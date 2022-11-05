Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Supply Chain Issues Change Jamestown School AIA Plans
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown Public School District continues to deal with supply chain issues. AIA agreements with Consolidated Construction needed to be extended according to Superintendent Dr. Rob Lech. Dr. Lech says Consolidated Construction and general contractors have adjusted to have temporary fixes in place. As far...
Times-Online
VCPS Superintendent Johnson shares Winter Weather Plan information
This email ALWAYS comes way too early! The local meteorologists are forecasting that there is a chance for some SNOW and wintery conditions in our region on Thursday and Friday. Therefore, we feel it is finally time to hit send and share the Valley City Public Schools 2022-2023 Winter Weather Plan. Please visit www.hiliners.org to review the "Winter Weather Plan."
Times-Online
Hi-Liners season ends in five-set thriller
Valley City headed to West Fargo to take on Horace in the playin round of the East Region Tournament. The winner gets to move on to the East Region First Round, the loser season is over. In the end, Horace won the match 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-13). In...
Times-Online
Voting Day - Nov. 8th
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the BARNES COUNTY COURTHOUSE, a General Election for ALL PRECINCTS in the County of Barnes, State of North Dakota, will be conducted at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m. of that day. No other polling locations will be open on Election Day.
valleynewslive.com
Wish granted for dying veteran in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Allen Baumstarck, a dying Navy veteran in Fargo, had his final wish granted. That wish was to feel the rush of the wind on his face while riding a motorcycle one last time. “It’s such an honor, I don’t know if I can find...
Times-Online
The unofficial votes are in!
It looks like the incumbents have it for Barnes County, with 15 of 18 precincts in District 24 reporting some narrow victories for Rep. Cole Christensen and a commanding win for Dwight Kiefert, who look to keep their seats in the House of Representatives. Madeline Luke was a close third, nipping at Christiansen's heels with over 1700 votes to his nearly 1900. Kiefert clenched it with 2,202 votes. Kaitlyn Huss, despite dropping out of the race last month, got 511 votes in Barnes County.
valleynewslive.com
‘She’s the strongest kid I know’: Fargo South High freshman battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo South High School freshman is battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but while the family focuses on upcoming treatments, friends and family have been raising support here in Fargo. Recently, Clara Motschenbacher, the 14-year-old battling cancer, found out she was in remission. “Not a...
kvrr.com
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
KNOX News Radio
Strong winds blow through the RRV
Our balmy above normal temps as of late are taking a backseat to a taste of winter this week. Both the 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center are calling for below normal temps for much of the country. On Sunday strong gusty...
newsdakota.com
Federal Suit Filed in June Cyclist Death Near Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – The parents of a man who was hit and killed while bicycling near Jamestown this summer have filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against the driver of the pick-up that struck their son. In the complaint filed Monday in District Court, Jeffrey and...
DETOUR: Amtrak prepares for winter weather in North Dakota
They will be skipping stops in Grand Forks, Devils Lake, and Rugby on Friday and Saturday.
valleynewslive.com
High winds cause damage in metro, Red River Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - People are busy cleaning up across the valley after high winds hit the region. Authorities are confirming a building under construction in south Fargo blew over and is left in a pile of lumber in the 6000 block of 35th St. S. Viewers also...
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Lamoure County crash
UPDATE: 11/7/2022, 11:35 A.M. — The names of all individuals involved in the accident have been released by the NDHP. The uninjured driver of the Western Star is Paul Bowen, a 46-year-old man from Glendive, MT. The driver of the Ford, who is currently in the hospital with serious injuries, has been identified as John […]
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Woman killed in crash with a semi near Edgeley
LAMOURE COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A LaMoure County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Edgeley. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday on Highway 281. A trailer being pulled by a pickup truck flipped and detached due to high wind....
valleynewslive.com
FPD: Missing 20-year-old found safe
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD confirmed that Charley Nelson was found safe. Fargo Police confirmed they are looking for a 20-year-old woman. Her name is Charley Nelson. Her family says she was last seen at Dakota Manor Apartments on 42nd St. S. in Fargo earlier this week.
valleynewslive.com
Family of man found murdered near Red River shares their story
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The family of the man found stabbed to death near the Red River earlier this week is sharing their story, as a reminder as to why it’s so important to never give up on loved ones. Phillip Bergquist’s father, Paul, and brother, John,...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Fargo Police say they have safely located Marto. ORIGINAL STORY: The Fargo Police Department is asking the public for their help in finding 75-year-old male Ronald Marto. He was last seen near his home in the 800 block of Kennedy Court North on...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo police report case of mailbox theft; offer warning and reminder to homeowners
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is reporting a case of mail theft. It happened last Wednesday at a home in the 1500 block of 22nd Ave. S. Officers responded to a report of someone stealing a check out of a mailbox. Police say they were unable to collect any video evidence, but say the case has been passed along to the U.S. Postal Service. Any theft of mail from a home mailbox is considered a federal offense. Police say if you have concerns mailing valuables from your home mailbox, to take those items directly to the post office. If receiving valuable packages, police suggest having the packages delivered to a workplace or secure drop box.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested following burglary report at Moorhead liquor store
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man is now in custody, suspected of burglarizing 99 Bottles liquor store on Main Ave. According to Moorhead PD, officers stopped a man for a headlight out on his bike in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Police say they...
kvrr.com
Shooter In Taxi Driver Killing in Moorhead Sentenced to Prison
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The man who admitted killing a taxi driver in Moorhead is sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison. 19-year-old Willie Sparkman Jr. pleaded guilty in September in Clay County District Court to the second-degree murder of 24 year old Abdullahi Mohamed Abdullahi. Court documents show...
