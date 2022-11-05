Read full article on original website
Lanes on Highway 69 North in Tuscaloosa Temporarily Close Due to Accident Tuesday
Two lanes on Highway 69 North in Tuscaloosa County are temporarily closed following a single-car accident involving a commercial vehicle Tuesday. Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama said the lanes near mile marker 158 will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is currently...
Home Destroyed, No Injuries Reported in Cottondale House Fire Sunday
A home off of Wedgewood Lane in Cottondale was completely destroyed Sunday evening following a fire. Brookwood Fire Department Chief James Reed told the Tuscaloosa Thread units with the department, along with the Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue, responded to a call at 4:42 p.m. Sunday on reports of a home that was engulfed in flames.
1 Killed in Head-On Collision with Sheriff’s Deputy on Highway 69 in Northport
One person was killed early Saturday morning in a head-on collision with a county sheriff's deputy on Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard in Northport, police have confirmed. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief at the Northport Police Department, said the wreck was first reported a few minutes after 2 a.m. Saturday. Northport...
Tuscaloosa Police Seeking Missing 49-Year-Old Woman
Police in Tuscaloosa are searching for a missing woman who may have gotten lost on her way home from Northport Thursday. In a Friday afternoon social media post, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department said 49-year-old Wanda Gordon was last seen in Northport at 2 p.m. Thursday and she planned to drive back to her home in Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa Woman Reports Fake Shooting After Negligent Discharge Injury
A woman who told police she had been shot by an unknown assailant was actually the victim of her own negligence, investigators told local media Wednesday afternoon. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police officers were called to a condo complex on 48th Street East around 10 a.m. Wednesday, where a woman was suffering from a gunshot wound.
Five Hospitality Greats Honored at 2nd Annual Tuscaloosa Tourism Bash Thursday
Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports highlighted and honored members of the community Thursday night and five standout members of the hospitality industry were given awards for their contribution to Tuscaloosa tourism. The Tuscaloosa Tourism Bash was first held last year, and returned Thursday to bring tourism industry members to pack out...
Police Respond to Shooting on I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa Monday Morning
Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa Monday morning. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, confirmed the shooting at 8:45 a.m. Monday. "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, told the Thread that the crime scene is on the westbound shoulder of I-20/59...
Grass Fire After Transformer Bursts Engulfs School Bus in Tuscaloosa County
At least one school bus was engulfed in flames after a fire in Tuscaloosa County near Englewood Elementary school Wednesday night. The blaze, first reported by Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's Traffic Reporter Cap Ray Allen, allegedly began as a grass fire that was sparked when a transformer blew in the area.
Alabama Fall: Record-Breaking Highs to a Much Colder Weekend
Welcome to Fall in Alabama where one day it’s bright, sunny, and very warm. Then the weather turns colder with a snap of a finger. One day you are sitting with a fan to keep cool and the next day wrapped up to keep warm. Could we break more...
Woman Shot After Bar Fight in Downtown Tuscaloosa’s Temerson Square
A woman was hurt early Wednesday morning after she was shot while leaving downtown Tuscaloosa's Temerson Square, according to police investigators. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said officers were called to the entertainment district on 4th Street on reports of a shooting early Wednesday morning.
Could Alabama Break Some More Temperature Records?
Not Too Long Ago We Had Record-Breaking Low Temperatures. Around the middle of October, we experienced some below-average temperatures. On October 18, 2022, Tuscaloosa’s 56-degree temperature broke the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
City of Tuscaloosa Once Again Accepting Christmas Toys for Parking Tickets
The city of Tuscaloosa will once again begin accepting donated Christmas toys as payment for overtime parking tickets next week. The initiative, which was started in 2020 as a way to encourage people to resolve outstanding tickets while benefitting a good cause, will kick off again next Monday and wrap up on December 5th.
Millport Man Killed in Tuscaloosa County Crash Near Coker Friday Afternoon
A 48-year-old Millport man died from injuries sustained in a Friday afternoon crash in rural Tuscaloosa County. According to a release from Senior Trooper Justin O'Neal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened at 3 p.m. Friday near mile marker 33 on U.S. 82, three miles west of Coker.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama NAACP Hosts “Get Out the Vote” Rally, March
The “Get Out the Vote” Rally and March is hosted by the Tuscaloosa Branch of the NAACP. It will be held on Saturday, November 5 at Snow Hinton Park, 1000 Hargrove Road East, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 35405. The rally will run from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. In addition...
SEC Nation Headed to The Grove
SEC Network's SEC Nation has announced its Week 11 destination. The crew will be headed to Oxford, Miss., for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday. The Rebels will be coming off a BYE week, while the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back from its 32-31 loss to LSU this past weekend.
Saturday Symposium at Stillman College to Discuss Problems that Lead to Incarceration
Restoration Prison Ministries, Inc. will host a community symposium Saturday to address issues in the Tuscaloosa community that lead to citizens becoming incarcerated. The theme for the symposium is "Tuscaloosa United 4-Life 'Working Better Together.'" According to a press release, the organization's mission is to "help the formerly incarcerated transition...
ALDOT: Covered Bridge Road Reopen Wednesday, All Repairs Complete
Traffic flow on I-20/59 westbound and Covered Bridge Road at Exit 86 is back to normal after the Alabama Department of Transportation completed the last of its repairs in the area Wednesday morning. Covered Bridge Road shut down last month along with two of the interstate's westbound lanes at Exit...
Kidnapping Suspect Caught Sneaking Drug-Laced Cash Into Tuscaloosa County Jail
A man accused of kidnapping and beating a woman in Tuscaloosa in 2020 was caught last week trying to sneak drug-laced money into the Tuscaloosa County Jail. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, Brandon Parnell Long was arrested in May 2020 after he allegedly kidnapped a woman with whom he had been in a relationship at gunpoint and beat her before she escaped by jumping out of his vehicle and flagging down a passing stranger.
Holidays on the Plaza Returns to Downtown Tuscaloosa from Late November to Mid-January
Holidays on the Plaza, the City of Tuscaloosa's seasonal winter wonderland, will make its return to Government Plaza on November 21 and will run until January 16. According to a press release announcing its return, the event will feature outdoor ice skating, the Tinsel Trail of decorated Christmas trees, which benefits Tuscaloosa's One Place, private parties and other holiday festivities.
Donald Trump Gives Tuscaloosa Businessman Scoop On 2024 Run Friday at Mar-a-Lago
Tuscaloosa businessman Stan Pate had an intimate meeting with former President Donald Trump this weekend. Mr. Pate was invited to have dinner with former-President Trump at his famed Mar-A-Lago estate on Friday evening. Several photos with Trump can be seen below from Pate's Facebook account. This morning, Mr. Pate was...
