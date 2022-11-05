Read full article on original website
Related
TV Fanatic
Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 2 Episode 4
On All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 4, Amara tried to find out everything about what was happening with her friend. Meanwhile, Simone struggled with being able to participate in Baby Shay's day of daycare only virtually. Elsewhere, Damon came to a decision about his birth parents. Who helped him...
TV Fanatic
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5 Review: Flesh & Blood
This episode accomplished a tricky balancing act. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 5 effectively tackles a complex subject while being more humorous than usual. The case of the week also brought Deeks back to the most challenging period of his life. A couple of factors led Deeks to that...
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 7 Spoilers: What's the Connection For Morales?
Sunday can't get here fast enough. If spoilers are any indication, East New York Season 1 Episode 7 will be as strong, if not even stronger, than the one before it!. This latest installment will feature two cold cases, most likely dropped because the old Deputy Inspector didn't give a damn about people living in East New York's poorest neighborhoods.
TV Fanatic
ABC Midseason Schedule: The Rookie on the Move, Milo Ventimiglia's The Company You Keep Premiere, & More!
ABC has announced its plans for midseason, and there's a big change on the horizon for The Rookie. The hit procedural is moving to Tuesdays at 8 p.m., beginning January 3. The move is huge because the series has spent the better part of its run on Sundays at 10 p.m.
TV Fanatic
All American Season 5 Episode 4 Review: Turn Down For What
You knew there would have to be some hiccups around Grace and D'Angelo's wedding. The ceremony went off on All American Season 5 Episode 4 but hardly without a hitch. While the kids were attempting to be adults and moving on in their lives, the adults ended up trying to be kids one more time. It didn't look good on them.
TV Fanatic
Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Like Angels Put in Hell by God
If there is one thing Lestat will have, it's the audacity. He's a walking contradiction, expecting loyalty and unconditional love from those he treats as lesser than and throwing a tantrum when anyone deigns to put him in his place. He's a brat, for lack of a better word, and he's been that way from the start.
TV Fanatic
The Resident Season 6 Episode 7 Review: The Chimera
Perhaps it's because the installment befittingly fell on election day, but the political fatigue is real. There were some great moments in The Resident Season 6 Episode 7, mainly as it focused on the medical components of the hour. And I couldn't be more pleased by Malcolm-Jamal Warner's directorial debut on the series!
TV Fanatic
The Watcher Renewed for Season 2; Monster to Continue as Anthology Series Following Dahmer Success
Netflix is staying in business with Ryan Murphy. The streaming service revealed Monday that after the success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the series would continue in the anthology format. Two new installments have been ordered and "will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society."
TV Fanatic
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 10 Review: They Existed
There was love, light, and a little bit of treachery rolled up in Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 10 as everyone came together to celebrate Prosper and Sandy's wedding. The celebration was everything it should have been, minus one small sugar cane fire. No one looked happier than Prosper, and...
TV Fanatic
Stranger Things Season 5 Premiere Title Revealed
Stranger Things has always been shrouded in secrecy, so forgive us for being surprised to learn the title of the final season premiere before production has even commenced. As part of Netflix's annual Stranger Things Day celebration, details trickled out about Stranger Things Season 5. The social media channels for...
TV Fanatic
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Stand By Ben
Hey, Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 8? I'm anthropomorphizing you today to let you know that I appreciate you. Finales, even midseason ones, are tricky to write. I appreciate your narrative bookending, starting the adventure with Ben filling Addison in about Janis only to have Ben's memory of why he leaped at the end.
TV Fanatic
The Acolyte: Disney+ Star Wars Series Casts Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, and More
Disney+ is moving forward with The Acolyte. The streaming service announced the entire cast for its upcoming Star Wars series on Monday. Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), and Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna) have joined the cast.
TV Fanatic
The Winchesters' Bianca Kajlich Talks Millie's Development and Carrying on the Supernatural Legacy
Bianca Kajlich plays Millie Winchester on the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters, which is currently in its first season on The CW. The Winchesters follows the epic love and origin story of Sam and Dean's parents, John Winchester and Mary Campbell, as they fight supernatural creatures and deal with their family issues.
TV Fanatic
The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Truth Or Consequences
Between Robert's ultimatum and Chris's confession, everyone's lives are changed forever. Robert showed his true colors on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 7 when he gave Arman an impossible choice that altered many lives. No one will ever be the same as now. There are even more secrets between...
TV Fanatic
A Million Little Things Officially Ending After Five Seasons at ABC
A Million Little Things is officially ending. After months of rumors, ABC confirmed Monday that its hit drama will be wrapping up with its fifth season. “I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for five seasons and leave them when the time was right,” series creator DJ Nash said via statement.
TV Fanatic
Mammals: Prime Video Drops Trailer for James Corden Drama
Prime Video has an exciting new series for fans of James Corden. The streaming service debuted the official trailer and new images for the upcoming darkly comedic drama series Mammals, starring Tony, Emmy, and BAFTA winner James Corden and Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins. All six episodes of Mammals will premiere...
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 6 Review: Court on the Street
Homeless people get a bad rap. They don't get taken seriously, they get forced out of their encampments, and people judge them all day long. Not on East New York Season 1 Episode 6. When a little boy disappeared from a homeless encampment, Regina didn't allow the case to get...
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22 Review: Faith
Thanks for that one, Mercer. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22 was the packed episode of this soon-to-conclude drama series, and that final line for Mercer set the tone for the last two episodes. If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Mercer has been an enigmatic character...
TV Fanatic
FBI Season 5 Episode 6 Review: Double Blind
Well, Nina's departure certainly could have been handled better. Instead, her behavior changed radically on FBI Season 5 Episode 6. With Maggie returning on FBI Season 5 Episode 7, it wasn't a surprise that Nina had to leave. After all, her tenure with the squad would always last just as long as Maggie's recovery from exposure to sarin gas.
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Spinoff Unveils Cast
With two main series episodes remaining, AMC is looking ahead to the broader Walking Dead universe. Deadline reports that Daryl Dixon's (Norman Reedus) spinoff has cast Clémence Poésy and Adam Nagaitis. Poésy will star as Isabelle, described as “a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces...
Comments / 0