2022 election live updates: John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz, dealing huge blow to the GOP's Senate hopes
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
US midterm elections 2022: ‘Red wave’ fails to materialise as Fetterman clinches crucial Senate seat for Democrats – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency
NBC News
Arizona Governor Election Results 2022
It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
NBC News
NBC News poll: Voters most blame social media, cable news and Trump for political violence
Social media, cable news media and former President Donald Trump bear “a lot” of responsibility for the rise in political violence, a majority of registered voters say in the latest national NBC News poll. Nearly all voters surveyed in the poll — 93% — say social media deserves...
Inside a Nevada polling site where voters show ‘extraordinary levels of turnout’
NBC News Correspondent Jacob Soboroff takes viewers around a polling site in Las Vegas where many voters are turning out. Meanwhile, election officials urge voters to stay patient after polls close as it could take days to get the full results. Nov. 8, 2022.
NBC News
Full panel: Biden and Harris ‘don’t consume a room’ and ‘could turn off’ voters
Claire McCaskill, Pat McCrory, Amy Walter and Kristen Welker join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the central campaign issues, voter attitudes and former President Donald Trump’s potential 2024 announcement with two days until Election Day.Nov. 6, 2022.
Takeaways from Election Day in Arizona; Russia moves Brittney Griner to penal colony; How TV covered the midterm elections
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. The likely outcome of statewide races hinges on what happens in Maricopa County. Jailed Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday. ...
Beards, binaries and the dangerous hypocrisy of Republican gender essentialism
A couple weeks ago, I shaved my face for the first time in several years. It was only the second time I’d used a blade to scrape away my beard in the last two decades. And, because I had not done it in so long, the act felt exceedingly strange and … unnatural. I’d had that realization as a young hippy, as well. But now, as many on the political right turn the gender binary and our physical expressions of it into a political platform, face-shaving hits differently.
Meta announces layoffs of 11,000, about 13% of their workforce
(MENLO PARK, Ca.) — CBS News reports that Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms is laying off some 11,000 workers, representing about 13% of their workforce. Alongside Facebook, Meta owns Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. The layoffs are coming in parallel with those taking place at Twitter, where new CEO Elon Musk has announced layoffs of about 50% of the 7,500-person workforce.
Key takeaways: Democrats avoid Biden backlash and hold their own in 2022 races
ATLANTA — An election that Republicans hyped as a red wave is turning out to be anything but, with Democrats over-performing the expectations of many in House and Senate races. The results are not final and control of both the House and Senate remain up for grabs, despite Democrats...
'The honor of a lifetime': Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first woman governor of Arkansas
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary, spoke to supporters after being projected to win the race for governor in Arkansas, where she discussed making history as the first female elected to the position in the state. She will be the second Huckabee to hold the position after her father Mike Huckabee.Nov. 9, 2022.
J.D. Vance wins Ohio Senate race, defeating Democrat Tim Ryan, NBC News projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — J.D. Vance, the “Hillbilly Elegy” author who was a searing Donald Trump critic before he converted into one of his most loyal allies, has defeated Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan in Ohio’s Senate race, NBC News projects. Vance will succeed fellow Republican Rob Portman,...
Gov. Candidate Josh Shapiro: ‘I have confidence’ in Pennsylvania election officials
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) talks to Dasha Burns about the governor’s race and his opponent, Republican Doug Mastriano.Nov. 5, 2022.
Insider Q&A: Kind Founder Lubetzky on entrepreneurship
To entrepreneur Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of Kind snacks, kindness means more than just being nice. “If somebody is nice, they’re not going to bully. But if they’re kind, they’re going to stand up to the bully,” he said. “Kindness requires the strength of action.” It’s a lesson Lubetzky learned from his father, a Latvian Jew who survived the Holocaust. Lubetzky’s father was deeply touched by small acts of kindness, like the German soldier who snuck him a potato or the care shown by the Japanese-American soldiers who liberated him. Lubetzky, who was born in Mexico and is fluent in Spanish, French, Hebrew and English, also has a passion for bridging cultures. One of his first ventures, PeaceWorks, sold products made jointly by Israelis and Palestinians; this year, he helped fund scholarships for Ukrainian students to study in the U.S.
As Democrats press 'threat to democracy' in campaign's final days, few GOP candidates still want to talk about 2020
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Matthew DePerno, the Republican nominee for attorney general in Michigan, checked off every issue he says his campaign is focused on in the closing weeks of a key midterm race: Crime, sex trafficking, fentanyl, education, the economy, business regulations and gas prices. One issue he...
'Republicans haven’t resolved their Trump problem,' Chuck Todd says
Abortion and the economy were top issues for voters, but there’s one reason why independents didn't vote for the GOP in bigger numbers, says Chuck Todd. Nov. 9, 2022.
J.D. Vance promises to 'make the lives of the people of Ohio better'
Republican J.D. Vance celebrated his victory in the Ohio Senate race with his family and supporters and thanked his opponent, Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan, for his call to concede the race.Nov. 9, 2022.
The not-so-hidden message in campaign mailers sent out in support of DeSantis
Follow @NBCNewsTHINK starting at 8 p.m. EST on Nov. 8 as we highlight what our contributors are THINKing as election results roll in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis apparently does not like gender studies. This is not me being hyperbolic. Recent mailers sent out by the Republican Party of Florida in support of him reportedly claimed that the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan will force “hard working Floridians to pay back student loans for degrees like Gender Studies and French Poetry.”
Where Pennsylvania's Senate race stands heading into midterms
The key Senate race in the battleground state of Pennsylvania is in a dead heat as both parties spent the weekend sending in former President Obama and former President Trump in hopes of turning out voters. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has the latest. Nov. 8, 2022.
