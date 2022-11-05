Read full article on original website
Cornwall moors SSSI plans 'will hit farmers' activities'
Plans to make a part of west Cornwall a protected wildlife area will prevent farmers from carrying out many normal activities, it has been claimed. Natural England has proposed making large parts of Penwith Moors a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). Farmers claim even simple work such as driving...
Digbeth roadworks: Firms fear survival in 'perfect storm'
Independent traders in Digbeth said ongoing roadworks had contributed to a "perfect storm" which they are struggling to survive. Roadworks have been in place for about 16 months as part of the delayed Eastside Metro tramline project. Ethan Webb, who has blamed the work for the closure of his cafe,...
Huddersfield: Rail upgrade work unearths 172-year-old siding
A railway siding dating back to the Victorian era has been unearthed by engineers upgrading a train route. The siding at Hillhouse in Huddersfield was used for harbouring off-duty trains and was built about 172 years ago. It included train sheds and railway turntables for services transporting cattle, coal and...
