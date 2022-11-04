ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hotties Are Giving Drake Fits For Alleged Shady Megan Thee Stallion Subliminal Diss

By Easy Money Typer
 5 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It’s getting sticky for Drake after fans feel he took a shot at Megan Thee Stallion on a new song.

The hotties are dragging Drake by his braids after the rapper, who claims “he studies rap battles for a living,” spit some shady bars that many feels were a subliminal jab at Megan Thee Stallion.

Drake and 21 Savage’s joint effort Her Loss has finally arrived after a slight delay due to Noah “40” Shebib catching rona. While Twitter is already debating if the album is a “classic,” one song is the subject of harsh criticism.

On the song “Circo Loco,” many believe Drake took a shot at Megan Thee Stallion and made light of the incident where she was shot allegedly by Tory Lanez, who, like Drake, also happens to be Candian.

“This b***h lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling,” Drake spit on the song.

Megan Thee Stallion Was Not Here For Drake & His Playful Raps

Of course, Megan Thee Stallion, who is currently chilling , responded to the alleged “diss” in a series of tweets.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy,” the Houston rapper tweeted.

“Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her,” she continued. “And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE,” she continued.

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t have to say much anyway. The Hotties and others are also dragging Drake for shady raps. Peep those reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

The post The Hotties Are Giving Drake Fits For Alleged Shady Megan Thee Stallion Subliminal Diss appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .



