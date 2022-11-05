ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why is Kyle Richards not on Buying Beverly Hills besides a quick FaceTime?

Mauricio Umansky and his daughters, Farrah and Alexia, are cast members of a brand new Netflix show in 2022. In a very Selling Sunset-esq series, fans are given a glimpse into life as a realtor at global real estate firm The Agency. While some of the Umanksy family members are on the show, fans want to know why Kyle Richards is not on Buying Beverly Hills.
Meet Eduardo Umansky, Mauricio's father who co-founded The Agency

Eduardo Umansky is the man who co-founded The Agency, which is currently featured on Netflix’s real estate show Buying Beverly Hills. His son Mauricio, married to RHOBH’s Kyle Richards, is his righthand man in business. Father-son duo Eduardo and Mauricio decided to launch into the world of real...
Meet model Shayna Taylor from Netflix's Buying Beverly Hills

Netflix‘s brand new show Buying Beverly Hills features model Shayna Taylor in its first episode. The reality show debuted on the streaming platform on Friday, November 4. It has already got people talking about it within just three days of being on Netflix. For the unversed, Buying Beverly Hills...
Lindsey Vonn Subtly Sparkles in Striped Blazer & Gucci Heels at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Lindsey Vonn arrived in chic style on the red carpet on Saturday for LACMA’s Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Vonn arrived to the soirée in a shimmering double-breasted suit that was perfectly nipped at the waist. The stunning ensemble featured a striped design in green, yellow and black. Vonn’s entire look was pulled together with minimal jewelry, a nude lip, a smokey eye look, and Vonn’s long locks styled down and wavy. She was also carrying a shining gold clutch. As for footwear, the Olympian slipped on a pair of Gucci peep-toe heels. The shoes featured...
'Who’s the Boss?’ stars Alyssa Milano, Danny Pintauro, Tony Danza reunite

Alyssa Milano posted a photo on Instagram on Nov. 3 featuring her with “Who’s the Boss?” co-stars Tony Danza and Danny Pintauro. “Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” she captioned the photos, possibly alluding to the upcoming sequel series. “Also, if you’re in LA and you like to smile — go see Tony at The Catalina Jazz Club. So good.”
90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda's Instagram shows her love for yoga

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Shaeeda’s love for yoga is well known among the show’s fans and it’s also visible on her Instagram. One of the couples sharing their journey on Happily Ever After’s season 3 are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween. The duo first appeared on 90 Day Fiance’s season 9.
Ex-Disney star Zendaya shook Hollywood with '$300k' paycheck for 7-minute role

Ever since her breakout role on Disney’s Shake It Up, Zendaya Coleman‘s fame has skyrocketed. Since her first appearance as a teen, her performances have seen her transform into a Hollywood star. The actress has become a well-loved and popular face in Hollywood, starring in blockbuster films such...
Love And Hip Hop's Hazel-E claims she and De'Von Waller have split

US rapper Hazel-E took to Instagram on November 6, 2022 to claim she’s splitting from husband De’Von Waller as their marriage is over. The couple have been married for three years and share a daughter. De’Von Waller’s Instagram page is not currently active and he has yet to respond to Hazel-E’s claims.
Exploring Babylon, Damien Chazelle's star-studded new movie

Damien Chazelle is a bit tired. When he calls EW in early October, he's still hard at work putting the finishing touches on Babylon, his sweeping epic (out Dec. 23) about the rise and fall of a menagerie of characters played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, and newcomer Diego Calva. They're all striving to survive amid a great upheaval in 1920s Hollywood as it transitions from silent films to talkies.
How old are The Culpo Sisters and what do they do for a living?

TLC released its new reality show, The Culpo Sisters, on November 7th. Here’s how old they are and what they do for a living. The new reality show stars sisters Olivia, Sophia and Aurora Culpo. Their parents also feature as we accompany the trio on their daily adventures. Olivia...
Who does Eliza pick on Bachelor In Paradise season 8?

Bachelor In Paradise season 8 is in full swing and fans are wondering who Eliza Isichei picks at the end of the show. The ABC show has kept fans entertained ever since it premiered season 8 on September 27th this year. Now, fast forward one and a half months, the love affairs on the beach have gotten messier than ever.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miss Puerto Rico Marries Argentina, Hailey, J Lo, Naomi

Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal they secretly married after keeping the ‘relationship private.’. Hailey Bieber in a sexy green teddy for Victoria's Secret. Throwback Thursday to 2009 when Naomi Campbell raced a Chita!. Julie Bowen Insists She's Straight But Says She Was Once Love with a Woman.
Michelle Rodriguez Adds Edgy Leather Jacket to Classic Silhouette in Glittery Jimmy Choo Pumps for amfAR Gala Los Angeles

Michelle Rodriguez attended the 12th annual amfAR Gala Los Angeles in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 3. The “Fast & Furious” star arrived at the event in a classic meets edgy ensemble. Rodriguez’s look featured a layered top with a semi-sweetheart neckline and a satin, corset-like element comprising two lapels. She wore coordinating straight-leg slacks in white paired with her bandeau-style piece. She continued with layers, wearing a button-up shirt and eyelet-designed leather jacket in black placed over her shoulders. Rodriguez opted for minimal yet salient accessories. She accessorized with three rings, one of which incorporated jeweled embellishments, and styled her hair in...
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Marc Jacobs, and More

Halloween was quite an extravagant celebration for celebrities who managed to go above and beyond with their costumes. One famous face in the mix was Kendall Jenner, who wore a Toy Story-inspired look based on the character Jessie. Though, Jenner put a saucy spin on the ensemble; she wore the signature hat, a crop top, arm bands, denim hot pots, and a pair of cow-print chaps.
