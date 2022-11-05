ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

North Port announces preps ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port was hit significantly hard by Hurricane Ian. Crews are still recovering from debris and homes were destroyed by flooding. The City will open a self-serve sandbag station today to help residents prepare for potential impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Rotonda and Englewood preparing for Nicole while recovering from Ian

So many areas in the Southwest Florida community are still, over a month later, devastated by Hurricane. In places like Englewood and Rotonda, debris and trash continue to lay piled up while tarps cover countless rooves. Meanwhile, Subtropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Florida with conditions that could be worrisome.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Securing blue tarps on rooves ahead of Nicole

Many people in Southwest Florida have taps covering their rooves, and now there’s a major concern for them as sub-tropical storm Nicole pushes toward Florida. Those homes are very vulnerable right now, and more rain could mean more trouble. If you have a tarp on your roof, check it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel Island restaurant owner feels financial impacts from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian crushed many of the grand Sanibel Island business dreams of Jeramie and Debra Campana. During the past few years, the husband-and-wife team opened four businesses on Sanibel, The Paper Fig Kitchen, 400 Rabbit, the Fig East and Tutti Pazzi, an Italian restaurant in what for many years prior used to be Matzaluna.
SANIBEL, FL
10NEWS

Fort Myers resident mistakenly charged nearly $13K for electricity during Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was mistakenly charged nearly $13,000 for electricity by Florida Power and Light, according to a report by WINK-TV. The outlet reports that Suzette Shafer didn't have electricity for 20 days yet received a massive bill from FPL for her 1,000-square-foot condo. She told reporters that she received the bill a couple of weeks after FPL replaced a faulty meter.
FORT MYERS, FL
disneytips.com

Magic Kingdom Performance Canceled After Florida High School Refuses to Cover Offensive Logo

From stereotypical moments in films such as Fantasia (1940), Peter Pan (1953), The Aristocats (1970), and more, Disney has profited from its fair share of racism. So much so that these films are preceded by a warning label urging audiences to learn from the “harmful impact” each stereotypical moment had. Some moments and films are censored entirely, such as the infamous Fantasia centaur, Sunflower, and the entirety of Song of the South (1946).
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Nicole may cause flooding along the Peace River

The Peace River in Southwest Florida was flooded for weeks before Ian made landfall, is finally seeing the flood water go down. But, with Nicole inching closer to Florida, people near the river quickly need to get ready for more rain. WINK News spoke with Mandie Moore, who lives in...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee schools cancel games, after-school activities this week

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County School District has canceled all extracurricular activities at schools starting Wednesday night, in anticipation of bad weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. School officials said because gusty winds and rain bands may arrive as early as Wednesday afternoon, all extracurricular activities are suspended...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy