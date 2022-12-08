ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Everything Christina Applegate Has Said About Her Multiple Sclerosis Battle: Diagnosis, ‘Dead to Me’ Struggles and More

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rS3oK_0izu0n9800

Sharing her journey. Christina Applegate revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in August 2021 and has been candid about how the disease affects her life ever since.

Celebrity Health Scares

Read article

“Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS,” the Married … With Children alum wrote via Twitter at the time. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going . Unless some a—hole blocks it.”

She continued: “As one of my friends that has MS said, ‘We wake up and take the indicated action’. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

The California native’s Sweetest Thing costar Selma Blair, who also has the demyelinating disease , was quick to voice her support. “Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love,” the Cruel Intentions actress wrote via Twitter.

According to the National MS Society , the disease affects the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves. Symptoms may include numbness, tingling, pain, fatigue, memory problems, mood changes, blindness and paralysis. Applegate — who welcomed daughter Sadie in 2011 with her husband, Martyn LeNoble — told The New York Times that in retrospect, there were warning signs of the illness.

Christina Applegate and Ex Johnathon Schaech’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

“I wish I had paid attention,” she said during a November 2022 conversation with the outlet. “But who was I to know?”

After the Anchorman actress received the life-altering diagnosis, production for season 3 of her Netflix series Dead to Me was halted for five months.

“There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better ,’” the Samantha Who? alum told the NYT . “And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So, I needed that time.”

Applegate added that finishing the show was the hardest thing she’s ever done , but she felt that it needed to happen.

All the Netflix Shows That Only Lasted 1 Season

Read article

“I had an obligation to [the series creator] Liz [Feldman] and to Linda [Cardellini] , to our story. The powers that be were like, ‘Let’s just stop. We don’t need to finish it. Let’s put a few episodes together. I said, ‘No. We’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it on my terms ,'" she said.

Scroll through to see everything Applegate has said about her battle with MS:

Comments / 8

guess your mommas weight
11-05

started watching you on married with children/ don't tell mom baby sisters dead one of my favorite actresses and also crushes my mom also has ms I feel for you thanks for great movies and TV shows I grew up on helped life be a little easier 😊

Reply
5
Related
People

Alicia Witt Wanted to Keep Her Hair amid Cancer Battle 'So It Could Be My Choice' to Share Diagnosis

The actress ended up losing some of her hair during chemotherapy, and now she's celebrating its regrowth Alicia Witt is feeling good about her hair growth following her chemotherapy treatments for cancer. On Friday, the 47-year-old actress shared two selfies on Instagram proudly showing off how much her hair has grown back. The star admitted that she was originally hoping not to lose her hair amid her battle with cancer because she wanted to share her diagnosis on her own terms.  "I don't mean for this to be a vanity post! but -...
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Céline Dion Reveals Diagnosis with Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff-Person Syndrome

In an emotional Instagram video shared on Thursday, Céline Dion opened up about her health, which she says will force her to cancel and postpone a series of upcoming concert dates Céline Dion revealed Thursday morning that she's been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms. In a tearful video posted to her Instagram account in both English and French, the Canadian singer said her condition would force her to postpone and cancel a series of upcoming concert dates. "I've been...
Tyla

Adele Roberts says she's had rectum removed in life-changing cancer operation

Adele Roberts has revealed she's had her rectum removed in a life-changing operation following her cancer diagnosis. The Radio 1 Dj, 43, announced her bowel cancer diagnosis back in 2021. She subsequently underwent treatment and had a stoma bag fitted to remove waste from her body, before sharing in June 2022 that she was cancer free.
GoldDerby

Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Aabha Gopan

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Distractify

'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
OK! Magazine

Bruce Willis' Family Praying 'For A Holiday Miracle' Following Aphasia Diagnosis

Months after storied actor Bruce Willis’ family revealed the star was suffering health woes, it seems the star’s brood is hoping for a miracle as they continue to grow even closer — particularly with his former wife and lifelong friend, actress Demi Moore. "Demi has been in constant contact with Bruce and Emma," an insider close with the famous brood recently told Radar Online, referencing Willis’ current spouse, model Emma Heming.Considering their close relationship, the Ghost icon is purportedly “taking every opportunity she can to spend time with him” amid the actor’s struggles with the progressive condition, which can impact...
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones Has a Refreshing Take on Why She Doesn't Want Her Marriage to Michael Douglas to Be 'Relationship Goals'

Catherine Zeta-Jones loves being married to Michael Douglas, but she doesn’t want the pressure of their marriage to become a “relationship goals” hashtag. The 53-year-old actress is here to remind everyone that they have issues just like any other couple  — life is not always sunshine and roses.  “I think it’s more about not thinking, for one, that we are on a pedestal in which people go, ‘Oh, that’s perfect,’ because nothing is perfect — ever, ever, ever, ever,” she explained in a new interview with InStyle. What works for their 22-year marriage, which includes daughter Carys, 19, and son Dylan, 22,...
SheKnows

Eva Mendes May Have Just Confirmed She & Longtime Partner Ryan Gosling Are Married

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling may be one of the most low-profile celebrity couples in Hollywood, but don’t be fooled by their lack of public presence — they’ve not only been going strong for 11 years, but they might be married too! Mendes seemingly confirmed the two tied the knot while making an appearance on Australia’s Today show, per Elle. “Everyone is so welcoming here and my husband Ryan is here and we are having the best time,” she told hosts Karl Stefanovic and Allison Langdon. Mendes and Gosling are currently in Australia with their daughters Esmerelda, 8, and Amada, 6, as Gosling shoots his movie, The...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

262K+
Followers
25K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy