Watch The Mesmerizing Trailer For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show

By davontah
 4 days ago

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 pres / Getty

It looks like Rihanna season is in full effect!

A week after her highly anticipated return to the airwaves with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack, the global icon is making sure her name stays in our brains.

This week (November 4), the official trailed for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video was released. Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning November 9, and the latest Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty .

You can watch the trailer below.

A seductive fashion fever dream, this year’s show blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style, and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature. The trailblazing event features performances by global musical artists Anitta, Burna Boy , Don Toliver, and Maxwell, and special appearances from Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris , Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin , Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph , Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson , Taylour Paige, Winston Duke , Zach Miko, and many more, all wearing the newest Savage X Fenty looks— which will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion Store and at Savage X Fenty on November 9.

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 pres / Getty

Source: Dennis Leupold / Courtesy Prime Video

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 pres / Getty

Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 pres / Getty

Hop in the comments and let us know how you think the trailer’s looking.

The post Watch The Mesmerizing Trailer For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show appeared first on 92 Q .

Bmore's 92Q is the new home of The AM Clique!

 https://92q.com/

