This email ALWAYS comes way too early! The local meteorologists are forecasting that there is a chance for some SNOW and wintery conditions in our region on Thursday and Friday. Therefore, we feel it is finally time to hit send and share the Valley City Public Schools 2022-2023 Winter Weather Plan. Please visit www.hiliners.org to review the "Winter Weather Plan."

VALLEY CITY, ND ・ 23 HOURS AGO