called to a condo complex on 48th Street East around 10 a.m. Wednesday, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?

Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

SEC Nation Headed to The Grove

SEC Network's SEC Nation has announced its Week 11 destination. The crew will be headed to Oxford, Miss., for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday. The Rebels will be coming off a BYE week, while the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back from its 32-31 loss to LSU this past weekend.
OXFORD, MS
Tuscaloosa Thread

Saturday Symposium at Stillman College to Discuss Problems that Lead to Incarceration

Restoration Prison Ministries, Inc. will host a community symposium Saturday to address issues in the Tuscaloosa community that lead to citizens becoming incarcerated. The theme for the symposium is "Tuscaloosa United 4-Life 'Working Better Together.'" According to a press release, the organization's mission is to "help the formerly incarcerated transition...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Kidnapping Suspect Caught Sneaking Drug-Laced Cash Into Tuscaloosa County Jail

A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman in Tuscaloosa in 2020 was caught last week trying to sneak drug-laced money into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Brandon Parnell Long was arrested in May 2020 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at gunpoint and beat her before she escaped by jumping out of his vehicle and flagging down a passing stranger.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Holidays on the Plaza Returns to Downtown Tuscaloosa from Late November to Mid-January

Holidays on the Plaza, the City of Tuscaloosa's seasonal winter wonderland, will make its return to Government Plaza on November 21 and will run until January 16. According to a press release announcing its return, the event will feature outdoor ice skating, the Tinsel Trail of decorated Christmas trees, which benefits Tuscaloosa's One Place, private parties and other holiday festivities.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy