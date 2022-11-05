Read full article on original website
North Port tries to rebound from Ian while preparing for Nicole
North Port City manager explains what the city is doing to prepare for Nicole, while still trying to recover from Ian.
Port Charlotte wins first district title since 2013 in emotional victory over Braden River
BRADENTON, Fla.- Displaced from their home field over at Port Charlotte High School due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian, the Pirates have had to play on the road since they returned to action back on Oct. 14. Despite not being able to play in front of their home crowd, Port Charlotte has gladly ...
10NEWS
Highlands County schools closed Wednesday, Thursday because of tropical storm
SEBRING, Fla. — Schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday in Highlands County because of anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The district says tropical storm force winds from the system could pose a danger, with the decision to close schools and cancel after-school activities being made "out of an abundance of caution."
Mysuncoast.com
North Port announces preps ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port was hit significantly hard by Hurricane Ian. Crews are still recovering from debris and homes were destroyed by flooding. The City will open a self-serve sandbag station today to help residents prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Rotonda and Englewood preparing for Nicole while recovering from Ian
So many areas in the Southwest Florida community are still, over a month later, devastated by Hurricane. In places like Englewood and Rotonda, debris and trash continue to lay piled up while tarps cover countless rooves. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Florida with conditions that could be worrisome.
WINKNEWS.com
Securing blue tarps on rooves ahead of Nicole
Many people in Southwest Florida have taps covering their rooves, and now there’s a major concern for them as sub-tropical storm Nicole pushes toward Florida. Those homes are very vulnerable right now, and more rain could mean more trouble. If you have a tarp on your roof, check it...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers city councilman says the city isn’t doing enough storm prep
There is a call for action as Fort Myers faces the possibility of strong wind and rain due to Subtropical Storm Nicole. Is the city ready for what Nicole may bring? It depends on who you ask. At least one member of the city council says the city isn’t doing enough.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Island restaurant owner feels financial impacts from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian crushed many of the grand Sanibel Island business dreams of Jeramie and Debra Campana. During the past few years, the husband-and-wife team opened four businesses on Sanibel, The Paper Fig Kitchen, 400 Rabbit, the Fig East and Tutti Pazzi, an Italian restaurant in what for many years prior used to be Matzaluna.
‘It’s so frustrating’: Englewood mobile home residents want downed poles from Ian removed
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — As Florida braces for another storm, a mobile home park in Englewood is still trying to secure homes from damage, including electric poles on homes from Hurricane Ian.
10NEWS
Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
disneytips.com
Magic Kingdom Performance Canceled After Florida High School Refuses to Cover Offensive Logo
From stereotypical moments in films such as Fantasia (1940), Peter Pan (1953), The Aristocats (1970), and more, Disney has profited from its fair share of racism. So much so that these films are preceded by a warning label urging audiences to learn from the “harmful impact” each stereotypical moment had. Some moments and films are censored entirely, such as the infamous Fantasia centaur, Sunflower, and the entirety of Song of the South (1946).
fox13news.com
St. Pete K9 helps capture 2 men accused of breaking into home on Hurricane Ian-damaged Sanibel Island
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. - Two men who were supposed to be helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts on Sanibel Island ended up in handcuffs after police say a K9 with the St. Petersburg Police Department caught them trying to break into a home. According to SPPD, the men were on...
Two Charlotte County pools reopen
County officials said Centennial Park and South County Regional Park's pools have reopened, though splash pads remain closed.
WINKNEWS.com
Nicole may cause flooding along the Peace River
The Peace River in Southwest Florida was flooded for weeks before Ian made landfall, is finally seeing the flood water go down. But, with Nicole inching closer to Florida, people near the river quickly need to get ready for more rain. WINK News spoke with Mandie Moore, who lives in...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee schools cancel games, after-school activities this week
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has canceled all extracurricular activities at schools starting Wednesday night, in anticipation of bad weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. School officials said because gusty winds and rain bands may arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon, all extracurricular activities are suspended...
faithit
Megan Warfield, a Pregnant Firefighter, Survives Crash and Rescues Others
“Wow… first off congratulations on the baby and secondly thank you for being a great person, I’m glad to know you’re in our community helping when people are in need.”. “A true hero, may God bless you and keep you safe. Congratulations on the birth of your...
10NEWS
Still no winner for Powerball jackpot; $1M ticket sold in Apollo Beach
FLORIDA, USA — While no one won the ultimate Powerball jackpot for over a billion dollars, one lucky person in the Tampa Bay area has a million-dollar ticket. The Florida Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased from a Publix in Apollo Beach located at 5052 N US Highway 41.
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County shows what happens with debris from Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Emergency Management shared this interesting video of what happens with debris collected from Ian. It’s fascinating to see what goes in to the removal of storm debris. Check it out!
WINKNEWS.com
WINK News ride along as Hurricane Ian debris cleanup continues in Lee County
WINK News was allowed to ride along as crews went out in Lee County to clean up the mess Hurricane Ian left behind. The site has already handled 3,000,000 cubic yards of debris. And it’s not just from Lee County, surrounding cities have contributed a fair amount to the pile.
fox35orlando.com
Powerball: $1 million ticket matching 5 numbers sold at Florida Publix grocery store
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A spokesperson for the Florida Lottery confirmed Monday morning that a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Publix in Hillsborough County. The quick pick ticket reportedly matched five of the numbers but didn't match the sixth number, which is the Powerball, in...
