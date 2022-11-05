ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

NBC News

Arizona Governor Election Results 2022

It's a tight contest between Republican Kari Lake, who aligned herself with former President Donald Trump and his false claims of election fraud, and Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, Arizona's current secretary of state who vocally defended the 2020 results in the state after Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Beards, binaries and the dangerous hypocrisy of Republican gender essentialism

A couple weeks ago, I shaved my face for the first time in several years. It was only the second time I’d used a blade to scrape away my beard in the last two decades. And, because I had not done it in so long, the act felt exceedingly strange and … unnatural. I’d had that realization as a young hippy, as well. But now, as many on the political right turn the gender binary and our physical expressions of it into a political platform, face-shaving hits differently.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Meta announces layoffs of 11,000, about 13% of their workforce

(MENLO PARK, Ca.) — CBS News reports that Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms is laying off some 11,000 workers, representing about 13% of their workforce. Alongside Facebook, Meta owns Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. The layoffs are coming in parallel with those taking place at Twitter, where new CEO Elon Musk has announced layoffs of about 50% of the 7,500-person workforce.
The Associated Press

Insider Q&A: Kind Founder Lubetzky on entrepreneurship

To entrepreneur Daniel Lubetzky, the founder of Kind snacks, kindness means more than just being nice. “If somebody is nice, they’re not going to bully. But if they’re kind, they’re going to stand up to the bully,” he said. “Kindness requires the strength of action.” It’s a lesson Lubetzky learned from his father, a Latvian Jew who survived the Holocaust. Lubetzky’s father was deeply touched by small acts of kindness, like the German soldier who snuck him a potato or the care shown by the Japanese-American soldiers who liberated him. Lubetzky, who was born in Mexico and is fluent in Spanish, French, Hebrew and English, also has a passion for bridging cultures. One of his first ventures, PeaceWorks, sold products made jointly by Israelis and Palestinians; this year, he helped fund scholarships for Ukrainian students to study in the U.S.
NBC News

The not-so-hidden message in campaign mailers sent out in support of DeSantis

Follow @NBCNewsTHINK starting at 8 p.m. EST on Nov. 8 as we highlight what our contributors are THINKing as election results roll in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis apparently does not like gender studies. This is not me being hyperbolic. Recent mailers sent out by the Republican Party of Florida in support of him reportedly claimed that the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan will force “hard working Floridians to pay back student loans for degrees like Gender Studies and French Poetry.”
FLORIDA STATE

