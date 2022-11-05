Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Online
VCPS Superintendent Johnson shares Winter Weather Plan information
This email ALWAYS comes way too early! The local meteorologists are forecasting that there is a chance for some SNOW and wintery conditions in our region on Thursday and Friday. Therefore, we feel it is finally time to hit send and share the Valley City Public Schools 2022-2023 Winter Weather Plan. Please visit www.hiliners.org to review the "Winter Weather Plan."
Times-Online
Hi-Liners season ends in five-set thriller
Valley City headed to West Fargo to take on Horace in the playin round of the East Region Tournament. The winner gets to move on to the East Region First Round, the loser season is over. In the end, Horace won the match 3-2 (25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 15-13). In...
Times-Online
Your Vote Matters Graphic
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the BARNES COUNTY COURTHOUSE, a …
Times-Online
Voting Day - Nov. 8th
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at the BARNES COUNTY COURTHOUSE, a General Election for ALL PRECINCTS in the County of Barnes, State of North Dakota, will be conducted at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m. of that day. No other polling locations will be open on Election Day.
Comments / 0