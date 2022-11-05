ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Online

VCPS Superintendent Johnson shares Winter Weather Plan information

This email ALWAYS comes way too early! The local meteorologists are forecasting that there is a chance for some SNOW and wintery conditions in our region on Thursday and Friday. Therefore, we feel it is finally time to hit send and share the Valley City Public Schools 2022-2023 Winter Weather Plan. Please visit www.hiliners.org to review the "Winter Weather Plan."
VALLEY CITY, ND
Times-Online

Hi-Liners season ends in five-set thriller

Valley City headed to West Fargo to take on Horace in the playin round of the East Region Tournament. The winner gets to move on to the East Region First Round, the loser season is over. In the end, Horace won the match 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-13). In...
WEST FARGO, ND
Times-Online

Your Vote Matters Graphic

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the BARNES COUNTY COURTHOUSE, a …
Times-Online

Voting Day - Nov. 8th

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the BARNES COUNTY COURTHOUSE, a General Election for ALL PRECINCTS in the County of Barnes, State of North Dakota, will be conducted at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m. of that day. No other polling locations will be open on Election Day.
BARNES COUNTY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy