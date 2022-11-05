ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Bowl projections following Week 10

In the 38-27 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night, South Carolina secured bowl eligibility with three games to go in its 2022 season. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) are now bowl eligible in back-to-back seasons in head coach Shane Beamer's first two seasons as the head man. Last season, South Carolina was selected to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl and defeated North Carolina 38-21.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Carolina RB target decommits from Kentucky

On Monday night, three-star running back Khalifa Keith announced he was no longer committed to Kentucky. Keith, who’s from Birmingham, Ala., posted the note on Twitter. The announcement was made a couple of weeks after an unofficial visit to South Carolina. “First and foremost, I want to thank God...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Brown, Jackson help push Gamecocks past Bulldogs

South Carolina used strong performances from one of their veterans and a freshman as head coach Lamont Paris recorded his first official win as the head man in Columbia in the 80-77 win over South Carolina State. Despite a late comeback attempt by the Bulldogs (0-1), the Gamecocks (1-0) relied...
ORANGEBURG, SC

