ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Name-a-plow contest returns to North Dakota as Winter approaches

(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation second annual Name a Plow Contest is on!. Officials say people are invited to submit name ideas for a snowplow in their home district. To qualify, submitted names must be appropriate and are restricted to a maximum of 14 characters. If...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Give the gift of food and flowers this week in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — This time of year, the demand for food and charity is at an all-time high, especially in North Dakota.So, to help stock our local food pantry shelves, florists in our region are hosting “Caring Rose Week.” Roberts Floral in Bismarck, from November 7-12, will be collecting cans of food for our […]
BISMARCK, ND
930 AM KMPT

Harold, Beloved Montana Bull Elk Brutally Poached, Left to Waste

As is usually the case with poaching incidents that we report about in Montana, this one is sad, vicious and senseless. While the National Bison Range on the Flathead Indian Reservation is best-known (obviously) for its opportunities to get visitors in close, reasonable proximity to those breathtaking beasts, some other inhabitants of the range have taken on iconic personalities, too.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota Wednesday night through Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (11/8 at 10:30 p.m.): Your First Warn weather team’s snowfall forecast. Check back for updates!. ORIGINAL STORY (Updated Tuesday Night): The first high-impact winter storm of the season will move through the region later this week. The main hazards include heavy snow and strong winds, which will lead to travel disruptions. Blizzard conditions are likely somewhere in the region, especially for areas farther south, depending on the exact track of the storm.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Times-Online

Now is the time to estimate winter hay needs

Harvested forages are a critical component of winter feeding programs for many of North Dakota’s cattle herds. “Conducting a hay inventory now will give producers a good idea of possible deficiencies and allow time to develop the best options for the upcoming feeding season,” says Janna Block, North Dakota State University Extension livestock systems specialist based at the Hettinger Research Extension Center.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s First Winter Storm Possible This Week

For the first time this season, the National Weather Service in Bismarck is using the word "storm" in their long-range forecast for North Dakota this week. The brunt of this storm is expected to affect southern North Dakota starting Wednesday evening. Heavy snow is possible across southern North Dakota including Bismarck Mandan lasting into early Thursday evening.
BISMARCK, ND
newsdakota.com

Hess Donates Toy Trucks to North Dakota Elementary Schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hess Corporation has announced that it will donate Hess Toy Trucks and STEM education kits to every elementary school in North Dakota for the fifth straight year. Aligning with the state’s Strategic Vision for education, Hess has again partnered with the North Dakota Department of...
MINOT, ND
Wake Up Wyoming

Welcome To The Cold Wyoming – Updated Forecast

Winter comes slowly creep crawling in. As if it hopes to be quiet enough to not creek the floor boards. SHHHH!. Winter is thinking 'Maybe if I'm slow enough they won't notice.'. But we have been noticing, and this week brings a major drop in temperature. Tuesday brings wind. But,...
WYOMING STATE
KFYR-TV

A look at the potential impact: North Dakota prepares to vote on recreational marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana Tuesday in an initiative called Measure 2. This comes after North Dakota legalized medical marijuana in 2016, failed to legalize recreational marijuana in 2018, and decriminalized marijuana in 2019. Measure 2 is based on legislation that passed the North Dakota House but failed in the state Senate last year. The campaign manager for the Marijuana Policy Project, Jared Moffat, says he expects the 2022 vote to be close.
ARKANSAS STATE
Bring Me The News

Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season

Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Syphilis cases on the rise

(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota syphilis cases are on the rise. The state Department of Health and Human Services says around 100 cases have been reported, up ten-percent from 2021. The first sign of syphilis is a small sore, called a chancre. The sore appears at the spot where the...
CASS COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy